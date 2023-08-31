The silver lining to the Spanish football kiss

Jenni Hermoso said she did not enjoy a kiss on the lips from Spain's football president after their victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Zoë George is a senior sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: We should thank Spanish football president Luis Rubiales. He’s done more for women in sport (and society) in the last 10 days or so than he has in his entire tenure, thanks to a kiss.

His actions put the spotlight on the uphill battle the Spanish women have faced, and highlighted why women don’t often speak up when they experience sexual harassment.

It’s been more than a week since the FIFA Women’s World Cup final celebrations where he grabbed star player Jenni Hermoso’s head, and kissed her. He also grabbed his crotch in apparent celebration in front of the Spanish royal family, and in full view of fans.

While he apologised for the latter, he doubled down on the former, saying the kiss was mutually consensual.

In front of an emergency assembly on Friday he received a standing ovation after he said he wouldn’t resign, that she is to blame, that he is the victim and that this is “murder” via “social assassination” by “false feminists”. She said she didn’t consent.

SCREENSHOT/SKY SPORT Luis Rubiales grabbed Jenni Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips after Spain won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney.

His reaction is the reason many choose to stay silent when they experience behaviour like this.

In New Zealand, WorkSafe research from 2021 found about 10% of women were sexually harassed in the workplace, but suggested the numbers were higher because much of it went unreported.

The kiss is just the latest in a long line of mistreatment of the Spanish women in their workplace. In 2014, in the buildup to their first FIFA Women’s World Cup, where they finished last in their group, Spain’s football federation invested less than 1% of their budget into the women’s programme.

Following that loss, 23 players voiced concerns about sexism, fat shaming, and homophobia against coach Ignacio Quereda who was at the helm for 27 years with a 38% win rate. He was replaced by Jorge Vilda.

Then 12 months ago, another 15 players spoke up about more mistreatment. All but three were subsequently not selected for the World Cup. Now they are world champions, seemingly in spite of Vilda whose job is now under threat too.

Thankfully, these women are now being heard, and they’ve received widespread backing around the world.

Other players, coaching staff – some of whom resigned in solidarity – fans, leading Spanish football officials, players’ unions, the Union of European Clubs, the protesters, the courts, the politicians, and even FIFA, who stood Rubiales down for 90 days while it investigates.

FIFA has tried so hard to remediate its reputation by having Aotearoa and Australia host the biggest and most successful FIFA Women’s World Cup to date. I’m not holding my breath, but I hold out hope that it is turning a corner on the path to equality.

It’s also been heartening to see the condemnation of Rubiales’ behaviour by other men. Thank you for believing the Spanish women, and thank you for believing those of us who have spoken up about sexual harassment and abuse. Let’s keep this momentum going.

So thank you to Rubiales for what he’s done. It’s over for him, and his misogyny and harassment. It’s over for unequal treatment. It’s over for staying silent, and it’s all thanks to a kiss.