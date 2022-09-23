The daunting challenge for a Wallabies newcomer playing the All Blacks at Eden Park

Matt Dunning made his Wallabies debut in 2003, played the last of 45 Tests in 2009 and tackled the All Blacks on eight occasions, and won three times.

OPINION: I played against the All Blacks on two occasions at Eden Park and never won there in a Wallaby jersey. When you play at their fortress you are greeted by a packed crowd and sea of black. Having not lost at Eden Park to any nation since 1994 - and to Australia since 1986 - it’s a matter of pride and All Black fans don’t accept losing.

When I came off the bench against the All Blacks in our 34-24 loss in 2005, I gave away three penalties in the first 10 minutes and felt I was too ramped up to make a difference.

In both of my tests in Auckland, we were behind and had to chase the All Blacks. When that happens you start compromising game plans and when you play catch-up football against the All Blacks, specifically at Eden Park, often it goes the other way.

The lesson for the current Wallabies to take is to be patient and trust that they can make up the deficit. That is what I felt the Wallabies did really well in Melbourne, having been behind 31-13. They looked like they were done but they didn’t panic. They kept the ball in hand more but didn’t play 7s football or just go on tilt.

Bledisloe 1 could easily have been a blowout but it wasn’t the case. Players such as Pete Samu, Rob Valetini and Andrew Kellaway seemed to be the difference makers. Samu made a big difference and was excellent during the game along with Valetini. They both play a big part in terms of the go-forward and combinations in this team. If Valetini, who is our primary ball-carrier, hasn’t been Australia’s best player for the last 12-18 months then I don’t know who has.

When I last played against the All Blacks at Eden Park in 2007, we scrummed against a front row of Tony Woodcock, Anton Oliver and Carl Hayman. They were an excellent triumvirate and obviously had more experience than the current crop. The Kiwi front row is still developing at the moment and they are trying to find their way. This year, the All Blacks have had so many front rowers play which was unusual during my time - they would pretty much pick a front row and stick with it - but injuries have also played a part.

There would have been times when all three of Woodcock, Oliver and Hayman would have made World XVs. Hayman was as good if not the best tighthead I played against. There was a rare occasion in a Bledisloe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when I dominated Carl in one particular scrum, only to look back and realise he had lost a boot!

In terms of the class of 2022, Samisoni Taukei’aho is a great footballer and I think he’ll mature as a player. Sometimes he’s a bit selfish and there was one instance in the first test where he could have passed the ball rather than gone on his own. But the upshot is that he backs himself. He’s a good ball-runner, knows where the tryline is and seems to scrum well too. He’s definitely been this year’s find for the All Blacks but he still has a long way to go to usurp Malcolm Marx as the world’s best hooker. I’d still have Marx at the top. Taukei’aho has all the attributes to be up there with the best but let’s see how he goes in terms of longevity. As they always say, a hundred does not make a summer.

When opposition start working him out and pressure starts getting put on him at line-out time, let’s see how he goes. Players are often world-beaters in their first year and suffer from second season syndrome because people have seen you and worked you out. I’m not saying it will happen to Taukei’aho but I think it’s a bit early to compare him to Marx.

The big difference between the current All Blacks side and the ones I played against is that the incumbents make a lot more mistakes. They didn’t take all their opportunities to score against Australia. They had overlaps, dropped the ball and bombed chances. The Wallabies were able to get the ball, counter-attack and then turn the momentum around.

The All Blacks of 2022 are very beatable and that’s been proven. They’re not as mature as All Black sides of the past and there is unrest in New Zealand rugby around the management and administration. New Zealanders do not accept not being the best in world rugby. That is their identity and when their side is ranked fourth, they aren’t happy.

When I played them in previous Bledisloe matches we weren’t able to crack them and when they got an opportunity they just put us to the sword. This All Blacks side hasn’t been doing that as well. They are making more errors and proving impatient which is uncharacteristic of All Black teams. In Samu, Kellaway and Marika Koroibete, the Wallabies have great play-what’s-in-front-of-you footballers. They have the ability to make teams pay if they make mistakes and they’ve got to do more of that at Eden Park.

At the breakdown, the Wallabies will have to be better. If we’re going to play a game where we try to have high phases, recycle the ball and wear the All Blacks down, we can’t afford to have the ball pilfered or give away penalties when in possession.

I think the Wallabies will really place an emphasis on the breakdown. I noticed in Bledisloe 1 that their support runners were over-running when the player got tackled and were not working hard enough to come back into the ruck. I would expect plenty of focus on that in training this week from the Wallabies ahead of the 175th test between the two teams.