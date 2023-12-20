Mark Reason's Xmas message: Thanks Mark Robinson for turning rugby despair into hope

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: As a farewell to Advent in the final column before Christmas, let us be kind to New Zealand Rugby. Let’s offer them the peace, joy, hope and love that are celebrated by the lighting of the Advent candles and say thanks for making the women’s and men’s World Cups so enthralling for the nation over the previous two years. Let us say thanks to CEO Mark Robinson for turning despair into hope.

It takes big people to say; “We were wrong”, but that turned out to be NZR’s mantra for redemption. They had made a horrible mess of the women’s team and they had made a horrible mess of the men’s team. Both were heading for complete disaster until Robinson took it upon himself to right the wrongs.

Lest you had forgotten, the Black Ferns were smashed by an average of 30 points over four tests by both England and France in the year before their World Cup. Hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate broke down and accused the staff of ignoring her wellbeing. Phillipa Muir, who headed the review, then accused NZR of failing to help the Ferns both as a rugby team and as individual people because of “conflicts of interests”.

Initially, Robinson took up the NZR default position. Head for the bunker, play soothing music and announce that everything is hunky dory. What Robinson actually said at the time was that coach “Glenn (Moore) was (still) the right person to lead the coaching team.”

This was clearly nonsense and eventually NZR had to back down. Robinson then bypassed heaps of Byzantine committees and went off and had a very, very long coffee with Wayne Smith. Eventually ‘The Professor’ agreed to take over and the Women’s World Cup turned into one of New Zealand’s greatest sporting achievements. The Black Ferns didn’t just win, they wowed the world with their rugby.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Ian Foster says he and his coaching staff have sent a missive to the governing body about the officiating of the World Cup final.

However, New Zealand Rugby remained under siege. In 2019 a panel of chairman Brett Impey, Robinson, NZR head of high performance Mike Anthony, Sir Graham Henry and High Performance Sport New Zealand director Waimarama Taumaunu had appointed Ian Foster head coach of the All Blacks.

The country was suspicious. Foster had achieved nothing as a head coach, whereas the other candidate Scott Robinson was turning the Crusaders into one of the great sporting franchises. Robinson, who hadn’t yet officially started the CEO job, observed at the time: “We know Razor is an outstanding coach and I have no doubt he’ll have a big future in our game at international level.”

Robinson was undoubtedly steamrollered by a decision that had already been made. His predecessor Steve Tew and the previous All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had agreed that Foster would be the next coach under their flawed succession theory. And so it came to pass.

There was a caveat. Foster was only appointed for two years. But after an underwhelming first few months in the job which included a first ever defeat to Argentina, Foster had his contract extended through to the World Cup. It was an astonishingly bad decision and was pushed through by the Rugby Committee, a body that was called an “historical artefact” in the recent review of the governance of NZR.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Mark Robinson, right, shakes hands with Ian Foster.

Robinson, as is his wont from time to time, then spouted a load of old gobbledegook about how Foster had “shown remarkable composure and resolve to lead incredibly well through it all” and how "Foz and his team are performing extremely well in trying conditions.”

It was nonsense and soon the wheels began to fall off, culminating in a home series loss against Ireland. The All Blacks forwards were bashed. Their team was badly selected and bore very little resemblance to the XV who would play at the World Cup. And in many different areas, they were poorly coached.

Robinson had had enough. A late rally, inspired by a posse of Crusaders, in the second test against South Africa may have saved Foster from total extinction, but he was not going to be allowed to carry on unaided.

Jason Ryan of the Crusaders had already been brought into the coaching group after forwards coach John Plumtree had been sacked. Brad Mooar, the attack coach, had also been fired. Mooar was furious. He felt the one time that he had had free rein was before the first test against Ireland, when Foster had Covid. The All Blacks had won well. Then Foster came back in and Mooar was once again on the periphery for most of the week.

Some of us also noted that Foster had allowed his choices of coaches to get the boot in order to save his own skin. What price loyalty, then? What price, honour?

New Zealand Rugby’s faith in Foster was thin, to say the least. But they put in some incredibly long hours to turn around the situation. They needed Joe Schmidt, with all his international experience and success, to come on to the team. Schmidt was reluctant. He still had family priorities and didn’t want to spend that sort of time away from home. But Robinson and NZR went out of their way to accommodate him and persuade uncle Joe to come on board.

That was the turning point. It is also worth noting that the situation was salvaged by a CEO who knew rugby. Robinson might not be everybody’s idea of a corporate whiz kid, but he had the rugby nous to save NZR from itself. Compare that to Hamish McLennan, the former chairman of Rugby Australia. McLennan didn’t know a rugby coach from a barista.

As Australia declined, suddenly the All Blacks had a team again. The forwards were not being bullied. Richie Mo’unga was finally entrusted to play 10. Jordie Barrett, Foster’s idea of a fullback, was brought in at 12. Shannon Frizell restored the traditional hard edge to the No 6 jersey. The correct front row was finally selected. It was a revolution.

It wasn’t enough to win a World Cup in which the All Blacks were fortunate around injuries. But frankly New Zealand didn’t deserve to. They needed to win two matches against decent opposition and instead they lost two out of three. The All Blacks needed to make their own luck to come through and that sort of edge sometimes requires the inspiration and mana of a captain like Richie McCaw or Siya Kolisi.

Sadly, Foster’s captain continued to be a liability. Capable of magnificence, such as he showed in the quarterfinal against Ireland, Sam Cane was also a disciplinary time bomb. The skipper’s indiscretions were costly during the All Blacks home series decider against Ireland, the record loss to South Africa and the defeat to South Africa in the World Cup final. And that was one wrong that Robinson and Ryan and Schmidt could not put right.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Mark Robinson introduces new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to the country.

In so many ways the Foster era was a disaster. The losses to Argentina; the first ever home series loss to Ireland; the slaughter by South Africa; the dropping of Mo’unga after he took paternity leave; the poor selections of both players and coaches.

It was a dark period of All Blacks history. At the end Foster said: “All I can say is that I did the best I could.” And the ‘best he could’ needed some help along the way. Foster may not thank Robinson and he was furious about the early appointment of Robertson as his successor.

But Robinson, the rugby man, saved Foster’s skin and his reputation. For that a nation says thank you.

The candle of hope is now alight.