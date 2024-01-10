Mark Reason: Why the All Blacks need to give Richie Mo'unga a golden ticket

Super Rugby is going to be a hard sell this year. The New Zealand teams are lacking a firmament of stars, with half the All Blacks who started the World Cup final currently playing overseas. Some of those players were coming towards the end of their career, but the departure of Richie Mo’unga is devastating for both Super Rugby and the All Blacks.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, New Zealand Rugby and the Rugby Players Association are working desperately behind the scenes to find ways to get Mo’unga home. If only there weren’t these darned eligibility rules. The conversations continue, as Rob Nichol, the head of the Rugby Players Association, put it.

Currently Mo’unga has a three year contract with Brave Lupus Tokyo. That means he is not eligible to play for the All Blacks. This is crazy. Mo’unga did things at the World Cup in both the quarterfinal against Ireland and the final against South Africa which reminded so many of us why we first fell in love with the game.

More than any other player, Mo’unga can turn the mundane to the magical. He is a shape-shifter. And at 29 years of age he is at the peak of his powers. What business could do without a star like that. You won’t find Hollywood chucking out Robert Downey Jr or Johnny Depp because of previous misdemeanours. And Mo’unga hasn’t even done anything wrong.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Mo'unga changes gear during the Rugby World Cup final against the Springboks.

After seven years of sublime achievement in Super Rugby, Mo’unga decided to take what he calls ‘coin’ in order to secure his family’s future. Yet that decision excludes him from being considered as an All Black under the current regulations even though the Japanese season finishes in May.

This strikes me as madness. Why not create a golden ticket which allows one forward and one back, who have played a minimum of 40 tests for their country, to be eligible while playing overseas. Is that really going to harm the domestic competition which NZR is understandably keen to protect. It’s not as if a flood of players will suddenly head overseas, because very few would qualify for such an exemption.

All around the world sports are having to be innovative in order to keep their biggest names. Golf came up with the Player Impact Programme as a way of remunerating the players who are the biggest marketers of the game. Rory McIlroy trousered US$15 million (NZ$24m) last year as the leading mover of the dial, and Tiger Woods picked up $10m for sitting at home.

New Zealand Rugby obviously does not have that sort of money. Mo’unga may have been called the Crusaders’ Steph Curry by Robertson, but the idea that his wages would be commensurate with the US$53,838,416 (NZ$86,087,202) that Curry is picking up this season in the NBA is just a dream. And that is NZR’s problem. They don’t have the financial power to take on Japan and Europe.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Robertson and Mo’unga celebrate in the changing room after the Crusaders won the Super Rugby Pacific final in June. Robertson is now coach of the All Blacks and keen to have Mo’unga available for test matches.

That is why they are now looking at ways in which they can bend their own rules. There is a consideration of inviting Mo’unga into the All Blacks camp to keep him connected, even though he is not currently eligible. There is an idea that if Mo’unga could massage his Japanese contract sufficiently, then he could be made eligible for the end of year tour of Europe.

New Zealand Rugby knows that it has to be flexible, because at the moment they are falling behind South Africa as a world power. South Africa have won four of the eight World Cups in which they have participated, a 50% win record. The All Blacks have won three of the 10n they have taken part in, a 30% win record, despite having had home advantage on two occasions compared to South Africa’s one.

The seismic shift began in 2019 when the then Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said: "We have been agonising over how to keep players in the country since the game went professional more than 20 years ago and the bottom line is that the rand is too weak and the economy of South African rugby too small to compete.

"A South African player can earn more from a two-month contract in Japan than he can if he were to win the World Cup with the Springboks this year. That's the reality we have to face up to."

South Africa concluded that it had to “disrupt the model.” That disruption has included the formation of a collaboration between French club Racing and the Stormers, which includes sharing ideas and potentially branding. It also appears to include sharing players, as the iconic Springboks captain Siya Kolisi joined Racing after the World Cup.

NZR, prompted by Robertson, is aware this country could get left behind. Whilst South Africa was part of Super Rugby, the competition was at a high enough level to foster player development. The likes of Brodie Retallick cut their teeth on the raw-boned shoulders of Springboks forwards. That is no longer the case for New Zealand’s younger tight forwards. The best current young locks are not being hardened up or even tested by the soft Aussie packs.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mo'unga takes on the Irish defence during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Stade de France in October.

That is why NZR is considering a contractual innovation whereby a forward like Tupou Vaa’i could sign for three years to New Zealand Rugby, but have included in that contract an overseas year where he could play in France. Over that 12 months he would not be available for the All Blacks, but it would give a player like Vaa’i huge development possibilities. And be attractive to a top French club because there would be no international call on the player.

This is all excellent forward planning, but still we circle back to Mo’unga and to a Super Rugby season that will start without, among many others, Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Dane Coles, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

I throw in Kerr-Barlow because he is another good example of what the All Blacks are missing. During his time in France Kerr-Barlow has developed to the point where he is now arguably, very arguably, the second best halfback in the world. And he has been lost to the fans of New Zealand for seven long years.

Surely we don’t want the same to happen with Mo’unga. You could watch him playing for the unbeaten Brave Lupus on Sunday night on TVNZ+ and he was again the most influential player for a team whose tight forwards were getting a battering. Mo’unga’s subtle kick created the winning try and his hands continued to make space for those around him.

But it is an ominous sign that TVNZ+ have picked up the Japanese league. It is a sign of how many top New Zealanders are over there. Surely it is time to consider an exemption for the Japanese league, a league which is so riddled with Kiwi coaches, it’s almost like the Shinjuku Globetrotters of New Zealand rugby.

Or we could simply hope that the pull of family brings Mo’unga home sooner than later.