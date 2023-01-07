Dickins' sporting portfolio spreads further than just one match

Manawatū captain Helen McCall makes a break against Hawke's Bay in 1980 in her first and last game of rugby.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: No one else is better known for playing one single, solitary game of rugby for Manawatū than Helen Dickins.

She remains a historical rugby figure despite having had far longer sporting careers on the hockey field, on horseback and on the golf course.

During the recent women's Rugby World Cup, she was one of the personalities among the seven women chosen to feature in the Rugby Museum's travelling exhibition entitled Herstory of Women's Rugby.

It was apt prominence for Dickins because she did captain Manawatū in the first provincial women's game played, in 1980 against Hawke's Bay at the then Palmerston North Showgrounds when Manawatū won 11-0.

She humbly says her exposure from a rugby standpoint ''feels totally false'', but sometimes history throws up unusual milestones.

Six Manawatū rep hockey players turned out that day and because they all wagged a hockey match against Horowhenua, it did not go down well with the coach.

Back then Dickins was 18-year-old Helen McCall who hadn't played rugby before that, nor since. At the time there weren't even any women's club teams in Manawatū.

Not until 1990 was another provincial match played.

Unknown/Stuff Seated in the centre of the front row of the first Manawatū women's rugby team was Helen Dickins (nee McCall).

She was of rural Taranaki stock, from the family sheep-and-beef farm at Huiroa, west of Stratford. Her prime sport was hockey and she represented Taranaki and later, Manawatū many times.

She arrived as a 17-year-old to work in the laboratory at the Dairy Research Institute and joined up with the Huia club, which like its bird namesake is now extinct.

Later she was conned into playing for the Manawatū under-40s at the national masters hockey tournament in Palmerston, which they won.

At the time she was busy rearing calves with husband Jeff at their sheep-and-beef farm at far-flung Āpiti so declined to be available for the New Zealand under-50s team to the 2012 World Games in Canterbury, England.

However, she was named, only to discover Lynda West had secretly put her name down. Dickins did travel, but had gone to the immediate expense of paying to join a club, paying for physiotherapy and for airfares.

Their four daughters inherited her sporting genes. The youngest, Stephanie, was a national track athlete, is a Black Sticks hockey player (34 games) and is a physiotherapist in Auckland.

Lydia played hockey as well as rugby for Manawatū and is in the police in Waikato.

Nicole emulated her mother and captained the Manawatū Cyclones (in three of her eight seasons) and is now the sports coordinator at Taupō-nui-a-Tia College.

Kirsty, who played rugby and rode horses, was a Manawatū age-group netball rep and has followed her parents into farming.

Helen also rode horses competitively for 20 years, in eventing and show-jumping and represented Manawatū-Whanganui.

Golf is her passion today. She hit her first ball at the Āpiti Golf Club, which continues to this day on a farm owned by Dennis McKenzie. For Helen, golf was an outlet when bringing up four children aged under six.

It was my misfortune to twice represent Royal Linton in President's Trophy golf at Āpiti and both times I ran into Helen's husband Jeff who is simply a better golfer who knows his way around the fences, paddocks and sheep droppings.

However, the visits were softened somewhat by being fed scrumptious mousetraps before being taken to the cleaners, and by a full meal afterwards.

Now both Dickins also play at the Feilding Golf Club and Helen is the Manawatū-Whanganui Golf's rules convener as well as travelling the district with a team who rate club courses.

She was a rules official walking alongside Lydia Ko when Ko won the NZ Open at Clearwater in 2016 and was on duty at the Australian Open in Sydney three years ago.

Today she shares golf duties with their farm work at Colyton where the Dickins have 900 feijoa trees to tend.

As for that rugby, Manawatū regularly beat the Hawke's Bay women to this day, unlike the men.

Unknown/Stuff Golfer Lydia Ko, here on her wedding day in Seoul last week, is well accustomed to being applauded even when not playing well.

Polite applause

When a pro golfer such as Lydia Ko finishes off a hole with a double bogey, many patrons strangely applaud, perhaps to thank her for turning up.

But Ko, underneath, would be gritting her teeth.

In press boxes, applause has always been forbidden, so now I can't bring myself to clap about anything. Impartiality is supposed to rule.

Sometimes Aussie journalists would break the convention and audibly encourage their Wallabies because they'd had enough of losing to the All Blacks.

When cricketer Ross Taylor played at Fitzherbert Park recently, he was applauded when he went out to bat, for being Ross Taylor. When he was dismissed for five measly runs, many still clapped him off.

In the tennis at Auckland, Venus Williams, on the wrong side of 42, was applauded warmly on to the Stanley Street court just for being there, even if her best days are but memories.