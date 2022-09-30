Heavyweight power rankings: Where Joseph Parker ranks in the top 10 after knockout loss

A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

OPINION: Joe Joyce's spectacular knockout of Joseph Parker last weekend sent shockwaves through the heavyweight division.

The giant Brit made a huge statement by becoming the first man to stop the former WBO champion, putting him on the cusp of a world title shot.

Even Tyson Fury was impressed, proclaiming Joyce the No 2 heavyweight in the world, while Parker has had his credentials questioned amid calls to retire in the wake of his latest loss.

However, Joyce backed his vanquished rival to "come again" and suggested he still belongs among the elite.

So where does Parker now sit after the third defeat of his storied career? Here are Stuff's top 10 heavyweights in the world today, going off their recent form, past accomplishments and fighting abilities.

Al Bello/Getty Images Cuban stylist Frank Sanchez outclassed top prospect Efe Ajagba last year and has yet to taste defeat.

10. Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs)

Known as 'The Cuban Flash', Sanchez is one of several emerging contenders in the heated division.

The man from Guantanamo's boxing skill was on full display when he outclassed his fellow prospect Efe Ajagba last year for the best win of his nascent career.

But he has faced criticism for often playing it safe rather than going for a crowd-pleasing knockout, as was the case in his previous outing against journeyman Christian Hammer.

Aged 30, it's time for Sanchez to step up his level of competition and see if he can compete with the best. He will learn nothing by beating up nobodies like his next opponent Carlos Negron.

Best win: Efe Ajagba (UD, October 2021)

Next fight: Carlos Negron (October 15, 2022)

James Chance/Getty Images Martin Bakole has rebounded from his sole defeat to Michael Hunter to reel off seven straight victories.

9. Martin Bakole (18-1, 13 KOs)

A regular training partner of Parker in Morecambe, the Congo-born, Scotland-based Bakole announced himself as a serious player on the heavyweight scene with a one-sided beating of Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka in May.

Fighting Frenchman Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) on his home turf, Bakole floored the favourite twice and completely dominated their 10-rounder, despite the absurd scoring of two judges (one had it 94-94, while another had Bakole winning by a single round).

Since his sole setback against Michael Hunter four years ago, Bakole has reeled off seven victories against some solid foes, including Mariusz Wach and Sergey Kuzmin (who knocked out Joyce in the amateurs).

Bigger tests lie ahead, but the hard-hitting Bakole is still learning his trade and will be a dangerous contender for years to come.

Best win: Tony Yoka (MD, May 2022)

Next fight: TBA

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joseph Parker was worked over by Joe Joyce as he fell to the first ever knockout defeat of his career.

8. Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs)

The former WBO champion's six-fight winning streak came to a thudding halt against Joyce when he failed to beat the referee's count in the 11th round of a classic heavyweight slugfest.

Parker gave it everything but couldn't put a dent in Joyce as he paid the price for coming in at career-heavy 115.84kg, reducing his speed and leaving him at the mercy of the relentless 'Juggernaut'.

The battered Kiwi must go back to the drawing board and assess where he went wrong. But he shouldn't be written off after one loss.

Another world title tilt may be a distant dream but there are still plenty of attractive fights for Parker – namely rematches with Whyte and Andy Ruiz Jr – that can restore his reputation.

Best win: Andy Ruiz Jr (MD, December 2016)

Next fight: TBA

Julian Finney/Getty Images Dillian Whyte was stopped for the third time by Tyson Fury, raising questions over his punch resistance.

7. Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs)

After waiting so patiently to challenge for a world title, Whyte apparently got a stage fright against Fury at Wembley, barely landing a glove on the WBC champion in a strangely subdued performance.

It was Whyte's second defeat in three fights (after avenging a loss to Alexander Povetkin) and the third time he'd been undone by an uppercut.

Like Parker, Whyte has no intention of hanging up his gloves and said he wants to be in big fights, regardless of whether titles are on the line.

After a confidence-building tune up, a rematch between the pair to put any debate over their controversial 2018 bout to rest is the logical fight to make.

Best win: Joseph Parker (UD, July 2018)

Next fight: TBA

Al Bello/Getty Images Deontay Wilder is on the comeback trail after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Tyson Fury.

6. Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs)

Coming off successive knockout defeats to Fury which severely dented his aura, Wilder will look to return to the win column when he meets Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in New York next month.

It's a tough test that should give some indication of what the 'Bronze Bomber' has left in the tank aged 36.

Having knocked out virtually all his opponents (barring a 12-round decision over Bermane Stiverne to capture the WBC title in 2015), Wilder finally met his match in Fury, who took his best shots while also giving him a boxing lesson in their three contests.

