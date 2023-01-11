Mark Reason: Some wishes for a sunny 2023 amid all the gloom

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff.

OPINION: While this pluvial pandemic keeps rolling through the country, we could all do with a bit of hope. It can’t rain forever, at least I don’t think it can. So here are some sunnier thoughts to lift us up as we look forward to the year ahead.

Bazball at the Basin

On February 24, may the great fiery star in the sky radiate its scorching plasma down upon Wellington for the start of the second test match between New Zealand and England. Who cannot be looking forward to this. Test cricket at the Basin Reserve is always one of the great days of the year, and in 2023, it comes with a bonus Bazball.

The true test of England’s aggressive and often thrilling brand of test cricket will come in June and July against Australia, who look to be the best side in the world by some margin at the moment. But New Zealand at home have also been formidable opponents in recent years.

It would help considerably if Kyle Jamieson is fit again and if Trent Boult could be given some time out from his T20 commitments, but now we are really pushing hope to the boundaries.

Still, that’s the Brendon McCullum way. Where there’s a hope, there’s a way. At the moment England are at the top of the McCullum rollercoaster and it’s been a heck of a ride so far. I suspect there will be dips ahead. You can’t play off an adrenaline rush forever and England have two ageing fast bowlers – Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad - and a shortage of opening batsmen.

And I still think there is something slightly indecent about a former test captain using inside knowledge as part of a plan to defeat his own country, as certainly happened in 2022 against a weakened New Zealand in England. But most New Zealand cricket fans will forgive McCullum because he carries it off with such rogueish charm. Roll up, roll up, the Basin will be a heck of a day out.

SKY SPORT Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios to claim a seventh Wimbledon title.

Needling Novak

Come on, you overpaid and pampered tennis pros, take a stand against this ongoing monstrosity. I call on Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Stefan Tsitsipas and all the rest of the big names to boycott Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March.

These are two of tennis’s bigger events outside the Grand Slams but Novak Djokovic won’t be allowed to play because the nuthouse which is America won’t let non-vaccinated people into the country until April. Never mind he has had Covid. Never mind that the disease is rampant throughout the country.

Be a sport with New Year’s Honours

Can we at least pretend not to politicise the whole shamoosh in 2023. This government decided to hand out sports awards to Kereyn Smith, Farah Palmer and Leigh Gibbs in the New Year’s Honours.

Now Kereyn Smith you can make a good case for, but the other two are window dressing. Gibbs has had her ups and downs in netball, but it is the damehood for Palmer that won’t do. She was a fantastic player and has previously been recognised for those achievements.

But her record at New Zealand Rugby is not a great one. The board on which she sits was financially penalised for not reaching its quota of female representation. Palmer is part of a board which oversaw the process which constantly re-recommended Ian Foster as coach, so must be held partly accountable for the train wreck of the All Blacks.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Dame Farah Palmer announces the Black Ferns team for the Rugby World Cup.

Yet Jacinda Ardern acknowledged Palmer by saying: “Dame Farah Palmer’s shoulders are those on which the success of the current Black Ferns squad was built.” Utterly disingenuous. Palmer’s name was put forward before the Black Ferns won the World Cup, because the honours process starts six months ahead of time. That’s why none of the winning team of players and coaches has received an honour yet.

You could just as easily argue that Palmer was partly implicated in the fiasco that led to the Black Ferns meltdown in 2020 and 2021, which led to a player having unsupported mental problems and resulted in players refusing to participate in the internal review process because they had lost all confidence in it.

So I hope that we start doing the right thing. Let’s reward those in 2023 who really made a difference. That means that in the next honours list I hope to see the names of Wayne Smith, Ruahei Demant and Ruby Tui. These people changed a dysfunctional culture and turned it into something glorious that the country could get behind.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Ruby Tui at the Black Ferns ‘Thank You Aotearoa’ event at Parliament.

Vive la France

And one final hope to brighten our thoughts during this pluvial pestilence. May France win the Rugby World Cup. What is he talking about? I hear the groans rumbling around the country. But hang on, people, it’s not all about moi.

New Zealand and South Africa have won the previous four World Cups between them. Some variety would be good for the game. Look at Morocco at the football World Cup. And what could be better than Les Bleus winning at home and at last.

France are the best team never to have won. They have lost three finals in 1987, 1999 and 2011 as well as being desperately unlucky to lose their semi-final to South Africa in 1995. Four years ago they were on their way to beating Wales in the quarters when Sebastien Vahaamahina picked up an idiotic red card.

So surely none of us would begrudge them a win at last, particularly as they are most people’s idea of the best side in the world at the moment. They were unlucky to lose to the Black Ferns in the semis of the Women’s World Cup, hampered by an unsympathetic ref and the loss of their best player at the start of the tournament. And they were also crippled with injuries at the football World Cup and still took the final to penalties.

I don’t pretend that I haven’t a sneaking feeling that France may implode at the rugby World Cup in their own country. Coach Fabien Galthie is the sort of bloke who does wonders for a while and then loses the players.

“Humanely, you are worthless,” the former Stade Francais wing Raphael Poulain once told him. “You should not be allowed to coach. You tear up your players like a dog feeding on scraps of meat.”

Hmm, I’m guessing he is not a fan. But we can be humane. We can rise above and make this a year of hope not just for ourselves. We can hope for a glorious summer at the Basin, for tennis to hold the US to account, for the Honours list to become honourable again and for France to reverse football and beat Argentina in the final of a global World Cup where Fiji made it to the semifinals.