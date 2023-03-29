Mark Reason: Fans deserve better than this Super Rugby Pacific borefest

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: Super Rugby was a desolate sight at the weekend. The games wheezed to their inevitable conclusions. The crowds stayed away from what has arguably become the most boring competition in the history of rugby union. The only thing missing was a clump of tumbleweed blowing across Eden Park as this once great comp began to issue its death rattle.

New Zealand Rugby has to come up with something new because the fans just aren’t interested. The Crusaders attracted respectable numbers despite the absence of seven Wallabies from the defeatist Brumbies, but elsewhere the stands were shockingly empty. In these straightened times people are not going to pay to watch mismatches that have very little relevance to the final outcome.

Everyone knows that the five New Zealand teams are all but certain to make the quarter-finals. So in reality Super Rugby has become an eight team cup competition of four quarters, two semis and a final. The 14 matches that the Blues, the Chiefs, the Canes, the Crusaders and the Highlanders play before that stage are mere window dressing.

You had to laugh when Chris Lendrum, NZR’s general manager of professional rugby and performance, said: “There is a real feeling that Super Rugby Pacific is ready for take-off after a successful, but Covid disrupted inaugural season… To have a fully integrated and uninterrupted draw in 2023 is great news for the players and the fans. I think we are going to see one of Super Rugby’s most competitive seasons.”

Take off? It’s not even made the runway yet and we are five weeks in. Competitive? The average margin of victory for the five New Zealand teams at the weekend was 26. And all of them were a long way short of full strength. It was a bore.

Attendances are plummeting but you wouldn’t know because they are never released. You can find every statistic that you like except how many people turned up or switched on their televisions. At the Blues game Tony Johnson said: “It’s a lovely sunny Sunday afternoon. A lot of young people in the crowd. We’ve got 12, 13,000 in.”

Brett Phibbs/Photosport The Blues weren’t at their best in beating the Force at Eden Park.

Really? Were they all hiding under their seats? Or was TJ talking about the TV crew. The stands that I was looking at were almost empty. One side of the ground was barren. The top two tiers were uninhabited. Eden Park was a ghost stadium.

But don’t let people tell you that this is the state of sport the world over, because it simply isn’t true. In the NRL crowds are up this season. Over 50,000 turned up at the weekend for the Brisbane derby between the Broncos and the Dolphins. The Warriors get way bigger crowds than the handful who turned up at Mount Smart to watch the Canes thump Moana Pasifika.

NRL manager of elite football Graham Annesley observed that 78 per cent of games had been decided by 12 points or fewer. “It’s terrific for fan engagement. Of course when you see a blowout, there’ll generally be a bit of a drop-off [in engagement], either at the venue or on television. What this [close scores] does is keeps fans engaged until fulltime… We want fans to go to games knowing their side is going to be competitive.”

The NFL in America has also just concluded a bumper season. They sold 96.7% of seats. Attendances grew by 3.25%. The average crowd was 69,389. The average ticket price was a staggering NZ$740. But then the sport is competitive. The regular season has real meaning.

Now I can hear some of you saying: “Yeah, but. The American population for these teams is way higher than ours.” Well how about Green Bay, then. Green Bay has a population of 107,015. Okay, so Milwaukee is just 40km up the road, but its population is 569,330. That makes the catchment not much bigger than Wellington and the Hutt and way smaller than Auckland.

Yet Green Bay’s average home crowd last season was 69,389. And this is a place that can get notoriously cold. Lambeau Field is the home of the infamous ‘Ice Bowl’ game when the temperatures got down to minus-26C. These are real fans.

But I don’t blame New Zealand rugby supporters. The standard of comment and analysis on TV is routinely rubbish, delivered by chummy ex players utterly untrained in the ways of journalism. I tend to switch off because I simply cannot bear the prospect of another leading question.

Q: “Your defence was really good today?”

A: “Yes, our defence was really good today.”

The stadia are not up to purpose. You look at the state of the art facilities in America and then go to New Zealand stadia where the prospect of buying something edible in under half an hour is something of a long shot.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Blues fans with Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke cut-outs.

And then back to Super Rugby itself. It simply cannot survive. There are a thousand better models. Here is just one. If South Africa aren’t coming back and the Aussies insist on five teams, then go back to a provincial championship at this end of the season with All Blacks fully engaged and promotion and relegation. And it’s not random. It’s a proper home and away league.

This is bolstered by a 32 team knockout competition like a mini FA Cup. Win or go home. This could be supplemented by some of the Japanese clubs and Australian clubs. You would get stories of minnow upsets. Those lads who became front page news when they went out and rescued people from the floods in their boat, might morph into a couple of funny East Coast kids whose team were on a giant killing run. It’s a human narrative.

New Zealand Rugby needs to take this stuff seriously because it is losing its audience. There are times when the fans think they are the least important people in the room. Last week NZR put out a $100 million share offer. It was buried by the Razor announcement. Was that deliberate?

But then the share offer is not open to you, the fan, only to institutions. It is another example of the man and the woman on the street being bypassed in favour of corporate interest. And it is killing the game. We are voting with our feet. The stadia are empty. Rugby is attracting fewer and fewer of our kids. The people are walking away.

Meanwhile down at NZR headquarters, they put out another self congratulatory press announcement and you wonder if anyone has noticed the tumbleweed blowing past.