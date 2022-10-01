Retaining homegrown players seen as key to lifting Turbos' stocks

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: While Manawatū rugby might breed talent aplenty, it can no longer continue bleeding its resources.

That subject worried former players at Old Timers' Day on Sunday and to make it worse, they watched the Turbos shipping 54 points against Otago.

Unless they snatch a win against Northland at Kaikohe of all places on Sunday, the Turbos will be the first Manawatū team to lose every game since 1919.

And losing brings out toxins and artillery from green-and-white diehards.

Fortunately, there are avowed Manawatū people, including frustrated chairman Tim Myers, who believe it can be turned around by developing and retaining their own in coming seasons so they don't have to solicit outsiders, some of whom use it as a temporary stop.

Already this season, nine young players are shipping out including six from Palmerston North Boys' High School who weren't spoken to until it was too late.

Two quality Boys' High players staying are fullback Sam Coles and head boy and prop Telson Liuvaie.

Most of those heading to Canterbury clubs are doing so primarily for rugby, with study also a factor. Others have been signed by the likes of the proactive Hawke's Bay academy from under Manawatū's nose.

SKY SPORT Winless Manawatū slumped to their sixth successive defeat as Tasman returned to winning ways in the NPC.

Those in the know point to communication from the Manawatū Rugby Union office not being its best suit, a high staff turnover not helping. Player agents are saying Manawatū is the hardest province to elicit a response to calls, emails or text messages, and often don't get a reply at all.

Communication between the office and Turbos management has been fraught in the past, but you'd expect having their two buildings now side by side should have alleviated that.

The Manawatū media, who essentially provide free publicity, have mostly been kept at bay, the Turbos team and board chairman aside. There needs to be more visibility, such as on club finals day when thousands of grassroots stakeholders are gathered.

The office is headed by chief executive Andrea Jackson who arrived from Wairarapa 18 months ago.

This year she appointed Cyclones coach Fusi Feaunati to the new role of performance manager, which gave him a bundle of hats, probably too many.

Many are asking why a union the size of Manawatū needs a director of rugby.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Turbos can’t afford to bleed any more resources and need to encourage young men to stay (file photo).

It appears Feaunati, also an assistant coach of Feilding High School's 1st XV, was asked to coach the Cyclones, oversee the community game and high performance, including Turbos coach Peter Russell, and the vital Manawatū academy.

The academy hasn't had a permanent manager for a year and the union have put their hands up about that. That position has now been advertised, if a year late.

As a positive, Feilding High hooker Vernon Bason was signed early on, but it's not only the obvious stars Manawatū need to hold.

While they can't keep everyone, many young men just need encouragement and they will stay.

Feilding High halfback Kade Manuel and lock Hunter Morrison would have stayed for modest sums, but are off to Hawke's Bay for about $2000 each.

One loyal Turbos player was flabbergasted when allegedly asked by staff to take a pay cut of about $5000 to aid the Cyclones women and his loyalty was further questioned when apparently asked if maybe he wasn't the best fit for Manawatū.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Turbos player Brett Cameron is a talented first-five but will not be playing this week.

Myers said there was no way a player would be asked to sacrifice to meet such an objective. But sadly, comprehensive checking shows it happened.

One positive is that Hurricanes staff are heading to Palmerston North next week to discuss the futures of the two Manawatū under-19 players in South Africa, three-quarter Waqa Nalaga and halfback Jordi Viljoen, as well as first-five Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula. All three must stay.

Rep coaches should be appointed quickly, by board members who have rugby nous and with NZ Rugby oversight, so they can prepare early and yet this season they were appointed too late.

There also needs to be a pathway for local coaches.

Russell has always been wary of inserting youngsters too early, such as Feilding midfield back Kyle Brown, but the midfield has been a weak link all season.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Players like TK Howden (right) are valuable to the Turbos franchise.

Russell is in his fourth season and has brought in valued talent such as first-five Brett Cameron, halfback Luke Campbell and wing Tima Fainga'anuku.

Meanwhile, Myers is confident there will be a front-of-jersey sponsor next year.

After declaring a surplus of $650,000 last year, the union will declare a deficit of close to $300,000 this season, most of it from reduced sponsorship.

He said the equity in the balance sheet has trebled in value over the past four years to a net $2.5 million, essentially the value of their two buildings on Waldegrave Street.

The new national cash cap of $1.2m should help, but won't because only about three provinces will get near that.

Manawatū's is usually about $800,000.