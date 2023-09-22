How the Warriors hit the jackpot with their tribal fandom in the NRL

Justin Nelson has worked in the sports industry for over 30 years in Australia and New Zealand. He is currently the head of commercialisation and fandom at Sky Sport

OPINION: The most sought-after commodity in the world is people’s attention. In sport, these people are called fans.

Right now, in New Zealand, the most valuable commodity in sport are Warriors fans. Loud, proud, and unified. What a year it’s been for them.

The Warriors are one of four teams still standing in the NRL season and while the players and coaches are central to the winning performances, it’s the fans who have featured front and centre throughout this year’s amazing rise. This why the Warriors are the hottest property in New Zealand sport.

Regardless of what happens from here, 2023 should go down as the year tribal fandom arrived in New Zealand. Thank you, Warriors.

If you want to run a great sports business, then keep it simple. Focus on revenue, fans and brand. It’s a proven formula, it works, and right now the Warriors are hands down the best in the business in Aotearoa.

SKY SPORT The Warriors' team song has recently gone public and was belted out by the fans after Saturday night's semifinal win over the Newcastle Knights.

And while it would be easy to think this explosion in fandom is simply connected to winning games, it’s not. Yes, winning helps, but fandom is so much more.

Tribal fandom is the pinnacle. It’s what every team craves. Yes, Warriors fans right now are embracing the wins, but they are connected by the entertainment, the social outcomes, and the feeling of inclusiveness and belonging to something they enjoy.

The fans have commonality, even if they don’t know each other. Tribal fandom is about being able to meet a stranger and have something in common. It’s like walking past someone you’ve never met, seeing they’re wearing a Warriors jersey or shirt and feeling compelled to say: “Up the Wahs!”.

It’s the comfort of knowing the person standing in line at a shop, or walking past you in the supermarket aisle, or sitting next to you on the bus, has the same emotional attachment to the same team as you.

The No 1 thing people want is to belong. And sport can deliver this. Fandom is an elevated sense of belonging. Right now, Warriors fans feel like they belong.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Mt Smart Joker is one of the Warriors’ most recognisable fans.

Tribal fandom doesn’t just happen. It takes a strategy, great planning and execution, and the right leaders and staff. It takes investment. If you don’t invest in your fans, why should they invest in you? And you need to be prepared to listen to the fans, even if they tell you something you don’t want to hear.

It’s OK to be wrong, but it’s wrong to switch your ears off. Listening to your fans is crucial.

So, credit where credit is due. It’s easy to see the Warriors prioritise their fans, and clearly they have invested in talented people with the right skill sets. Most of all, it is evident the Warriors are committed to ensuring their fans come first.

Of course, the players are important too, but they are not ‘the’ business. They are ‘part’ of the business. Love your players and coaches while you have them, but in the world of professional sport, they are commodities, and as hard as that is for some people to stomach that’s the reality of the business. Players come and go, as do coaches.

However, value a fan, include them and treat them right and chances are you will have them for life. Great leaders in the business of sport know the value of a fan. They know the fans matter most.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors wing Marcelo Montoya celebrates his try against the Knights.

Remember, the players are the stars of the show, the fans are the stars of the game.

But what is it that fans want? What do they need? How have the Warriors tapped into this?

Fans want to be included, valued, engaged with, entertained and prioritised. They want to be asked, not told. And they want to be a part of a social environment where they, and their family and friends, can enjoy their leisure time together their way, not necessarily the way the sport wants or tells them to do it.

Last Saturday’s playoff against the Newcastle Knights was the night tribal fandom truly arrived in New Zealand.

It was a week-long buildup, an unprecedented demand for tickets, offices and schools filled with talk about Shaun Johnson and his Warriors brothers, media hype rising to fever pitch, and it all led to a driveway-to-driveway experience for fans on game day.

And now the hype rolls on, the Warriors will not miss a beat when it comes to talking about their fans, thanking them, valuing the role they have played in getting the team to this point. The Warriors have become experts in driving emotion, letting people in, telling fans they are important, and giving fans the things that make them feel valued and included.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors fans of all ages flocked to Mt Smart for the semifinal against the Knights.

It’s quite often the little things that matter. Chants and songs, players walking over after games and waving, shaking hands, taking photos, and saying thank you. It’s the community work during the week, the players stopping and saying hello when they are out getting coffee. Every little bit counts.

Every person in the organisation is committed to the cause, too, from the chief executive to the players and coaches, from all the staff to the volunteers. Saying ‘thank you’, every time they meet a fan is so impactful and all a part of the tribal fandom strategy.

So, what can other sports learn from what the Warriors are doing?

Tribal fandom doesn’t just happen. It all started with the Warriors’ hierarchy making it a priority to adopt a fans-first approach to their business. That focus isn’t just about this year, it’s been happening for a while now. It’s a process, step by step.

As this season unfolded and the spotlight shone brighter, we continued to see colour, emotion, unity, and support; elevated fandom filled with cheers and smiles. The Warriors do a great job of showing the fans in their marketing and promotion, making them visual to those not at the game. Sometimes the fans are put up in lights just like the players.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors Addin Fonua-Blake and Shaun Johnson celebrate another try.

Why shine the spotlight on fans? It’s a clever strategy. Fans relate to fans, not necessarily to players. Sure, fans admire players, maybe even some aspire to be a player, but what they see in other fans is their own fandom. ‘I can sing that song, I can wear those colours, I can cheer just as loud, I can make a sign or get my face painted, I can feel included in the Warriors chat at work or school. I can belong to this’.

As you build fandom, you build loyalty. You build a way of life. You build connection to the brand and a shared set of values between the team and the fans. It becomes a culture. You stand as one, through thick and thin. And, when that bumper season comes along, that shot at glory, as it has this year for the Warriors, you celebrate that winning feeling together.

When the tougher times arrive, your tribalism means you support your Warriors family. You stick together like glue and defend your tribe.

Right now, every other sports organisation in New Zealand wants what the Warriors have. They are all searching for the magic ingredients. Yes, they are envious.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Fans during the NRL semifinal between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights.

As a Melburnian and passionate Sydney Swans fan, I have a thirst for tribal fandom and the entertainment, marketing, merchandise, branding and messaging from the view of a fan. I am very impressed with what I see from the Warriors.

Understanding what makes a fan tick is big business. The Warriors are the only sports business in New Zealand that can truly claim to have cracked the tribal fandom code.

Building tribal fandom isn’t hard, it’s hard work. There is a difference.

When I look at other sports, I am amazed at how many don’t understand the business they are in. Too many think they are in the business of high performance, but that’s not what the fans want.

That’s not to say high performance shouldn’t play a part, of course it should, but it’s a part, not the part. The Warriors are in the business of entertainment, and they are delivering in a big way.

Regardless of what the outcome is this Saturday night in Brisbane, the biggest winners out of season 2023 are the fans. The Warriors staff, players and coaches wouldn’t want it any other way.