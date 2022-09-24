Bracing test match ahead for ABs at Eden Park

Andrew Brace says compliments for refs are as rare as a Welsh victory over the All Blacks.

OPINION: Brace thyself folks because the referee for the rugby test at Eden Park is none other than Six Nations ref, Andrew Brace, a Welshman who works for the Irish Rugby Union.

And running the lines are two Frenchmen, Pierre Brousset and our friend from Melbourne, Mathieu Raynal.

Leading up to a test match, it should be obligatory to research the whistler who is about to take centre stage.

Now this Brace chap is aged only 34, a year younger than All Black Dane Coles.

Brace was born in Cardiff and lives in Limerick, was a violinist in his youth and played internationally – for Belgium no less. That's eclectic for a start.

His whistle is an Acme Thunderer, a 58.5 model, which he says he would take with him if he was ever stranded on an atoll so he could whistle for help.

He says compliments for referees ''are rarer than a Welsh victory over the All Blacks''.

After refereeing France versus England in 2020, he reportedly received death threats and abuse ''on an industrial scale'' online from our Gallic friends because he missed a knock-on, which led to an England try.

The All Blacks haven't lost a game at Eden Park since 1994 and won't want to under ref Andrew Brace.

So listen here Mr Brace, the All Blacks haven't lost at Eden Park since 1994 and they won't want to under your scrutiny, although just now the coach is more likely to cop it than you.

Rugby Australia reportedly lodged ''a formal complaint'' over Msieu Raynal's time-wasting call at the end of the test at Marvel.

But every team sends video clips of test matches to World Rugby and the referee, so that's hardly a first.

The Aussies, being Australians competing with three other football codes and not having won the Bledisloe since 2002, just won't let it go.

The All Blacks try to play at speed and yet every opponent this year, notably Ireland, South Africa and Argentina, have had big lumps plopping down on their splayed glutes faking injuries.

Meanwhile, spider-cam footage all over the internet totally damns Bernard Foley's delaying. That it occurred in the final two minutes would, or should, invoke the ire of any referee.

The All Blacks team to face Australia in the Bledisloe test at Eden Park on Saturday.

Aussie pundits said that had never happened before; well, it has now; Raynal has set the precedent.

Had that been Richie Mo'unga at fault, let's hope the New Zealand masses would have condemned him for it, especially when team-mates were imploring him to kick. You can bet Dave Rennie would privately have ticked off Foley too.

All of that tripe from Foley about not hearing Raynal call ''time off'' was nonsense given it is very audible on spider-cam.

My query was that he called for a scrum when the obvious sanction seemed to be a free kick, the usual for time-wasting. But no, I had a ref check the book and it was news to him too, that if a penalty or free kick has already been awarded, then it's a scrum.

The All Blacks will be looking to beat Australia when they meet take on Saturday night at Eden Park.

Bang on Msieu Raynal. His brave call will lead to less time-wasting worldwide and you can bet no one else will do a Foley, not five metres out.

In the past when New Zealand has bemoaned referees, Romain Poite for his ''accidentally offside'' call against the British Lions at Eden Park in 2017 and Wayne Barnes at the 2007 World Cup, they were mistakes.

Raynal's call wasn't a mistake. Foley made that. The All Blacks made plenty too.

For instance, Caleb Clarke kept firing infield on defence and two tries came from that. Please, no more.

Worrying times for Manawatū

Worrying times for Manawatū

The vultures are circling and Manawatū rugby might soon need another Save The Turbos campaign.

Everyone can see the Turbos have lost eight games straight.

It hasn't helped they have only a 29-man squad and have been without centre Taniela Filimone, flanker Slade McDowell, prop Ropate Rinakama and No 8 Tyle Laubscher all season, all injured.

But it is the treasure trove in the Manawatū Academy that is vulnerable to predators.

Already two talented Feilding High School players and Te Kawau lock Hunter Morrison are going to Hawke's Bay, for peanuts. Grrrrr!

Star centre Waqa Nalaga is with the New Zealand under-19s in South Africa with halfback Jordi Viljoen.

Star centre Waqa Nalaga is with the New Zealand under-19s in South Africa with halfback Jordi Viljoen.

The College Old Boys club has had to sponsor Nalaga, but if he was given some type of Manawatū contract, the Hurricanes would match it.

The whole Manawatū Rugby Union operational side needs overhauling.

The financially-constrained Turbos are the absolute flagship priority before any efforts to achieve pay parity with the Cyclones women's team.

When John Knowles was the chief executive, he would visit the secondary schools who are the biggest providers of Turbos players.

A delegation of five former Turbos was to beat a path to chief executive Andrea Jackson's door this week.

It should be the first of many.