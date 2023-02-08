Mark Reason: How Ireland continue to teach the All Blacks lessons in World Cup year

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff.

OPINION: It was an absorbing opening weekend of the Six Nations, considerably helped by the speeding up of the TMO process.

The Six Nations remains the tournament that the others all still envy, unsurpassed for a claustrophobic tribalism that rarely spills from humorous fervour to spitting hatred.

The Six Nations is also now a tournament that is teaching the All Blacks a few lessons. New Zealand rugby undoubtedly suffered during Covid-19, compared to much of the rest of the world. It entered lockdown as part of the leading pack. It came out of lockdown quite a way behind France and Ireland and seemingly short of new ideas.

That gap is still evident, as is the absolute farce of holding the World Cup draw almost three years before the actual event. Rugby’s world rankings currently place Ireland at No 1, South Africa at four, although they are separated from New Zealand at three by .01 of a point, and Scotland at five.

Ireland, South Africa and Scotland are in the same pool, in what is effectively the pool of death. All three are ranked above any of the nations in either Pool C or Pool D. Indeed the top five teams in the current rankings all come from Pool A or Pool B. It makes a mockery of the competition.

It is just one more reason why many of us still consider the Six Nations to be a far greater competition than the World Cup. Not more prestigious, sure, but in terms of rivalry every weekend tends to be a belter.

SKY SPORT Six Nations champions France needed a score from super sub Matthieu Jalibert to edge out Kieran Crowley's attack-minded Italy in Rome.

This weekend France and Ireland play off in le crunch (Sunday 3.15am NZT), a nervous England will take on a rapidly improving Italy (Monday 4am) and Scotland will find out if they are proper Grand Slam contenders against Warren Gatland’s Wales (Sunday 5.45am).

All these matches will have lessons for the All Blacks, just as the first round of games did. Here are a few things that may have caught the eyes of the All Blacks’ coaches.

Johnny Sexton

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ireland’s Johnny Sexton continues to set the pace for first-five play (file photo).

If I were Joe Schmidt, I would get Richie Mo’unga to sit down and watch a few tapes of Sexton at international level. Sexton was all helter-skelter in his first few years of international rugby but then, like a great actor transitioning from stage to screen, he learned that less is more. He didn’t have to do the extraordinary, he needed to do the subtle.

One of the areas that both Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett have struggled with at the top level is where to stand. Watching Sexton is to see a masterclass in this area of first-five play. Much of the time he will take the ball deep, often screened by a pod, and you never see him force the pass. It is all deft, sympathetic, perfectly weighted passes to the prime runner.

But Sexton will also choose his moments to attack the line. Against Wales he did it brilliantly in the opening stanza. For Ireland’s opening try Sexton just opened his body to the outside before passing inside to James Ryan to bust through a significant hole. For the second try he stepped inside the defence and then passed to Peter O’Mahony to take on the momentum.

When New Zealand beat Ireland last year, the points surge came about only after Sexton had left the field for concussion. When Australia so nearly beat Ireland in the Autumn internationals, it was an Ireland team struggling to score points in the absence of Sexton.

It is extraordinary to think that before the Wales match Sexton hadn’t played since New Year’s Day and had been wearing a protective face mask until the week before. And yet he was that good, reading the game like a favourite, returned-to novel. Warren Gatland is still doing penance for not picking Sexton for the 2021 Lions tour. It cost them the series. Dan Biggar is a shadow of the player Sexton is.

Sexton will be 38 this year, Dan Carter is only a couple of years older. But Ireland’s hopes at the World Cup depend entirely on keeping Sexton fit throughout the tournament. One fears it is a big ask.

James Lowe

Rui Vieira/AP Ireland's James Lowe, right, celebrates with teammate Mack Hansen.

The squandering of James Lowe was a travesty that should be put on the Steve Hansen charge sheet. Lowe was the gamebreaker against Wales. It was his perfectly weighted kick that pinned Wales in their own corner and led to Ireland’s opening try.

It was Lowe who read Biggar’s pass, stepped into the gap and sprinted three quarters of the length of the pitch for the try that put Ireland out of sight after 20 minutes. And it was Lowe who won the turnover penalty when Wales looked like they had to score when Biggar was stopped just short of the line.

When you look at all the wings that the All Blacks rumbled through last year, you can only wonder at the foolishness of not selecting Lowe when he was ripping up the field for the Chiefs. He was 24 when he left New Zealand. “I was knocking on the door and the door wasn’t opening.”

Now Lowe is opening doors every week. His left foot is a golden asset. Yes, there is the odd defensive mistake, but the upside is colossal. When Lowe intercepted Biggar’s pass against Wales, coaches Simon Easterby and Mike Catt high fived each other in the Ireland box. Wales fans groaned as Lowe sped away, but not half as loudly as Kiwi fans.

The rise of Italy

David Rogers/Getty Images Ignacio Brex of Italy hammers into France’s Charles Ollivon and Reda Wardi during the Six Nations rugby match.

I was one of many who thought that there was only one meaningful match in New Zealand’s World Cup group. I thought they could front up the troops for the opening match against France, and then run training drills for the rest of the early stages. Wrong.

Kieran Crowley’s Italy showed in the opening weekend of the Six Nations that they are a gathering force. They have a pack of forwards who are going to give the All Blacks some serious bother.

Against France, they came back from a 13 point deficit after 27 minutes to take the lead heading into the final quarter. France, who are on a record run of 14 matches, took the lead again, but even at the end Italy had an attacking lineout and were hammering away at the line with a chance to win.

This pack is good. The front row did a number on France in several scrums. They stopped the French rolling maul with some ease, but earned a penalty try with one of their own. And they frequently mastered the gain line.

France’s lock Paul Willemse said: “Italy have really, really lifted their game since last year. They put us under pressure. They’ve really lifted their game plan and their discipline.”

Italy’s fullback Ange Capuozzo is a diminutive throwback genius with licence to play, but it is the pack that will give New Zealand pause for thought. The forwards who started against France have an average age of 25 and the oldest are still just 28. The back row is a force and it’s only going to get better.

An abiding memory is of Italy having a scrum 5m from their own line. They held firm against France and No 8 Lorenzo Cannone picked up and surged 10m up the pitch to relieve all the pressure. He is still only 21 and could become a great of Italian rugby, a No 8 to rival Sergio Parisse. Suddenly the World Cup got a whole lot more interesting.