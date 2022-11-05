Bronze sculpture bolsters New Zealand Rugby Museum's front row

New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg with the sculpture which was formerly housed in the New Zealand High Commission in London.

Peter Lampp is a former sports editor and commentator based in Palmerston North. He writes a weekly column for Stuff.

OPINION: It's not every day a hefty sculpture turns up at Palmerston North's Rugby Museum.

Especially not one from London, from the New Zealand High Commission no less.

It is a sculpture of a three-man front row crafted by a colourful character by the name of Bonar Dunlop.

The museum's other sculpture is of the gent understood to have been rugby's New Zealand founder, Charles Monro, which adorns the museum's outer entranceway.

David Unwin/Stuff The sculpture of Charles Monro outside the rugby museum in Palmerston North.

It was crafted by Palmerston North's Sonny Hawkins in 2011 and weighed 497kg.

Museum director Stephen Berg was delighted to hear the Dunlop artefact was heading his way, but when the carrier insisted the drop-off be at 7am, Berg suggested delivering it to his home.

As a result, it's not every day he finds himself out on the street in his pyjamas lugging a 30 kilograms bronze artefact.

It seems when the High Commission was being remodelled, the museum in Palmerston North was an obvious repository, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Artwork is rare at the museum, most is in the form of trophies.

This work was bequeathed to the High Commission after Dunlop's death in 1992, presumably by his family and is of unknown value. A painted plaster version was up for auction in 2019 with an estimated value of $1000.

While it looks alive and the pose is realistic, the players are probably not New Zealanders.

They have the look of 1970s front-rowers, perhaps British Lions. The loosehead prop resembles Englishman Fran Cotton and the hooker might be Welshman Bobby Windsor.

Dunlop sculpted other rugby players, primarily of New Zealanders and Welshmen, but he named few of them although there is one of great Welsh halfback Gareth Edwards in a shopping arcade in Cardiff.

Dunlop's life story has all the elements of a movie plot. He was born in Dunedin in 1916 and grew up on a farm where he developed his love of horses.

He was the son of a lecturer in moral philosophy at Otago University.

Supplied The expatriate New Zealand sculptor and adventurer John Bonar Dunlop.

Much of the rest of his colourful life was spent overseas. After his father died, the family moved to Vienna where he studied art, and then to Paris before he attended the Royal Academy Schools in London where he won the 1939 Landseer Scholarship for sculpture.

That year, he put aside the arts to fight for Finland against the invading Russians in the Winter War which lasted little more than three months. There his horse-riding paid off.

Accounts of his life describe how he was trapped in Scandinavia by World War II and in 1940 he attended art school in Stockholm, in neutral Sweden, before attempting an escape by horseback via the Arctic Circle through untamed, wild Lapland.

He and a companion were arrested, but somehow he returned to England by aircraft and he joined the Royal Air Force, trained as a pilot in South Africa and flew on operations with Coastal Command and from bases in North Africa.

Dunlop settled in Australia after the war and became sought after as a commercial illustrator, as he was in London from 1959 working for top-flight clients like Harrods. However, his true passion was sculpting which he took up full time, specialising in rugby players and horses.

It seems it didn't come from his New Zealand heritage but from watching Saracens play in England in 1975.

In 2004, an exhibition of his sculptures and sketches was held at the World Rugby Museum at Twickenham. Dunlop died in Sussex on his 76th birthday.

Tilsley still earning

Manawatū rugby fans might remember 2012 Turbos wing, George Tilsley, who is still earning big from rugby.

He left Manawatū, when he was a Westpac Bank teller, in 2015 to play for Agen in France, reportedly earning $120,000 a year. Later he moved to Bordeaux-Begles.

His name popped up when searching for former Manawatū prop, Ma'afu Fia, who joined Perpignan this year and has been playing off the bench. Seven years on, Tilsley, a former NZ Sevens player, is still a regular in the Perpignan No 12 jersey.

He was brought to Te Kawau from Tawa in Welington in 2012 by coach Bryan Matenga.

Warwick Smith/Stuff George Tilsley in the clear during the Hankins Shield Manawatū club rugby final in 2013, playing for Kia Toa against Varsity.

Meanwhile, it seems much pressure was heaped on Ngani Laumape when he was in Paris at the struggling Stade Francais last year, but now he says he ''loves turning up for work'' at Kobe in Japan where he will be joined by Ardie Savea in 2024.

Ian Foster's All Blacks had to be engaged in a con job in Tokyo before heading to Europe.

The game plan was again a mystery, the kicking was haphazard as was the lineout, and the ball was flung about without any structure.

Had two tries, off a crooked lineout throw and a forward pass, not been awarded, the Blossoms would have won. A season to forget.