Mark Reason: Golf's new rules are just a load of balls

Keegan Bradley believes the golf ball wind back will be ‘monstrous’ for the amateur player. Mark Reason is not so sure.

OPINION: According to broadcasts coming out of America, the golf world is approaching Doomsday, apocalypse and plague are sweeping through the country-club-nation and frogs and locusts have been seen falling from the trees of Pinehurst and Augusta. Armageddon is here. The golf ball won’t travel so far. The Saudis are at the border. The end is nigh.

Yep, it’s all hilariously hysterical. The initial cause of all the Yankee wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth, was the announcement of regulations to stop the golf ball travelling quite so far. Horror of horrors, the R&A and the USGA have decreed that from 2028 the professional golf ball will be limited to a journey of 317 yards (290m) from a swing speed of 125mph (201kph). The same rule comes in for us amateurs in 2030.

In other words the pros will now only be able to hit the dimpled sphere into the next county, rather than the next state. To you and me, it won’t make a blind bit of difference. We are told that our drive distance will be reduced by about 5m. Or to put it another way, we won’t hit it quite so far into the trees.

Former American Ryder Cup player Keegan Bradley said: “For the amateur world, to hit it shorter is monstrous.”

Why is it monstrous? Not every amateur golfer, not even most men, are obsessed with length. Sure, we like to get it out there, but every week we are curtailed. Sometimes the emasculating greenkeeper moves the tees back a bit. Are we bovvered or do we see it as another minor challenge in a game full of far more grievous irritants?

And then there’s this meddler called global warming. I don’t know what’s going on in your part of the world, but I can assure you that global warming has curtailed most of my drives by a good bit further than the odd 5m. The golf courses of the Wairarapa used to resemble a road for three quarters of the year. Now they are getting on for marshland.

We adapt. Goodness, I was once in the midst of a round at Cinque Ports in Kent when we spotted a small twister coming our way across the fields. Were we back in Kansas, Dorothy? I tried to get my putt done before the wind arrived. Big mistake. The putt finished off the green and my trundler was swept into a bunker. I tried to extract it with my jigger, but it was unplayable, buried under the lip. That’s the trundler, not the ball.

So let’s have a bit of perspective here. The first golf ball was made of wood and it wasn’t super round. Our ancestors still managed a bit of fun with it. Then some guy had the idea of filling a little leather sack full of a bucket of boiled goose feathers. Trouble is, the ball was fiendishly pricey and only lasted a couple of rounds before disintegration, particularly if there was rain about. Us serfs had to stick to our wooden tops.

Then in 1848 the Reverend Dr Robert Adams created a golf ball out of the dried sap of the Sapodilla tree. This was called the gutta percha and spread golf to the masses. How is that for divine inspiration, dear reverend. God is clearly a golfer.

The sole snag was that the ‘gutty’ had a habit of nose diving like a flaming Messerschmitt. Then someone noticed that they became better after use, so players started to scratch the surface with a hammer to improve the aerodynamics. That, dear reader, is the golf ball that I’m talking about, not the Messerschmitt.

And then at the end of the 19th century, 50 years after the Reverend Dr Adams had come up with his cure, the rubber core golf ball was created. The game of golf was revolutionised. Then came the dimples on the surface. Compared to our golfing ancestors we are the blessed generation. We’ve never had it so good.

Yet still Americans will crowd the tee box to see how far a pro can whack it. Big John Daly, with a backswing as long as his small intestine, the original ‘Mr Grip it and Rip it’, was the first to regularly break the 300 yard barrier. This would prompt occasional cries of ‘mashed potato’ for no apparently sane reason.

But that was nothing on the balmy day in Arizona when I wandered past John Rollins, a man who was nicknamed ‘Rocket.’ When the Rocket man wound up and launched a fair sized drive into the middle distance, most of us looked on in mute approval. One or two beer blanched souls emitted a noisy holler. And then there was this guy, with as many stomach folds as an accordion has bellows, who boomed forth: “That’s wot I’m talkin’ about.”

This was surprising. We hadn’t heard John Doe speaking previously to this loud and gnomic declaration. He hadn’t apparently been talkin’ about anything at all. But that is what a meaty drive will do to the odd redneck. It makes them tighten their bible belts and hold forth like a crazy evangelist.

But I like to think that we in New Zealand really aren’t quite so embroiled in this obsession with length. If some well paid pro is given even more moolah for telling us that this or that golf ball will give us an extra 10 yards and restore hair loss, we are not daft enough as to believe him. Golf is one of the most wonderful games that man has ever devised and to reduce it to a macho power fest is a bit silly.

The most fun I have had on a golf course was when I played Royal Troon, the venue for next year’s Open Championship, with a set of hickory clubs. It wasn’t about length, it was about finding a way. And very often I failed. But I did land my tee shot on the putting surface of the Postage Stamp, which has a green the size of a coffin lid.

I can’t remember whether I hit a mashie, a niblick, a jigger or a how’s-yer-father. But I do remember the sublime pleasure of it all. And the Postage Stamp was traditionally the shortest hole in championship golf.

I also remember the sublime pleasure of watching my playing partner Peter McEvoy, one of Britain’s great amateur golfers, play Troon’s second nine in level par. Back into the wind. A back nine where the great Jack Nicklaus ran up a 10 on the Railway hole the first time he had a stab at it.

Nicklaus drove into the gorse, had an air shot and then whacked it onto the railway line. Doesn’t that fill your heart with a comforting balm? McEvoy parred the hole with an old Dunlop Warwick, that had only emerged from its 70’s green wrapper on the first tee, and a set of clubs with a sweet spot the size of a grain of rice.

But therein lies the great joy of golf. The blacksmith and the pianist can play side by side. And it really doesn’t matter if the ball will go 5m less for us amateurs in seven years time. Just as it doesn’t matter that the pros will be pulled back by 15m or so. St Andrew’s won’t suddenly be relevant again. That horse has bolted through the stable door, the wardrobe door and into Narnia many years ago.

Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s Chief Governance Officer, said of the new regulation: “I’ll be honest, it’s a bit of a compromise, but it’s a compromise that we feel confident in. This is not about identifying courses that the game is passed over and somehow bringing them back into the mix at the elite level. This solution …simply isn’t going to do it.”

No, it’s not. It’s not really going to do much of anything despite all the fuss. It is certainly not going to make a blind bit of difference to the amateur most of whom knock around a sphere that has decayed over time. The restricted new balls won’t affect our irons or our chips or our putts, or very much at all. And if we have some of the outlawed balls stockpiled in a cupboard somewhere, only the fruitiest sticklers will consign them to the bin.

The rest of us will keep whacking away in order to experience those drops of sublime joy amidst the oceans of frustration. On Wednesday my mate and I are going out with a couple of old Dunlop 65’s. It’s an illegal ball now. Too small. Too British. But who really cares. It’s not monstrous. We’re just going to have fun.