Mark Reason: Daft eligibility rule could cost the All Blacks the Rugby World Cup

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: The second best halfback in the world right now is a New Zealander. But although Tawera Kerr-Barlow has played 29 tests for the All Blacks, it is unlikely that he will ever play another for them. What a waste. What a condemnation of the great diaspora of talent that occurred under the rule of Steve Hansen.

The brilliant Kerr-Barlow may well be the difference between New Zealand winning the World Cup or finishing a distant second, but he is excluded from playing for them by an archaic rule that looks dafter by the year. Such is his isolation that Kerr-Barlow has even mooted playing for Australia. I wouldn’t put it past Wallabies coach Eddie Jones to call him up at the last minute if only to laugh at New Zealand.

The mass exodus of talent during Hansen’s second World Cup cycle has devastated the New Zealand’s backline. To name just a few: Kerr-Barlow, Charlie Ngatai, Bundee Aki, Malakai Fekitoa, Ngani Laumape, George Moala, James Lowe, Charles Piutau, three of whom are likely to appear in this weekend’s European Champions final, decided they had had enough.

While some All Blacks went off to Japan for a sabbatical, others cut ties almost completely. Some said that they felt unwanted. This is the legacy of Hansen’s regime. The coach’s failure to create an embracing culture has now left a massive hole in the All Blacks’ resources, especially in midfield.

Ian Foster has not done much to improve the situation. The stagnant atmosphere created by the previous eight years of misrule is now pervading areas of Super Rugby.

It was apparent on Saturday in the big game between the Crusaders and the Blues. Many of the All Blacks on show were just not up to international standard. In particular too much of the kicking from hand, with the exception of Richie Mo’unga, was awful.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Beauden Barrett of the Blues kicks the ball through against the Crusaders.

Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan both kicked the ball out on the full. David Havili was charged down, kicked poorly and was completely gassed for most of the second half. Beauden Barrett kicked one out on the full and his game management, until the final 20 minutes when fatigue opened up the pitch, was dreadful. Compared to the standard and variety of kicking in Europe, there is a gulf.

It was not just the kicking that was unacceptable for players who have represented the All Blacks. Codie Taylor twice lost the ball in contact when the Crusaders were building pressure and Dalton Papali’i received a deserved red card for a dangerous tackle that was not an isolated incident in the targeting of Mo’unga.

The midfields are also looking short of quality across the board. When you ask yourself which four Foster will take to the World Cup, then you see the hole that the departure of Ngatai, Aki, Laumape, Fekitoa and Moala has left behind. Mind you, Tonga now look like having a heck of a backline at the World Cup as the pool of death becomes ever more deadly.

But New Zealand is feeling the fallout. Anton Lienert-Brown had a poor game for the Chiefs and Damian McKenzie was easier to pick off without a direct running threat outside him. Jordie Barrett is solid, but lacks x-factor heading into the tackle area.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images David Havili was one of several All Blacks to have mixed games in Christchurch.

Havili looks less like a midfielder by the week. Jack Goodhue still lacks a yard of pace. Rieko Ioane can’t set anyone up when moving from left to right. Normally the All Blacks are spoiled for riches, but right now they are more like a ragged trousered philanthropist who sent all his riches overseas.

And it gives the 10 a problem. Mo’unga has not been such a running threat this season because the Crusaders have lacked a dynamic ball carrier in the back row with the departure of Pablo Matera; Mitchell Drummond is not a running nine; Havili is not a power second-five; and Fergus Burke offered no threat at fullback. So defences have honed in on Mo’unga.

STUFF Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks have a similar dilemma. They don’t have a Nonu or a Sonny Bill Williams to bend the line. They don’t have a running back rower with the sort of impact that Langi Gleeson is having for the Waratahs right now. Yes, Ardie Savea is a freakish talent, but he doesn’t tend to run the sort of straight, explosive midfield lines off which a 10 can flourish.

The All Blacks also don’t have a nine with the sort of power and footwork that Kerr-Barlow has developed in France. He scored two tries for La Rochelle in both the quarters and semis of the Champions Cup. How was Kerr-Barlow rated behind TJ Perenara when he took his decision to leave in 2017?

His box kicking is superb, his pass – if not with quite the range and speed of Aaron Smith’s – is deadly accurate and he is a quite brilliant defender. In the semi Kerr-Barlow made a try-saving tackle on Scott Sio who was rumbling over from two yards out with a second rower latched onto his hip. His lines of running, in both defence and attack, are those of a man entrusted to ‘read’ the game for his team.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Tawera Kerr-Barlow spies a gap for La Rochelle in 2021.

The All Blacks no longer have the depth to be able to lose assets like Kerr-Barlow and the squad of midfielders that they have squandered to foreign contracts. But the current rule, one that South Africa and Australia have both swerved round in recent years, excludes overseas New Zealanders from playing for the All Blacks. It is meant to protect Super Rugby but, with the departure of South Africa and Australia's insistence on five teams, there is no Super Rugby left to protect.

CEO Mark Robinson recently said of the rule: “There is no consideration to changing that policy, as we sit right now. As you would be aware, from time to time there is a discussion with the (NZ Rugby) board about the eligibility law but there is nothing imminent around a change to that.”

“Right now” and “imminent” may prove to be key words. With Razor Robertson pushing for a change, there may well be movement next year if the All Blacks take a bath at the World Cup. I would propose allowing the coach to bring in two marquee players, one a back and one a forward. It’s no good Kerr-Barlow putting on the razzle dazzle in the European final and then watching the World Cup from home. The All Blacks fans just won’t wear it any more.