Mark Reason: Forget the Ardie Savea furore - here are my two unsung sporting heroes

We’ve been bigging up our heroes for eternity.

“I sing of arms and the man,” wrote Virgil in the very first line of his epic poem. Well not exactly, because Virgil wrote in Latin and so that’s a translation. But you get the drift. Aeneas was ‘the man’ according to Virgil. Aeneas is the bloke who founded Rome and according to legend he was also a pretty good first-five in the days when Italy slaughtered everyone on the pitch. He’s a one man superhero movie.

The line you don’t read so often is “I sing of arms and the quiet man who plays in an unspectacular position and does a lot of unseen work.” It doesn’t really flow. And so the song remains unsung and the honest toilers continue to make the quarterback look good without ever, ever winning the MVP award at Super Bowl.

But this week’s going to be different. This week we’re singing about two men who have done remarkable deeds these past two weekends without receiving due acknowledgement. We’ll call the song ‘Extrovima’ partly because that is an anagram of their first names, but also because it’s the sort of nonsense that prog rock bands came up with in the 1970s.

First up on the podium is Xavier Numia. He is a 24-year-old who plays loosehead prop for the Hurricanes. Of course Numia wasn’t the headline act against the Rebels on Saturday night. The headline act was Ardie Savea with his throat-slitting gesture.

Reams have already been devoted to how Ardie isn’t that sort of bloke. He’s a good guy. Mountain out of a molehill. He apologised, right? His dad tore a strip off him. His mum wasn’t sure what was going on. Poor Ardie. Don’t put him in detention. That’s no way to treat a hero. Ardie is a one man highlight reel.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Ardie Savea on the charge for the Hurricanes.

Now you see what’s happened? Even in this column Ardie has already taken out Numia’s first paragraph. He has crashed the first verse of the song. Well, enough, I say. Let’s hear from Xavier. Words of advice for Ardie perhaps?

“Just because someone stumbles and loses their path, doesn't mean they're lost forever.”

Sorry, that’s Charles Xavier. Got the wrong Xavier. That’s what happens when you’re dealing with the little guys. They get lost in the crowd. Cases of mistaken identity.

Here’s the real Xavier, the guy in the gold No 1 shirt. In the first scrum of the match against the Rebels, Numia fired the tighthead out the top. He was a big part of holding up an early Rebels lineout drive. Then he drove at the Rebels line and got an offload out to his halfback who scored.

But it was called back because the ref obstructed the defence. No matter, Numia again stands up the Rebels at the consequent scrum and Savea gets over for a score. We don’t really know if Savea did get over for a score, but the ref asked him and Savea said ‘yeah, bro’, or words to that effect, so it was an ‘onfield try’. That’s the world of the superhero for you. Special privileges.

Numia kept grinding away during the half, doing his thing. He gave away a scrum penalty that wasn't entirely his fault because the No 9 daftly put the ball in when the front row had already gone down. And Numia was also pinged for obstructing the Rebels cleaners. It was a ludicrous ruling because he had assisted in a tackle and had then been swept away by the follow-up. But that’s what happens to the little guys. They get picked on when it comes to the petty decisions.

And that was it, or so we thought. The Hurricanes replaced their loosehead and hooker at half-time. Bring on the bomb squad. Only the bomb squad bombed. We were scarcely two minutes into the second half when the replacement loosehead was sent from the pitch for a dangerous clean-out. And so Numia had to come back on and go the distance.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Salesi Rayasi was a key man for the Hurricanes on attack and cover defence.

And I sing of arms and the man. The Rebels broke out 50 metres, Billy Proctor made a cover tackle and Salesi Rayasi got back to help counter ruck. Then who shows up to complete the job? The first forward on the scene is a prop. The guy can motor. Numia drives over and gets the ball back.

“How did they get back? And how did they turn that?” asked the commentary.

The unnamed, unseen hero, that’s how. Numia then drives and picks and goes again and creates the space for Jamie Booth to dart through and for Rayasi to do his Superman dive in the corner. Minutes later the Canes are stretched on the outside and it is Numia who gets across like a flanker to cut down the threat just short of the line.

A ball pops out, he grabs it and kicks it elegantly downfield. We’re in the dying minutes and Numia is the lead chaser of Jordie Barrett’s kick and throws himself at the charge down. He doesn’t make it but what an example to set the team. The last scrum of the match has to stay solid. Numia doesn’t move. The ball is kicked out and no one sees the unsung hero barely able to stand any longer.

But that’s the way of it. That was the way of it for wicketkeeper Tom Blundell a few days before. The man of the match award for New Zealand’s victory over England was given to Kane Williamson. Of course it was. He’s kinda the quarterback. Blokes like Blundell don’t get man of the match awards.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was the unsung hero for the Black Caps.

A case could have been made for Joe Root who was out once for 247 runs against Williamson’s two dismissals for 136. But surely no one defined the match more than the Kiwi keeper. Blundell was the anonymous, unnamed man of the match.

New Zealand were dead and buried when he came in at 77-5 in the first innings. But when Blundell was finally out his team had got past the 200 mark and given themselves half a chance. He then scored 90 in the second innings as his team crucially went from 297-5 to 483. In short Blundell, the team’s No 7 batsman, was at the crease while 317 of New Zealand’s 692 runs were scored.

Moreover it was wicketkeeper Blundell’s ability to stand up to the quicks and not concede a bye that helped New Zealand turn the match. That takes courage and a lot of skill, the same sort of skill that he showed in taking the winning catch down the leg side. Bet Ben Stokes regrets enforcing the follow-on instead of keeping Blundell out in the field for another tiring stint that might have blunted his batting.

All of Blundell’s heroics were done against a background of private anxiety. Just a few days earlier his newborn and underweight son Freddie had been in intensive care with a respiratory infection. His wife was also poorly. No one would have blamed Blundell if he had taken a few weeks off. Instead he stood firm for his country.

Blundell was not acknowledged with the man of the match bauble. Blokes like him don’t get the MVP. He also spoke afterwards of Neil Wagner’s “big heart.” Well, I guess he should know one when he sees one. A huge and humble heart defines Blundell.

I sing of arms and the man, extrovima, extrovima, extrovima. Xavier and Tom, the shadow heroes. We salute you.