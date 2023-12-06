Mark Reason: Why the Black Caps selectors have lost the plot

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: The curious case of Henry Nicholls is an indictment of the people currently in charge of New Zealand test cricket. It is an example of jobs for the boys. And it is indicative of a test game fast hurtling from the stars to the gutter, as the next coach will inherit a bunch of oldtimers and retirees, with zero youth policy to help him out.

Last year in the first test against Pakistan, the New Zealand test XI did not contain a single player under the age of 30. That is just the second time that has happened in the 146-year history of the game. This is a team frozen in its own magnificent history, incapable of moving forward, leaving an inheritance of stagnant sludge for the next coaches to clean up.

A Stuff commenter who goes by the name of Slim Shady 75 posted online: “What is common between Mitchell Johnson, Jason Gillespie, Saqlain Mushtaq, Anil Kumble and Henry Nicholls? All of these players have hit one test century away from home. What is not common between Nicholls and the other names that I’ve mentioned? All of them were bowlers, while Nicholls is a specialist middle order batsman.”

It’s a lovely statistic and I reckon that Slim was being generous. Johnson scored his 123 not out against South Africa in Cape Town; Gillespie scored his 201 not out against Bangladesh in Chattogram; Kumble scored his 110 not out against England at the Oval. Mushtaq scored his 101 not out against New Zealand at Christchurch.

But Nicholls scored his 126 not out against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi. So Nicholls may have been away from home, but so were Pakistan. This was a neutral venue. Pakistan did not have all the advantages of a side playing at home.

So if you look at Nicholls’ long career as a New Zealand batsman at genuine ‘away’ venues and discard the seven games played at neutral venues (six against Pakistan, one against India), it reads like this: 606 runs over 29 innings at an average of 20.89. Nicholls, who is now 32, has made two half-centuries in that time and neither were in Asia.

But when Luke Ronchi, the stand-in coach for Gary Stead, was asked why Nicholls had been picked ahead of Rachin Ravindra for the first test, he said: “It’s more around our continuity of selection. Rachin hasn’t been in this test squad now for a while and all the batters have been playing really, really well. We finished the season off at home really well, so we stick with those guys, we back those guys.”

When asked if the non-selection of Ravindra had been a mistake, Ronchi replied firmly, “No”.

This is the problem with a selection system that invests power in such a small group of people who are so close to the players. Australia don’t give ultimate power of veto to the coach as New Zealand does. Australia do not embroil the captain with being one of the selectors, as New Zealand does, because of the ‘vote for mates’ scenario that it entails. Captain Tim Southee, now coming up to his 35th birthday, shouldn't even be sure of his place in the side when New Zealand are playing away in certain countries.

But New Zealand went to this system around 12 years ago and they are starting to reap its whirlwind of cronyism. Ronchi’s reply was a daft one. Continuity of selection means the side would never change. It also ignores some very obvious statistics, like those around Nicholls.

No one minds Nicholls being in New Zealand’s test side when they are at home. At Wellington alone he averages 76.9 and has scored three test centuries there, including 200 not out against Sri Lanka in his last knock at home. But to pick him away from home on the basis of what he does on a road at the Basin Reserve is absurd.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP New Zealand's Henry Nicholls leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth day of the first test.

Yet when Ajaz Patel took 10 wickets in an innings, only the third player in test history to do so, he couldn’t even make the Black Caps squad for the next test against Bangladesh at home. Horses for courses, we were told. So where is the consistency in that selection compared to the one around Nicholls? The answer of course is that there isn’t any. It’s a complete nonsense.

But New Zealand have always had a curious view of spinners. John Parker, the former opening batsman, once said to me that he reckoned Shane Warne would have never made it if he had been born a New Zealander. A quick four through the covers and he would have been hooked from the attack.

It means that New Zealand do not develop spinners as they should. Ish Sodhi still bowls like a man scared of making a mistake. It made me smile when the commentators noted that the ball had turned more on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh, but less on the third. This puzzled them. Why? It was turning less because Bangladesh’s spinners had bowled on the second day and the Kiwi spinners were bowling on the third day.

The selectors have also curiously decided that one-day cricket bears zero resemblance to test cricket. Ravindra made history with the bat in India and should be told to have a go against Bangladesh at the top of the order while there is still a bit of shine on the ball. Mitchell Santner was one of the best spin bowlers in the World Cup. But neither could make the team for the first test against Bangladesh.

ARJUN SINGH/Photosport Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand on test debut in India in 2021.

This was crazy. Santner is a transformed cricketer as he proved in last year’s Plunket Shield and in India. Ravindra can clearly play on subcontinental pitches. I suspect he may struggle at this stage of his career in places like Australia, but he learned a good deal of his cricket growing up on Indian pitches on his father’s Hutt Hawks tours there. He is a natural.

Neither were deemed good enough to play in the first test against Bangladesh. That leaves New Zealand in a hole and threatening to be only the third side in history after Zimbabwe and the West Indies to lose a test series against Bangladesh. It’s also worth noting Bangladesh are without their test captain Litton Das, on paternity leave, and their best player Shakib Al Hasan, out with a broken finger.

Maybe it’s time to sack the selectors. I don’t even know why coach Stead is not in Bangladesh. It’s not as if the Black Caps have had an overwhelming schedule away from home over these past five years.

Maybe the Prime Minister should step in. I jest, but that is what has just happened in Pakistan. When Salman Butt, the former captain who was jailed for match fixing, was appointed a selector for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, put a stop to it. So time for Christopher Luxon to turn his attention away from the trivial stuff and set about fixing New Zealand cricket.

Heaven knows, the Black Caps are certainly in need of a youth employment scheme.

My team for the second test v Bangladesh (hindered by the lack of youth in the squad): Latham, Ravindra, Williamson, Mitchell, Conway, Phillips, Santner, Blundell, Jamieson, Sodhi, Patel.