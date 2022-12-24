Gregory Peck - a star in our midst but not the American one

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: At the Manawatū Golf Club, Gregory Peck was mostly known by his friends as Greg.

But when he played elsewhere, most either didn't believe that was his name or assumed they had the heart-throb actor in their midst.

When our man was born in the early 1950s, American actor Gregory Peck was the star of screen and the naming opportunity must have been too good for his parents to pass up.

An Englishman from Kent, when he finished working for the London City Council, which had a very generous retirement scheme, he decided to settle in New Zealand having visited previously.

READ MORE:

* 'I want to do her proud': Amelia Garvey hopes to impress Lydia Ko

* Danni Peck reigns at National Pinball Championships

* Danny Lee withdraws from World Cup of Golf to spend time with family



After just five years, the quiet bachelor became a citizen.

He settled in Palmerston North because his brother and family were living there at the time.

All of this came to my notice after he died in Palmerston North on November 24 aged 69.

What distinguished him from just another golfer was that he broke the female mould at the Manawatū Golf Club when the 9-holers adjunct was made up of about 15 women.

Now niners make up about 25% of the club's membership.

Unknown/Stuff Some of Manawatu's 9-holers with Gregory Peck in pride of place in the foreground.

Peck dared to be the first male and was welcomed by the women. He never ventured to playing 18 holes.

Now the 9-holers make up about 25% of the club's membership and the genders are equally divided.

Peck had never played golf until he came to New Zealand, but when he did, in line with his personality, he immediately went to professional Andre White for coaching. Peck would write down every instruction about his golf swing.

Always immaculately turned out, he was fastidious about everything he did and adored his imported silver 2013 Jaguar XS which had the number plate 4UNDER and which he had virtually owned since new.

His golfing friends testify that he would wash the Jag two to three times a week and would never park it where there was any remote danger of it being scratched.

He would also wash his golf clubs after every game and would practise an hour before he played. Little wonder he got his handicap down to about 12.

Unknown/Stuff Gregory Peck and his Manawatū clubmate, Murray Crawford, right, duelling at the Taumarunui Golf Club on one of the 9-holers' roadies.

Following his passing, family members discovered he owned about 200 golf shirts, seven full sets of golf clubs, 50 other various clubs and about 30 pairs of shoes.

He had also attended the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

While on gender issues with sports clubs, my research into Charlie Waugh and squash last week via Joseph Romanos' excellent Long or Short history book revealed women were not permitted to play at the Timaru club until 1965, and before World War II they were barred from the Hamilton club.

But during the war membership declined so women were welcomed and after the war the men complained they ''couldn't get rid of them''.

FIFA The venues teams will be based at during next year's tournament have been revealed.

Geography counts

The rather strange football World Cup format where teams qualify according to where they sit on the map should benefit New Zealand in four years' time.

FIFA is expanding the World Cup teams from 32 to 48 and if the All Whites win the Oceania Confederation, as they usually do, then that should get them to the United States.

As it is now, they must beat the fifth-ranked South American side and that was Peru in 2017 and Costa Rica this year, tough chores indeed.

New Zealand is currently ranked 105th, from 211 nations and territories, which means more than 50 teams ranked above New Zealand will miss out on a World Cup place.

That's not New Zealand's problem, but over there in Rome the seventh-ranked Italians would be up in arms if they dipped out again, as they did this year.

John Cowpland/Stuff The NZ All Whites is sitting in 105th place – beneath more than 50 other teams.

Let's not forget that since 1970, the All Whites overcame playoff hurdles to qualify twice, in 1982 to Spain and 2010 to South Africa.

Meanwhile, for me France didn't really lose the World Cup to Argentina. It was a 3-all draw and a penalty shootout lottery happened afterwards.

World Cups are knockout tournaments and aren't necessarily won by the best team on the planet. What if Harry Kane had slotted his second penalty?

Commentators and media gushed with hyperbole and melodrama about the final being the best of all time, likewise about Lionel Messi, while ignoring 92 years of history.

Soccer really must do something about players harassing referees, Messi included. It should be the captain only, as in other sports.

Meanwhile, Palmerston North will benefit by hosting Spain during next year's women's World Cup in July-August.

Massey University will be grateful for about $350,000 being spent on its middle Institute field to make it sand-based with LED lighting, presumably mostly funded by Fifa and our government.

Spain was happy to be out of a big, congested city and while they play two games in Wellington, every team has a chartered aircraft.