Mark Reason: Sluggish Football Ferns must work much harder to earn fans' respect

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: Jitka Klimkova, the coach of the Football Ferns, might do well to sit her players down and ask them to watch the second half of the match between the Chiefs and the Hurricanes. The Football Ferns might then understand what ‘putting your body’ on the line means. They might understand the concept of ‘playing for each other.’ They might understand that good defence happens in both the head and the heart.

The Chiefs were outstanding in the second half against the Canes, one of the most potent attacking sides in the competition. On a sunny afternoon in Wellington, a time that suits both fans and players, the Chiefs’ defensive qualities brought some hope to both Super Rugby and the All Blacks.

I have remarked before that some of the defending in this year’s Super Rugby has been abysmal. Bad habits fester, even among top players, and if such standards continued through to September, then the All Blacks might as well stay at home. But the Chiefs dug in on their line in a way that the All Blacks have perhaps forgotten about in recent years. It was a throwback, even down to the two yellow cards.

There was one period, from the 68th to the 74th minute when the Chiefs withstood six minutes of sustained pressure. Ardie Savea was driven back hard into a maul but, being the man who always rises again, he somehow spun back out and had another go. This time he was hit by Sam Cane and Naitoa Ah Kuoi.

READ MORE:

* Mark Reason: Reviled LIV golfers save the Masters, it's time to accept them

* Mark Reason: Wellington Rugby's finances reflect professional rugby teetering on the brink

* Mark Reason: Fans deserve better than this Super Rugby Pacific borefest



Big tackles kept coming, but the balance between pushing up on the inside and outside, while keeping a watchful bowed middle line, was skillfully maintained. As Luke Jacobson observed at half-time, the Chiefs were “keen to come out second half and take a little bit of a step back, not push the boundaries so much, and I think it worked for us.”

The key was to stop the Hurricanes make that first breach as they did when Jordie Barrett had opened up the Chiefs in the first half. When the Canes get in behind you, they are lethal. The Chiefs decided they would bend a little in order not to break. That tactic probably will require you to make more tackles as you are also less likely to turn the ball over.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Asafo Aumua of the Hurricanes is lowered by a Chiefs defender.

In that six minutes the Chiefs made 31 tackles and if they missed one, it is no more than a nit pick. They lost captain Cane to a self-diagnosed head knock and Bryn Gatland to a yellow card. But they held firm. When the Canes eventually lost control of a ball at the back of a lineout, Cortez Ratima picked up a rebound and kicked the ball up to half way.

You might think that the Chiefs had no gas left for the chase, but who was there to secure the bouncing ball but back row replacement Samipeni Finau. That was remarkable. He had made 6 of those 31 tackles himself. But by regaining that ball on half way he enabled the Chiefs to kick again down to the Canes line, a position from which they scored.

The Chiefs resistance to the siege also shows that the Southern Hemisphere is beginning to catch up lost ground on the North. The North has been going consistently lower in the tackle for a period of time and are winning more turnovers because of it. Here in New Zealand the tackle height has tended to remain higher. That is gradually starting to change and the Chiefs are leading the way.

In five of their seven games they have conceded two tries or fewer. In five of those seven second halves, a tribute to the bench, they have conceded a total of two tries. Their only defensive blow-out came against Moana Pasifika in their second match, a mental failure prompted by scoring six tries to nil in the first half. It is a failure that has not looked like happening again. It is a tribute to the Chiefs’ defensive skill and resolve that they have shut out the Crusaders, the Blues and the Canes in the second half.

And so to the Football Ferns. The 3-0 loss to Nigeria last week was unacceptable. Coach Klimkova said “we were not gritty enough” and she criticised her team for “not putting bodies on the line”. She should take that as a criticism of herself. This, after all, is the team she selected and the team she has coached since September, 2021.

The anatomy of Nigeria’s opening goal was unacceptable. 30 minutes into the first half the Ferns broke out from a throw upfield. But Grace Jale dithered on whether to push on or look for a pass. Nor was her life made as easy as it could have been by Malia Steinmetz’s failure to run hard and give her an easy inside ball.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport New Zealand's Malia Steinmetz defends against Nigeria's Asisat Lamina Oshoala.

So Jale turned back on the half way line. She passed back to Ali Riley, the captain, who then ran backwards and took way too long to pass to Rebekah Stott. And all of this had been caused by the pressure of one player. Rasheedat Ajibade had given Jale a 7m start and run her down. She had then run Riley down. That pressure allowed Asisat Oshoala to get in a dangerous shot that was deflected for a corner.

From that corner the Ferns allowed Nigeria to score off a free header even though they had three players in the immediate vicinity. None of them competed, just as no one picked up the spare Nigerian player from the throw that led to the second goal, and just as no one tracked the runner who scored that goal. This is collective laziness. There was a moment late on when three Ferns had their backs turned to a throw and another was pulling at her socks.

Betsy Hassett is the only Fern who I would exempt from criticism and she sadly had to leave the pitch with two broken ribs. Hassett constantly closed people down in defence, winning a lot of ball back for her team, and she was always moving into space to make the pass easier for teammates.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport New Zealand's head coach Jitka Klimkova has overseen a run of poor results in the leadup to the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

You would think that this sort of thing would be basic at this level. Even when I was coaching a very inexperienced junior girls team a few years ago, we made it clear that we could accept losing to more skillful teams, but we would never accept losing to a team that had tried harder and run further than us. ‘Hustle’ was the mantra. We didn’t lose many.

The Ferns are way short of the required standards and unless they can get there in the next two months, then the country simply will not get behind them. We expect the sort of blood, sweat and tears that the brotherhood of Chiefs gave for each other on Saturday afternoon. We expect the fitness standards that Dame Noeline Taurua brought to the Silver Ferns.

That’s the bare minimum. Our support is not a given. You have to earn it. We expect every man and woman who represents New Zealand to do their duty. So woman up and start putting in the hard yards.