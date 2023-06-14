Jack Grealish deserves his fun but football's relationship with alcohol is complicated

Sam Wallace is The Telegraph’s chief football writer.

OPINION: Sloshed footballers seem a part of the game’s past – like muddy pitches, plump referees and sensible kick-off times – although Jack Grealish has been on a one-man crusade to change that this week in the city that trademarked 24-hour party people.

Manchester City’s thirsty treble winner will one day be able to piece together the aftermath of Saturday night’s Champions League final victory from a vast array of video evidence. There he is pouring champagne down his own neck. There he is having someone else do it for him. There is Kalvin Phillips, dribbling vodka into Grealish’s mouth on a stage in front of thousands. Where did Grealish get the high-vis jacket? And where is he going next?

He arrived at St George’s Park on Tuesday night: from Istanbul to Manchester via Ibiza and on to east Staffordshire and then Malta, this is a Grealish odyssey like none other. At some point on Friday night at the national stadium in Ta’ Qali he may even be expected to play some football.

The appeal of Grealish is the absence of any attempt to create an image that conceals his true self. If he does not know the meaning of the word “encyclopaedic”, he will say so immediately, mid-interview. If his team win the European Cup, he will celebrate like a Sunday league footballer – albeit one with the means to charter a private jet to Ibiza on the spot. There are also not many Sunday league footballers who could boast the kind of torso Grealish revealed when he took his shirt off on the open-top bus carrying his team through the streets of Manchester in torrential rain.

Let him have his fun now, because the way Fifa and Uefa are carving up the football calendar there may soon be a time when the game’s elite players are fortunate if they get one weekend off come the end of the season.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Kalvin Phillips pours vodka into the mouth of Jack Grealish as they celebrate during the Manchester City trophy parade.

The fame and wealth of footballers means their drinking is usually done discreetly. That often takes place in the kind of Mayfair bars where vodka is bought by the bottle and bar bills can be the price of a family car. In a past era, when beer was still largely served at room temperature in glasses with handles, Bobby Moore, England’s World Cup-winning captain, was signed by the pub marketing board to extol the virtues of a trip to the local. A heavy drinker himself, that might have occurred to those involved as a little awkward. Yet football’s relationship with booze has always been problematic and tended toward extremes.

It has changed now to the extent that many footballers are keen to make a virtue of their teetotalism. The game is so demanding, the rewards for success so great, and the stories of those who have become addicted so vivid, that some have decided there is no middle ground.

The game itself has never been able to make up its mind. We love the boozy players for their uninhibited joy, and their man-of-the-people authenticity. We hate the boozy players for the careers they sabotage and the talent they squander. How many drinks is not enough? How many is too much?

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose late father suffered from alcoholism, is the high prince of teetotalism. There are other teetotallers, such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner, and the many practising Muslims who play the game. Grealish’s team-mate Ilkay Gundogan will not have been in the queue to tip the booze into his team-mate’s gullet. Of course, the game has many casualties. Jimmy Greaves, George Best and Paul Gascoigne are among the giants of British football who could evade just about any opponent, bar licensed premises.

Grealish’s joy in the past few days has been a source of amusement. The unreconstructed British lad pitched into one of the greatest teams in the history of the game casting aside the restraint usually expected of famous players and simply enjoying himself. That is no bad thing.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Grealish celebrates with the UEFA Champions League Trophy and Premier League Trophy on stage in St Peter's Square, Manchester.

The other side of it is that some of Grealish’s drunken moments have been less edifying. Flat-out on the road during a teenage holiday in Tenerife, or that driving incident three years ago in a cul-de-sac in Solihull that involved collisions with two parked cars and witnesses reporting Grealish smelling of booze and wearing non-matching slippers. No doubt City had someone marking him closely over the recent period.

That said, the game takes itself very seriously now. Footballers are required to have views on all sorts of subjects and offer more guidance to the young than was once expected of the local vicar.

As for their professionalism, there is no doubt that it is far greater than ever before. Most players embark on their own pre-season training programmes before they even return to their clubs. Many are already on holiday in places such as the south of Portugal preparing with personal trainers for season 2023-24.

Grealish will also know that with big success and exuberant celebrations comes greater scrutiny. None are more keen observers of their players than the leading managers, and Pep Guardiola is at the top of that pile. He will allow his Englishman to celebrate and then expect him to respond accordingly when the new season comes.

Aston Villa, the club of Grealish’s life before City, was formed by abstemious Wesleyans who encouraged their players not to drink. Almost 150 years on and the game is swimming in the stuff – the stadium concourses, the surrounding pubs and the constant advertising. The players themselves are under such a spotlight that they dare not be seen to join in other than the very special occasions. This was surely one for City and Grealish – and then it is back to the day job.