Traditional Māori game teaches kids te reo through sport

Hillmorton High School student Ihaia Cox-Winiata, says it's good to see others who weren't very familiar with Ki o Rahi giving it a go. The traditional Māori ball game is played across New Zealand and includes aspects of touch, ripper rugby, and netball.

Ihaia Cox-Winiata dives and stretches out to reach his opponent, getting covered in mud as he hits the boggy surface with a thud.

For a moment it looks as if his opponent has scored, until suddenly a loud call of 'pā' is heard. Ihaia signals that he made the touch.

'Ka pai Ihaia' is the message from the sideline. Ihaia gets up, dusts himself off and gets back into the game with a smile on his face.

Ki-o-rahi is a sport that plays on the eyes as much as it does on the ears.

The traditional Māori ball game includes aspects of touch, ripper rugby and netball. Using with a small handball, players aim to score by touching the pau (poles), hitting the tupu (drum), or placing the ball on the line of one of three circles; Te wairua, te roto and te ao. The games are split up into five minute quarters.

Six secondary schools competed in a regional tournament last week, with the winner progressing on to compete in the national finals held next year.

Ihaia, a Hillmorton High School student, said his favourite part of the tournament was meeting new people and celebrating Māori Language Week with different schools.

"I'm a Māori boy so I know the language pretty well anyway, but it was great to see others who didn't know very much get involved and give it a go." he said.

"I'll definitely play again, I loved it. The social side and playing with different rules is new and exciting."

Tournament coordinator Hepiri Harris said it was set up to celebrate Te Reo Māori and use sport as a vehicle to encourage kids to embrace the language.

"We used certain calls that the kids had to use during games or the points wouldn't count. So for example, if a touch is made, a call of 'pā' has to be made. We also count the score in Te Reo.

"These are simple things but what I love is that it's getting these kids to be active and normalises the language for them which makes it easier to learn."

Ki-o-rahi is played across New Zealand and is derived from the Māori legend Rahi, whose wife was kidnapped by fairy people. The scoring objectives within the game reflect the obstacles that Rahi faced when trying to find his wife.

Riccarton High School matua Mike Murray is closely involved with ki-o-rahi in Christchurch and said the game had seen an uptake in student interest over the past five years.

"We've been actively trying to grow the sport through schools, the kids love it, it teaches them some great skills and the importance of communication."

Hillmorton High rugby development manager Lewy Clarke said his students had a positive response to the game and was confident many of them would play again.

"There's a great inclusiveness to ki-o-rahi," he said.

"The boys and girls working together is awesome as they tend to stick to themselves at this age. The combination of multiple sports also means that it appeals to a wide range of students."