Only Warren Gatland has the coaching nous to save Wales

Steve James is a rugby writer for The Times

OPINION: It is now decision time for the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), something, sadly, at which they have not been particularly adept historically. Wayne Pivac's position as head coach has clearly become untenable, in terms of the results – only three victories from 12 tests this year, ending with defeats by Georgia and an Australia third team – as well as the word coming from the camp that the players have long lost faith in him and his attack coach, Stephen Jones.

The WRU will now conduct a review, and the words of the chief executive, Steve Phillips, were ominous for Pivac, who did not go to France on Monday (NZT) on a planned World Cup recce. “With no disrespect to Georgia, who are a growing force in the world game, this result was extremely disappointing,” Phillips said in a statement. “We were anticipating a significant improvement against Australia and there was a positive reaction but, again, we are disappointed not to have won that game.”

But change will be expensive – “They are petrified of the cost,” one source says – with Pivac on a hefty contract until the end of next year's World Cup. Finding a replacement, even on a short-term deal until after that tournament, will not be simple, given the necessary negotiations with present employers.

David Rogers/Getty Images Warren Gatland coached the British and Irish Lions to a series defeat in South Africa in 2021.

That even applies to Warren Gatland, who is contracted to New Zealand Rugby as director of rugby at the Chiefs but has emerged as the leading candidate for a return to the side with whom he enjoyed so much success between 2007 and 2019.

That Gatland was at the game on Sunday (NZT) as a television pundit only added intrigue to the story. He said that he had not been contacted by the WRU, but there were certainly meetings last week, beginning immediately after the defeat by Georgia last weekend, at which his name was much discussed and some in the know are saying that his return was already little more than a formality.

Alongside Gatland on Amazon Prime, the former Australia head coach Michael Cheika, now with Argentina, made the pertinent point that if the WRU sacks Pivac, it must be certain that it has a replacement who will improve fortunes. There is little doubt in my mind that Gatland would do that.

If you consider a full-strength Wales side – of Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams, Rhys Carre, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Rowlands, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau – surely Gatland can make them extremely competitive at the World Cup, even if he has to do so without his former sidekick, Shaun Edwards.

Harry Trump/Getty Images Lachlan Lonergan of Australia scores the match-clinching try against Wales.

Steve Tandy's name is also being mentioned. The Welshman, who was part of Gatland's British & Irish Lions' staff in 2021, is defence coach with Scotland, and you suspect that Gatland would want to bring a mainly new coaching and management team with him, while possibly keeping those such as Neil Jenkins (kicking), Paul Stridgeon (fitness) and Prav Mathema (medical manager), with whom he worked so well previously.

You do, though, have to ask whether Gatland would actually want the job. Would he want to risk sullying his reputation? Would he prefer it if England were seeking his services after their debacle against South Africa on Saturday?

But then maybe consider this quote after the 2019 World Cup: “I hope they [Wales] continue to build on what we have achieved in the last 12 years. It would break my heart if Wales went back into the doldrums,” Gatland said.

Wales are back in the doldrums now, for sure. Gatland can drag them back out. The country means a lot to him.

Rui Vieira/AP Wales' head coach Wayne Pivac after a loss to France in March.

Its rugby in general really is in a mess. And if this defeat by Australia was Pivac's last game in charge, then it was a fitting way to go. So much of his tenure has made little sense, from unrealistic ideas and unfathomable selections to unlikely results and humiliating defeats, that a match that really did send the head spinning with its implausibility was, on cold reflection, just another notch on the ledger of ignominy.

Wales were 34-13 up after 53 minutes, and even in the 67th minute the score was 34-18. It is a mighty fine effort to lose a test match from there. But somehow Wales achieved that, imploding after the captain, Tipuric, was shown a yellow card for a trip on Pete Samu.

From that moment, error was compounded by error, on the pitch and off it, as Pivac decided to withdraw the two decorated veterans, Jones and Faletau, both of whom had been outstanding, with nine minutes remaining. Knackered they may have been, but nous and experience count for much and when the replacement hooker, Ryan Elias, was also sent to the sin-bin, Wales were down to 13 men and looking clueless.

It is clearly a difficult situation to manage, but that it was not a surprise when Australia's replacement hooker, Lachlan Lonergan, crossed for the winning try probably says everything. An incredulous Pivac stood in his coaching box with his hands on his hips while on the field the fly half Rhys Priestland pulled his jersey over his head. They were but two of the many desperate sights for Welsh fans.

Even the fact that Wales had played some of their very best attacking rugby under Pivac in amassing those 34 points needs the context of the Australia side in opposition. Think of those missing: Michael Hooper, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Will Skelton and Rob Valetini to name a few, who could have provided much more power and ballast.

Rugby union is a very different sport when you are winning all the physical battles, and the first 50 minutes was a rare example of Wales doing so. Gainlines were breached – the flanker Morgan was magnificent in that respect – scrummages were rumbled forwards and lineouts driven upfield with ease.

But then Australia introduced the likes of Samu, Ned Hanigan and Tom Robertson from the bench, allowing the wing Mark Nawaqanitawase to demonstrate his considerable skills, and a familiar tale began to unfold.

It is time for a different story, and a different man trying to shape those scripts.

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON