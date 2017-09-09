Phil Gifford: Underwhelming All Blacks not a safe bet any more

NZN VIDEO All Blacks captain Kieran Read praises Argentina for their performance in the New Plymouth test.

OPINION: Honesty call. Seven tests for the All Blacks this season so far. Just two you'd call right up to scratch, and one walkover, against an underpowered Samoan side.

On Saturday night in New Plymouth, the All Blacks were such red-hot favourites they were at one cent on the dollar at the TAB for a win.

Playing the Pumas, whipped by 18 and 22 points by the Springboks so far in the Rugby Championship, the game in Taranaki shaped as more like a training run for the All Blacks than a fully-fledged test.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT NIGEL MARPLE/REUTERS NIGEL MARPLE/REUTERS PHOTOSPORT ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT PHOTOSPORT HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY PHIL WALTER/GETTY PHIL WALTER/GETTY PHIL WALTER/GETTY HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES NIGEL MARPLE/REUTERS ANDY JACKSON/STUFF ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Ardie Savea of the All Blacks tries to fend off a tackle. New Zealand's Damian McKenzie scores. Argentina fans before the match. Argentina sing their national anthem before taking on the All Blacks. Nehe Milner-Skudder scores a try. Vaea Fifita on the charge. Israel Dagg looks to pass. Kieran Read before the All Blacks take on Argentina. All Blacks captain Kieran Read leads the haka before the All Blacks take on Argentina at Yarrow Stadium. Nehe Milner-Skudder scores. Sonny Bill Williams makes an attack. Damian McKenzie. Nehe Milner-Skudder scores a try as Argentina's Santiago Cordero attempts to tackle. TJ Perenara looks for a pass. All Blacks captain Kieran Read. 1 of 15 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

Oops. If the first test against the Wallabies in Dunedin was a shock, the first 40 on Saturday night was straight out weird. The second spell was, of course, a huge improvement, but until halftime there were bizarre elements you don't expect to see in a team with the terrific talents and track record the All Blacks have.

READ MORE:

* Fifita powers ABs to win over Pumas

* The Fifita try that turned the ABs test

* Vaea Fifita, the All Blacks' future

* Player ratings: All Blacks

* Wallabies cough up lead to draw

As, for example, Beauden Barrett struggling to get the ball 10 metres from successive kick-offs.

Or the obsession with stab kicks through, that spread from Barrett to, of all people, Kieran Read. It worked like a charm for Anton Lienert-Brown's try in the 18th minute, but all the vast majority of the little kicks did was turn the ball over.

Or the number of times the Pumas were able to disrupt the breakdowns by the simple process of arriving in greater numbers, and with much greater intensity.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie scored a try but also had some misfiring moments against Argentina.

But the main worry now is that the All Blacks' great advantage over every other team in the world from the time they marched to victory in the 2011 World Cup, an unmatched skill level, threatened to desert them.

Just why that is will be keeping the All Black coaching team awake at night. Because while the Nehe Milner-Skudder try that started the game was executed perfectly, the Israel Dagg try was, to be blunt, basically fluky, when a Barrett pass bounced up for Dagg.

In the past, the All Blacks have not only been Rolls Royce-smooth with passing attacks but accurate and daring in the air. On Saturday night Damian McKenzie was fearless, but largely unsuccessful, and too long for comfort the New Zealand passing was laboured.

Full credit, channelling Sean Fitzpatrick, to the All Blacks' determination which brought them roaring back into the game, a pattern which has been a feature for a decade now.

And for all the clenched teeth moments in the test for the All Blacks, there were some very bright spots too.

Mark down one as the almost fairytale return of Nehe Milner-Skudder, who is almost a throwback to a past age when wings weren't built like flankers, but relied on speed, shifty feet, and street smarts to make a mark. To meet Milner-Skudder is to like him (he's one of a tiny handful of players who shakes hands before an interview begins) so there was a special pleasure to see that good guys can not only come back, but also be winners.

And then there was Vaea Fifita. We had the highly unusual experience during the week of hearing Steve Hansen pump up the volume on a new, untried player, which is something that occurs with about the frequency of a lunar eclipse.

It certainly seemed like testing fate, but, as, to be fair, often happens, Hansen knew what he was doing. Fifita's try was so spectacular it wouldn't look out of place in a highlights reel alongside the greatest solo try by an All Black forward, the staggering run by Ian Kirkpatrick against the Lions in Christchurch in 1971.

What makes the test with South Africa on Saturday absolutely fascinating is wondering which All Black side will turn up. If it's the second half edition from last night they should have a good win. But if it's the first half version, hold all bets.

- Stuff