Chloe Knott's sudden resignation from Wellington Phoenix highlights problems with women's sport in New Zealand

Alida Shanks is a research consultant and historian, with a PhD on gender equity and belonging in sports organisations.

OPINION: The news last week of Wellington Phoenix vice-captain Chloe Knott’s sudden resignation citing a difference in values with the club, as well as the significant findings of the FIFPRO survey of athletes at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, are yet another own goal for women’s sport in New Zealand.

Both cases are sadly familiar and provide more examples of how the current systems are failing our sportswomen.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Chloe Knott in action during a Wellington Phoenix training session.

At least 11 New Zealand sports bodies have come under scrutiny in recent times for ‘toxic’ cultures and systemic gender inequity, including Cycling New Zealand, New Zealand Rugby, Gymnastics New Zealand, New Zealand Football and Hockey New Zealand.

For football, while the FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by NZ and Australia in July and August this year, has largely been lauded a success, with full stadiums, passionate crowds, and skilful football on the pitch, there has been speculation of what the ‘legacy’ will be. And the recent news is not promising.

The Wellington Phoenix initially cited financial reasons for Knott’s shock departure, but a statement by Knott on social media revealed that her “values no longer align with the club or current management”. As well as seeking “honesty, authenticity and genuine care”, Knott said she wanted to “work in an environment where all employees feel valued and respected”.

The financial challenges are valid, with Knott’s departure again highlighting the bewildering pay inequity between the men’s and women’s A-League teams. In addition to players and coaches being on only nine-month contracts, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) stipulated the salary cap for A-League Women’s teams is A$600,000, which works out to be around A$30,000 on average per player in a squad of 20. There is no need to compare to the men’s salary to know this is unfair (although to be clear, the men’s base salary package is A$2.6 million).

Perhaps more concerning, however, was Knott’s comments about the culture within the Wellington Phoenix, and their response. Knott resorted to posting a statement on social media, like other women athletes before her from other codes.

While the Phoenix declined to respond directly to Knott’s statement “out of their admiration for the player”, the Phoenix claimed they have “created an environment players want to be a part of”, which seems at odds with a response to the news of a player leaving.

Instead of promising to at least look into what Knott said, the Phoenix have done what we have seen all too frequently before by sports organisations, choosing to instead release a statement focused on listing all the measures they claim to be making for women’s football, implying that what Knott said could not possibly be true.

It is perplexing, as well as frustrating and confusing, as to why sports organisations choose this approach, with the national sports organisations previously involved in independent reviews reacting in a similar way, before going through a costly review process, which would inevitably substantiate the initial claims made.

If someone suggests something might not be right, why not at least look into it? This would not only be the right thing to do for the people involved, but it makes business sense as it is significantly cheaper than the often-inevitable review.

Also last week, FIFPRO released survey findings that substantiated the issues raised by Knott, revealing 60% of athletes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup said they lacked mental health support, while one in three earned less than US$30,000 (NZ$48,000) a year from football. One in five of World Cup athletes said they needed a second job to supplement their income.

Unfortunately, Knott’s experience and FIFPRO’s survey findings are not a surprise or unique. While FIFPRO and Knott highlighted the issues for players, it is not much better off the field. My own research of women’s experiences in football showed almost 40% of women who work in regional football organisations across Aotearoa feel they have been discriminated against. This follows a checkered history of women’s football in New Zealand, including banning women from playing in 1921 and dissolving women’s football organisations in 2000.

The future could be bright for women’s football, and we can ensure that there is a true legacy of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for our current, and future, sportswomen in Aotearoa. Deloitte have recently announced that they predict that women’s elite sports will generate global revenues of US$1.28 billion in 2024, with almost half of that from football.

If sports organisations are serious about supporting women, on and off the field, they need to invest in programmes and structures designed by and for women’s sport, and ensure they are actually effective for the people they are meant to be supporting. Even if other players or staff claim the culture works for them, if just one person says it is not working, be curious as to why that is. Everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe in their organisation.

We must prioritise our people and listen when they say there is a problem, choosing to act rather than defend. To paraphrase Gloria Steinem, the truth might be uncomfortable at first, but it will set you free.