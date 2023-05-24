Mark Reason: Thank you to the PGA of America for telling golf's honest truth

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: What a beautiful day in the neighbourhood.

The PGA Championship has given golf back to the fans. The people of Rochester, New York celebrated the humble heroics of Michael Block, a PGA club professional out of Arroyo Trabuco in California. And the people of Rochester played homage to the quite magnificent head-to-head between the American Brooks Koepka and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland on the final afternoon.

It was a Championship for the ages, and it’s not often we have said that about the PGA. Stuck away in August, for many years it was the afterthought amongst golf's majors; the resentful younger brother, overshadowed by the springtime bloom of the Masters and the glorious summer of the US Open and the Open. The PGA was the Fall major.

But now, with the world of golf in turmoil over the emergence of the LIV Tour and the decline and fall of Tiger Woods, the PGA of America has emerged like the only adult in the room. It has reminded the boneheads of the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, the LIV Tour and the World Golf Rankings that golf is a game for everyone. It has reminded the greedy millionaires that the lowly club pro is every bit as important as Woods.

Abbie Parr/AP Rory McIlroy celebrates with Michael Block after his hole-in-one on the 15th hole.

Each year 20 club pros qualify to play in the PGA Championship. It is a chance to give back to those who give to the game. And this year, out of the shadows came a portly, bearded, walnut-tanned 46-year-old called Michael Block. For a moment it appeared rather like a slightly hallucinogenic second coming of Francis Ouimet, the caddie who won the 1913 US Open.

Block didn’t win, that was a step too far, but he did turn the 2023 PGA Championship into the people’s major. There was not a bigger roar all week than when Block, playing with Rory McIlroy on the final day (he cried when he found out who his playing partner was going to be), slam dunked his seven-iron tee shot on the 15th hole.

And Block didn’t even know it had gone in. He modestly raised his cap. Even when Rory turned back up the hill and gave him a hug, Block was thinking: “Wow, what a nice fella, he’s giving me a hug for a decent tee shot.” Then it started to sink in. He was the ace of Rochester. The neighbourhood was turning into a Block party.

But when golf giveth, it so often takes away. Block bogeyed the next hole. He made a miraculous par on the 17th. Then he squirted his shot out of the rough on the final hole into the crowd. Well, that seemed appropriate. He was amongst the people. He was the people. And not for the first time in the week Block played a miraculous chip and then slid in the left-to-right putt, the ball dropping into the hole with its last gasp.

The place went nuts. This was a bloke who hadn’t been playing any tournament golf until his 30’s because he was working every hour to set up a new golf course, to give lessons, to put food on the table.

This was a bloke who could now say: “I’m living a dream. I hope I’m living a dream for all the Rochester folks out here because the support I’ve gotten is unbelievable… I doubt there is anybody on this property who loves golf as much as I love golf…

“If it makes any sense, the one thing in the world that makes me cry is golf. If that puts into context as far as how much I love the game, you know now. It's everything to me.

Eric Gay/AP Michael Block poses with the crystal bowl he won for being the low club professional at the PGA Championship.

"Obviously I love my family and everything else and my job and everything, but golf is my life. I live it, breathe it. I made sure of one thing in my life: That I was going to drive to a golf course every day, whether it was a caddy or an onsite service kid or an assistant pro or a head pro or general manager. I came to the golf course today at Oak Hill and played in the PGA Championship.”

Block had had a dream, a premonition, that he would come down the 18th hole of a major with Tiger Woods. It wasn’t quite like that. It was Rory and he wasn't in contention to win. Instead he finished 15th to qualify for next year’s Championship. And you know, it felt as good.

Block greeted Koepka as the champion walked to the scorer’s hut, and grinned when Koepka said the drinks were on Block, a reference to the hole-in-one. And maybe Koepka isn’t everybody’s favourite, but his towering win might just have been as good for the game as Block’s old style shaping of shots and cut driver off the fairway.

Koepka made a mockery of the narrative that the LIV golfers were a bunch of washed up has-beens. You do wish that people would not tell lies just because they don’t like what other people are doing. LIV is packed with talent just as the regular tour is, and the last two majors have proved that to be the case.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Brooks Koepka clutches the Wanamaker Trophy.

It would also be adult, if the world rankings could acknowledge this and start awarding points for LIV tournaments. It is a joke that Koepka is 13 on the ‘official’ world rankings, Dustin Johnson is 82 and Bryson DeChambeau is 90. If you want an honest assessment go to the Sports Illustrated alternative rankings which give weight to the LIV tournaments. On that list Koepka is No 3, Johnson is 21 and DeChambeau is 38. The real world.

And here is also a plea to the Ryder Cup captains. The Ryder Cup doesn’t belong to a few elite tour pros. It belongs to every professional golfer and every fan of the game. That’s why Samuel Ryder created it. That’s why he vested ownership in the PGAs of Britain and America.

Sadly the European Tour greedily blackmailed the PGA into giving up their control at the start of this century. The European Tour, aka the DP (Dubai Ports) World Tour, now takes a whacking great bribe for hosting rights. That is why this year’s model is being played at some country club outside Rome. That is why the bosses are understood to be nudging the ribs of Luke Donald, the European captain, not to pick any LIV players. It's about power and money.

In the US the situation is different. The PGA of America still retains the rights to the Ryder Cup. So let’s hope president John Lindert tells captain Zach Johnson to stop talking like a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour and to go ahead and pick his best players. That means Koepka. That means Dustin Johnson, who won five out of five last time at Whistling Straits. They should both be locks.

If they don’t play I won’t be tuning in. The Ryder Cup will have turned into a betrayal of the fans. I shall stick on a replay of the 2023 PGA Championship and warm myself with the memory of one of golf’s greatest majors.