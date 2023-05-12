Five things Wayne Smith can watch instead of Super Rugby this weekend

There are plenty of alternatives to rugby – and nature docos – for Wayne Smith to watch this weekend.

OPINION: Wayne Smith doesn't speak out often, but when he does, people listen.

So when the former All Blacks and Black Ferns guru let slip that he turned off a recent Super Rugby game between the Highlanders and the Force at halftime to watch a nature documentary, it got gums flapping in oval ball circles.

What drove 'The Professor' nutty that Saturday night in April was not only the stop-start nature of a grim contest in Perth (thanks to fussy Australian whistleblower Nic Berry), but also the repeated use of the rolling maul.

For a rugby purist like Smith, this is a huge turn-off (quite literally in this case) that is slowly killing the game as a spectacle, hence the dwindling attendances at matches across New Zealand.

With that in mind, here are five alternatives for the 66-year-old maestro to watch this weekend with a glass of red should Super Rugby fail to hold his attention for 80 minutes.

David J Griffin/Getty Images Kiwi Scott McLaughlin is chasing back-to-back IndyCar race wins at the GMR Grand Prix this weekend.

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix

If Smith thinks Super Rugby has become too predictable (the Crusaders have won the last five titles, after all), then he might want to give IndyCars a spin.

In four races this season, there have been four different winners, including New Zealand's own Scott McLaughlin at the Grand Prix of Alabama last time out.

McLaughlin – who sits fourth in the championship standings with 119 points – is one of three Kiwis racing in the US-based series, alongside six-time champion Scott Dixon and first season rookie Marcus Armstrong.

This weekend's GMR Grand Prix is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and serves as a lead-in to the iconic Indy 500, the most prestigious race on the calendar. Strap yourself in for more twists, turns and collisions as the title race heats up.

Watch: Sky Sport 5 from 7.40am on Sunday

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and the All Blacks Sevens have won the last two world series tournaments.

Toulouse Sevens

For running rugby without the scrums and incessant box-kicking, sevens is just the ticket.

The world series rolls around to southern France this weekend, where the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens are looking to secure yet more silverware.

Both teams currently lead the standings, with the women chasing a remarkable sixth gold from seven tournaments having won the past five stops in Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney, Vancouver and Hong Kong.

The men, meanwhile, have won the last two but face stern competition from Argentina and Fiji, who harbour hopes of usurping Clark Laidlaw's side when the series concludes in London.

The Black Ferns Sevens open their campaign against Poland on Friday night (9.06pm), while the All Blacks Sevens kick off their own title bid versus Canada (11.29pm). The finals will be played in the early hours of Monday morning, should they make it that far.

Watch: Sky Sport 2, Friday to Monday

1 NEWS One NZ chief executive Jason Paris calls for an investigation by the NRL into officials' decision making.

Warriors v Bulldogs

From improbable comebacks to refereeing controversies, there's never a dull moment when it comes to the Warriors.

Andrew Webster's side were left seething with some of the calls that went against them in their Magic Round loss to the Panthers, to the point that the chief executive of their main sponsor openly accused Australian referees of bias against the Kiwi club.

The Warriors' once promising season is in danger of unravelling unless they can get back to winning ways against the 15th-placed Bulldogs (4-6) in Sydney on Friday night.

Perhaps Smithy will appreciate the more free-flowing nature of the 13-man code.

Watch: Sky Sport 4, Friday 7.30pm

Michael Regan/Getty Images Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland will be looking to fill his boots against struggling Everton.

English Premier League

Things are heating up at the bottom and the top as another Premier League season nears its thrilling conclusion.

The first game of a pivotal weekend in the battle for survival sees second-bottom Leeds host Champions League bound Newcastle in a must-win match for Sam Allardyce's men (Saturday, 11.20pm, Sky Sport 8).

Fellow strugglers Southampton take on Fulham at home, while Nottingham Forest travel to Chelsea (Sunday, 1.50am, Sky Sport 6) knowing a win could be enough to extend their top-flight stay.

But the game of the weekend is Everton (17th) versus Manchester City (1st) at Goodison Park (Monday, 1.50am, Sky Sport 8), with the Toffees looking to back up their surprise 5-1 victory at Brighton by upsetting the reigning champions – and giving Arsenal a chance to seize momentum in the title race.

Watch: Sky Sport 2, 6, 8 and 9, Saturday to Monday

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Northern Mystics shooter Grace Nweke has scored 598 goals from 645 attempts (92.7%) this season.

ANZ Premiership

If it's nail-biting, down-to-the-wire drama you're after, the ANZ Premiership more often than not delivers.

No fewer than seven matches this season have been settled by a single goal and another tight encounter is anticipated when the Northern Mystics and the Central Pulse lock horns in a top-of-the-table clash at Wellington's TSB Arena on Sunday.

With three rounds to go until the finals in June, it's all to play for and the league-leading Mystics will be desperate to avenge their 55-53 defeat to the reigning champion Pulse on home court last month.

Expect the lead to frequently change hands with two of the competition's sharpest shooters (Grace Nweke of the Mystics, Amelia Walmsley of the Pulse) battling for supremacy in the capital.

Watch: Sky Sport 2, from 4pm on Sunday