Mark Reason: Ian Foster's All Blacks selection snub that defies belief

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: It takes some doing to unite a country as diverse as New Zealand, but Ian Foster has done it again. The trouble is that Foster has the country united in hostility and disbelief by refusing to pick Shaun Stevenson in the All Blacks squad. The outstanding fullback in this year’s Super Rugby has been rejected on the grounds that his defence is still a bit wonky.

Heaven help us, this prejudice has already cost New Zealand one of the best players in the world. Steve Hansen and Foster said the same thing about James Lowe, also of the Chiefs, a few years ago. And so Lowe went to Ireland where he is now an outstanding presence in one of the two best sides on the planet.

Foster’s slightly prim obsession with defence might have some basis if it were not for the fact that it is so occasional and so blatantly selective. You might be able to defend him were it not for the fact that this All Blacks squad is crammed with suspect defenders. So to speak up for Foster in this instance would be to defend the indefensible.

Perhaps it has escaped Foster’s notice, but one of the weaknesses in Cam Roigard’s game is his defence. A few teams have blown past Roigard close to the breakdown this season. But the lapses do not seem to have cost Roigard selection.

And what about the Blues? They have five backs in the squad, a number only matched by the Crusaders. And yet the Blues have leaked an average of 22.2 points this season, compared to 17.9 by the Chiefs, the best defensive side in the competition. Strange that the Chiefs should achieve such supremacy with a flaky fullback.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs was one glaring omission from the All Blacks 36.

The Blues backline defence was an absolute shambles against the Crusaders on Saturday. This should have been significant. Time and again we were told by Foster and his cheerleader Hansen that selection would be heavily weighted toward the pointy end of the competition. Yet catastrophic defence seems to have cost not one Blues back his place in the squad. That is what I mean by being blatantly selective.

Foster said of Stevenson, who is only temporarily in the squad as injury cover for Mark Telea: “On the attack side he’s proven to be outstanding. We’ve seen a massive improvement in defensive structural stuff and also the tackle and contact work, but we still want to see more in that space.”

Ah, so you want to see more improvement in the defensive structural stuff do you, Fozzie? Well, talk me though the Blues’ backline defensive structure against the Crusaders then, please. Five of these seven blokes are in your squad. Where’s the consistency.

When Hansen was asked by Stuff if these semifinals mattered more to the selectors, he said: “I would imagine they do. Being able to stand up in these big moments when the pressure’s on is as close as you’re going to get to replicating the pressure you’re going to get in the All Blacks… I’d like to see the Blues play well from an All Blacks point of view.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Rieko Ioane of the Blues loses control of the ball against the Crusaders.

The Blues didn’t stand up, they fell down, and a huge part of the collapse was down to the backs. Rieko Ioane spilled early possession. Beauden Barrett refused to kick for territory and for the umpteenth time was outplayed by Richie Mo’unga who has become Barry John to his Phil Bennett. Barrett shovelled ball sideways, ran too much and created a lateral mess.

But the defence was even more catastrophic. For the game’s opening try, sparked by Ioane’s knock on, the whole Crusaders backline had swept to the left. Yet Barrett and Caleb Clarke remained on the blindside, leaving a massive overload. Rieko Ioane and Bryce Heem tried to hold, but Telea shot out of the line. That left a huge hole which Mo’unga exploited with a cutout pass to Braydon Ennor.

Mo’unga then targeted Clarke’s empty wing with a chip over the top that created a penalty goal. On the Crusaders second try, Clarke, Zarn Sullivan and Ioane again overloaded the shortside defence against the less than fleet footed Jack Goodhue and Dallas McLeod. No one went with Will Jordan when he shifted left. Telea bit up out of the line and the Crusaders were through again. The Blues backfield then conceded another penalty to leave them 18-0 adrift.

The third Crusaders try came from yet another misread in the heart of the Blues defence when Ioane bit in on the dummy runners and Clarke held wide, leaving a huge hole for Jordan to stroll through untouched.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Leicester Fainga’anuku of the Crusaders races away for a try in the semifinal.

In the second half the Crusaders scored two tries off lineout moves. For the first Leicester Fainga’anuku ran 50m to score after again busting through midfield uncertainty. For the second Rieko Ioane again bit in on the decoy runner and Mo’unga went through the hole for Fergus Burke to score.

So what galls the Chiefs and the country is the lack of honesty and consistency in this space. The Blues defence was a joke against the Crusaders yet no one has suffered. Clarke was exploited time and again by Mo’unga’s kicking game and his defensive misreads were legion at the end of last year’s northern tour, yet he retains a place ahead of Stevenson. How?

Ioane proves time and time again that he has enormous flaws as a 13, as the Crusaders so brutally exposed, yet he is retained in the midfield, not on the wing where he belongs. Whereas Goodhue, who had a massive game on Saturday night, straightening the line, turning over the ball and leading the tackle count with an astonishing 25, can’t make the cut. Goodhue may not have the pace to play 13 at the very top level any more, but I know who I would like to be making my defensive reads in the 12 shirt.

And then there’s the sad case of Beaudie. The man used to be a heck of a defender, one of the best in the world. He was brave in the air and he was a strong tackler and a good organiser when up in the line. But the Blues now always hide him out the back.

It is hard to conclude that this is anything but a result of that horrendous head injury that Barrett suffered against Ireland. He has been a shadow of the player he once was. At his best he walks into the All Blacks squad. But the decline this season has been shocking. Yet Foster refuses to acknowledge it.

The players know what’s what. They know that this squad is riddled with favouritism. Foster said sadly: “There's still a couple [of players] I've left texts and messages and haven't heard back from, which hurts a bit.”

Sorry, Fozzie, but you reap what you sow. Some players don’t see a mighty collective All Blacks any more. They see favourites and factions and that is why they are effed off and leaving these shores in great numbers.

So no, they are not going to reply to sanctimonious texts. When the players see a bloke like Stevenson left out on the grounds of his defence, yet five Blues backs make the cut, then they can smell the hypocrisy. And they don’t want a bar of it.