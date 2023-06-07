Mark Reason: Sir Wayne Smith and the All Black knighthood of the soul

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: The novelist Anthony Burgess told the bloke who was meeting him at the railway station: “I will be the man who looks like a deposed Roman emperor.”

There was no mistaking him. Here was Augustulus in a crumpled suit. Burgess is gone now, but I sometimes think of him when Wayne Smith hoves over the horizon. Smith looks like a permanently young Roman emperor, albeit one in jandals and shorts, and both Smith and Burgess have a sometimes similar take on life.

Burgess always used to emphasise that the novel is about people. He liked new ideas. He invented a new language. He was a progressive. Burgess described himself as a writer “who is attempting to extend the range of subject matter available to fiction, and a practitioner who is anxious to exploit words much as a poet does.”

Those words could apply to Smith’s philosophy of rugby. Emperor Smith, who has just coincidentally landed in Rome, is another progressive. He is a man who looks forward in every sense of that phrase. And he is a man who really appreciates that rugby is about people. Smith will passionately use computers and Artificial Intelligence in search of an edge, but the great game always comes back to people.

Smith referenced that in accepting his knighthood when he said: “Rugby is a team game. You're reliant on so many people to be successful. There are so many people you're grateful to. I decided that was a bloody good reason to take the award. I'll be thinking about them when I get it and referring to them. That's what's made my career.”

1 NEWS Rugby guru Wayne Smith, one of the game’s great innovators, is now Sir Wayne.

And how many of us are grateful in turn to Smith. In the last few months Smith and Sir Graham Henry have been helping Tonga build facilities and develop their rugby. Smith’s view was that Tonga had done plenty for New Zealand rugby over the years. So they could give back through building supplies (they are shareholders in a building company) and coaching assistance. Smith’s calf muscle didn’t agree, but there’s bound to be collateral damage at the age of 66.

So many have been assisted by Smith over the years. I have sometimes felt like an outsider in my adopted country of New Zealand, but Smith is one of those who has made me feel truly welcome. He has helped me, as he has helped so many others, improve not just my understanding of rugby, but of people and of myself.

Let us hope that Smith has also helped Ian Foster in these areas over the years, because right now Foster also needs to look forward. I have no doubt that Smith’s squad and thinking for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup would be forward looking, would be a reflection not of three years ago, but of the here and now. Foster’s needs to be just as progressive.

In many ways this has been a difficult Super Rugby, but there is one area which massively excites Smith, just as it excites the country. It is the back three. Well, who wouldn’t be throwing their popcorn up into the heavens. It is the one area where New Zealand can turn to the rest of the world and truly say: “Can any of you come close to that?”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs has lit up Super Rugby Pacific.

In the second row and at first-five New Zealand can perhaps stand comparison to the best of the rest of the world. But in the back three they are supreme. Shaun Stevenson, Mark Telea, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett. It is a cornucopia of talent.

Ireland are pretty decent in the back three. France have the brilliant Damian Penaud. Australia have Marika Koroibete. South Africa are strong. But none of the contenders have the range and depth of talent that New Zealand currently possess.

Foster’s challenge is to do what Smith managed to achieve ahead of the Women’s World Cup. Foster’s challenge is to recognise New Zealand’s point of difference and revolutionise the playing style in order to exploit it. New Zealand are not going to beat France in the front row or over the top of Jonathan Danty in midfield. New Zealand are not going to bully South Africa or Ireland. But they might just outflank them.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith galvanised his team last year as they became world champions.

Smith said of the Black Ferns ahead of last year’s World Cup: “We wanted to see the attacking opportunity in every situation. We wanted to trust ourselves, trust our instincts, be true to our DNA, be able to reinvent ourselves, fix things as we go, breathe that spirit of innovation.”

So breathe deeply Fozzie, and inhale the spirit of innovation. Cut loose. Put Rieko back on the wing. Bring in Stevenson. Bend the midfield with Levi Aumua or Fainga'anuku. Chance your arm. Run riot. It’s in the blood. Make the country fall in love with rugby again. Smith did it six months ago. Now it’s your turn.

I am not saying that it is always easy being true to your DNA. Right now Sir Wayne Smith is finding it a trial to pick up the bauble of knighthood. It’s bloody hard, when you see yourself as a skinny, bare-footed kid from Putāruru, to be raised above your mates.

Sorry, Smithy, but you deserve the laurels. You’re just going to have to open that bottle of Chianti and suck it up.