From now on there will always be question marks over the brash American's fundamentals, but with a right hand that can end a fight in a flash he always stands a chance.

Best win: Luis Ortiz (10th round TKO, March 2018)

Next fight: Robert Helenius (October 15, 2022)

Francois Nel/Getty Images Despite an improved performance, Anthony Joshua was unable to get revenge over Oleksandr Usyk.

5. Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs)

There was a time when Joshua could do no wrong, winning a world title in only his 16th fight, making six successful defences, and unifying against Parker in front of 90,000 fans in Cardiff.

But his vulnerabilities were exposed by late replacement Ruiz Jr in New York in June 2019, dropped four times in a stunning upset.

Joshua rebounded to win their immediate rematch, only to lose his titles again to Usyk last year and was unable to win them back in a sequel last month, despite a much-improved performance.

But even without any titles around his waist, Joshua remains a huge draw. That's why his fellow Brit Fury called him out for a lucrative showdown to settle their long-running rivalry.

Joshua quickly agreed terms to take on the WBC champion in December – only for Fury to then inexplicably pull the plug. His willingness to take on all comers is admirable, although a third straight loss would be damaging to his carefully-crafted brand.

Best win: Wladimir Klitschko (11th round TKO, April 2017)

Next fight: TBA

Ashley Landis/AP Andy Ruiz Jr proved he's still one of the best heavyweights around with a dominant win over Luis Ortiz.

4. Andy Ruiz Jr (35-2, 22 KOs)

The former unified champion reminded the world that he's still a force to be reckoned with when he out-boxed two-time world title challenger Luiz Ortiz over 12 rounds last month.

Ruiz Jr dropped the Cuban veteran three times on his way to a surprisingly close decision (113-112 and 114-111) in what was only his second outing since losing his belts in a rematch with Joshua.

Now 32, Ruiz Jr needs to remain active to stay in shape and get himself back in the title mix. He is blessed with fast hands and solid power but his conditioning remains a problem.

A clash with PBC stablemate Wilder has been mooted should the 'Bronze Bomber' get past Helenius next month. Beat him, and Ruiz Jr would put himself in a strong position.

Best win: Anthony Joshua (7th round TKO, September 2021)

Next fight: TBA

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joe Joyce sent a message to the rest of the heavyweight division with his dismantling of Joseph Parker.

3. Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs)

Can anyone stop the 'Juggernaut'? Joyce continued his relentless march through the division with his brutal stoppage of Parker in Manchester last weekend.

Taking the New Zealander's best shots on his granite chin (his bone density is reportedly six times that of an average man), Joyce dished out some heavy punishment of his own before sending Parker to the canvas with a vicious left hook.

The 37-year-old Joyce, a 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has now stopped 14 of his 15 opponents and looks a formidable challenge for anyone due to his extraordinary engine, thudding power and highly effective jab.

As the owner of the WBO's interim world title, Joyce is entitled to a mandatory shot at Usyk's belt but may face a lengthy wait for that opportunity.

Best win: Joseph Parker (11th round KO, September 2022)

Next fight: TBA

DAZN Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua for the second time to retain his heavyweight titles in Jeddah.

2. Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs)

It was much closer this time, but Usyk still did enough to get the nod over Joshua in their rematch in Saudi Arabia, winning a split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

The Ukrainian had to come through adversity in the ninth when Joshua had him badly hurt, but bounced back to sweep the last three rounds and extend his unbeaten run to 20 fights.

It was a remarkable display given the turmoil in his war-torn homeland which cemented Usyk's reputation as the top pound-for-pound fighter, having already conquered the cruiserweight division.

The 35-year-old is now chasing a blockbuster with Fury for all the marbles next year – for which he would be a sizeable underdog due to their size disparity – along with a "freak" fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, before hanging up the gloves.

He's already certain of a place in the Hall of Fame but toppling Fury to become undisputed in a second weight class would elevate Usyk to legendary status.

Best win: Anthony Joshua (UD, September 2021)

Next fight: TBA

Ian Walton/AP Tyson Fury lands a right hand on Dillian Whyte's chin during his successful WBC title defence in April.

1. Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs)

As expected, Fury had too much class for Whyte when he defended his WBC belt against his fellow Brit in April.

The 'Gypsy King' barely got out of third gear as he toyed with his rival before knocking him out in the sixth round with a perfectly-timed uppercut.

The victory underlined Fury's status as the best heavyweight in the world, though his antics outside the ring have started to wear thin – from frequent retirements to aborted superfights.

Still, beating Usyk early next year to become the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis would secure Fury's legacy as one of the modern day greats.

Best win: Deontay Wilder (7th round TKO, February 2020)

Next fight: TBA

