Why there is nothing wrong with Danny Lee's move to LIV Golf

Geoff Saunders was a lawyer for 40 years and specialised in advising sports entities. He now writes about golf.

OPINION: The murder of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 has been cited recently as somehow detracting from Danny Lee’s first win on the LIV Golf Tour, but there should be no connection.

Lee is a 32-year-old golfer looking to maximise his income and the security of his young family. Which professional sportsman would not accept a sign on fee (unspecified but estimated at $2m) and then take the once in a lifetime opportunity to compete against some of the current greats of the game for previously unheard-of prize funds?

He has banked more than $6m in two events. His lifestyle will improve with a shorter season, breaks in between events and playing only 54 holes per event rather than the PGA Tour’s 72-hole marathons.

Lee is an independent contractor plying his trade (golf) on the LIV Tour. Golfers, cricketers, rugby players and all sportsmen and sportswomen are surely entitled to earn a living through the competitive platform of their choice, and in whichever country they choose to compete.

Are elite sportspeople really required to examine the political environment of each of the countries they compete in and to query the moral fabric of each of their event’s sponsors?

The 2022 football World Cup in Qatar is over. Unfavourable comparisons were made between this event and the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The so-called “Nazi Games” were not boycotted, with Avery Brundage declaring at the time - “The Olympic Games belong to the athletes, not the politicians’’.

LIV GOLF Danny Lee celebrates his LIV win.

No major footballing country boycotted the Qatar event either. This was despite the BBC reporting an estimated death toll of 6500 migrant workers (paid on average a paltry $500 per month) to work in temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius on Qatar’s stadium construction projects.

Qatar was ranked 128th out of 165 countries on The Human Freedom Index in 2022, marginally above Saudi Arabia, placed at 155th.

Let us face it - none of the above stopped us from watching the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar in December last year, a match that has been hailed as one of the greatest football matches of all time.

In the same way that Danny Lee was entitled to his unbridled delight over victory in Tucson, man of the match in the World Cup final, Lionel Messi, should surely not expect personal criticism for contesting his sport’s most significant single match in Qatar? He is a footballer representing his country - not a politician.

No one is pretending that LIV’s Saudi funder, The Public Investment Fund, is squeaky clean. Human rights abuses in the country, including the murder of Khashoggi, are deplorable. However, the US PGA Tour is not exactly a model of diversity; nor is the tour a beacon for its players’ contractual rights.

In 2022 there were only two Black players active on the tour. (Tiger Woods can no longer be regarded as a regular Tour player and Black golfer Harold Varner III now plays on the LIV tour that Lee recently joined.)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Danny Lee of Iron Heads GC celebrates after his win in Arizona.

Questions have been raised since the 1990’s over the PGA Tour’s anti-competitive and anti-trust legal environment. The present litigation against the Tour by banned LIV players may not be resolved for a year or two.

Both the Tour and LIV have adopted entrenched legal positions. The dispute is now mired in endless discovery and other preliminary issues. In the meantime, all the parties can agree upon is that LIV Golf has had the effect of significantly improving prizemoney and player conditions on the PGA Tour.

In Europe, the LIV players seem to have the law on their side. In front of a UK Arbitration Judge in July 2022 they prevailed in their legal bid to be permitted to compete on the DP World Tour. The tour’s sponsor, DP World, (another Middle East commercial entity) has itself recently advocated for a sensible solution.

Chief communications officer Danny van Otterdijk signalled the sponsor’s wish for a solution saying the dispute ‘’needs to get sorted out in the coming months. We have a great relationship with our friends at LIV Golf.” He went on to suggest world golf tour schedules should be integrated ‘’like in the game of cricket.”

Cricket has been through all this – twice.

Kerry Packer experienced similar opposition in 1977, with coloured clothing, floodlit games and other World Series Cricket (WSC) innovations that are now deeply embedded in the fabric of cricket.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was initially resisted by cricket’s establishment in 2008. In punitive moves cricket authorities initially tried to block WSC and IPL initiatives by imposing lifetime bans on those cricketers joining the rebel organisations. Common sense and litigation finally reinforced the cricketers’ rights against the ruling bodies and the game is better for it.

Hopefully, golf will follow a similar path to cricket. The first move is likely to be made by a court, or an arbitration panel, in protecting professional golfers’ rights to play wherever they choose and under whatever conditions they like – without limitation or criticism.