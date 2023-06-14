Mark Reason: How the Saudis and Wall Street dined out on golf's greed

Rory McIlroy says he feels like a "sacrificial lamb" after the PGA Tour's merger with LIV Golf.

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: Follow the money.

There were decent people, honest people, good people who believed that America’s PGA Tour was actually some latter day church for golfing saints. They howled when I suggested that in reality the PGA Tour was a protectionist mob of venal, self interested, amoral American republicans who always voted for themselves.

These decent people listened to the words of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan when he addressed them from the pulpit and said: “I think you'd have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications (about LIV’s golfing takeover).

“And as it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones, and so my heart goes out to them. And I would ask, you know, any player that has left or any player that would ever consider leaving, have you ever had to apologise for being a member of the PGA Tour?"

These good people now discover that there is a rock, somewhere near the island green of Ponte Vedra’s famous 17th hole, under which Monahan has been living these past few months. He has just crawled out from under it, blinking in the sunlight, and declared to all that, “Golf must go on, LIV and let LIV.”

Never mind the families of 9/11, never mind the beheadings and the abuse of gay rights, never mind the slaughter in Yemen and the cosying up to the Chinese. It’s time for a chowder merger with the Saudis.

Seth Wenig/AP PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan (file photo).

Only don’t call it a merger. Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi’s wealth fund, may be the chairman of the new entity. And Monahan may be the chief executive of the new entity. But “merger, schmerger” says the press office of the PGA Tour, “please don’t use that word.” Heaven help us.

If it talks like a duck, and walks like a duck, then very likely it is a duck. Monahan wears a blue suit, he flies a private jet to his wife’s gaffe at Steamboat Springs, he earns over NZ$20 million a year. And he used to be vice chief executive at Fenway Sports, the mob who bought Liverpool FC and then tried to trademark the word ‘Liverpool.’ I kid you not.

These people are bankers in sheep’s clothing. Although some of them don’t even bother with the disguise. This shady deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was engineered by bankers and lawyers working behind the scenes, as reported in the New York Times.

Onto the PGA Tour board of directors came one James J Dunne III. He sent Yasir a WhatsApp message and the pair agreed to meet in London where they were joined by Edward D Herlihy, a former partner of law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, otherwise known as WLRK, although some people change the middle two letters.

After dinner and the obligatory cigars, a prospective meeting was set up. This involved Monahan now flying to Venice where Yasir was attending the wedding of the daughter of a motor racing billionaire.

Finally a deal was done. The Saudis’ original ‘Project Wedge’ was coming into fruition. The rowdy Saudis were the new, noisy neighbours. The kingdom now had a financial stake in and effective chairmanship of the PGA Tour. Project Wedge had just become Project Wedgie as pained Americans hitched their pants ever higher and tried to put a spin on the new deal.

The blowflies were already circling the bowl of sanctimonious soup. Democrat senator Chris Murphy tweeted: “So weird. PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis' human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport.

"I guess maybe their concerns weren't really about human rights?”

Susan Walsh/AP Senator Chris Murphy speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington (file photo).

That elicited a return tweet from one Michael Scaglione. “So weird, anti-war officials were just months ago talking about how the Saudis’ human rights record should disqualify the US support for their war of genocide in Yemen which your party supported.

“I guess maybe your concerns aren’t really about human rights?”

It’s not so much a moral maze as an amoral antechamber of hell. James Dunne worked for a firm that lost a third of its employees in the World Trade Center atrocity. Dunne was luckily playing golf that morning. Did he feel comfortable doing business with the country from where most of the terrorists originated, asked the Golf Channel?

“If someone can find someone that unequivocally was involved with it, I’ll kill him myself,” Dunne said. “We don’t have to wait around.”

Yeah, right, while wearing a cowboy hat, no doubt.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Xander Schauffele tees off at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Dunne's macho bravado is unlikely to cut it with those PGA Tour players who, in the words of Karl from Succession, are left like “Poor bastards. Hanging in the window like Peking duck.” Well, not so poor, but you see the picture.

Perhaps golf’s Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele got it right when he asked: “What does loyalty mean these days? I don’t quite know.”

Or maybe the real question is: “How much does loyalty cost these days.”

I don’t know – how much you got?