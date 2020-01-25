Water polo player died of heart arrhythmia

Teammates and friends are paying tribute to a young athlete who died suddenly before a training session.

Rowan Brown, 19, died while swimming ahead of a session with the North Harbour Water Polo Club's senior men's team on Thursday night.

It is believed he died of a heart arrhythmia.

NORTH HARBOUR WATER POLO/FACEBOOK Promising water polo player Rowan Brown, 19, became ill and died at swim training on Thursday.

The death, at the AUT Millenium Centre in Auckland's Rosedale suburb, was completely unexpected, according to teammate James Catlin.

"He was just swimming before training and we were getting ready to play and he got pulled out of the pool by one of the lifeguards," he said.

"He was a really successful guy and he was going places. It's completely out of the blue."

Claire Watson, a committee member for the North Harbour Water Polo Club, said Brown was "truly exceptional".

"He was a very gifted athlete but the hardest of workers as well. Everything that came to him was totally deserved."

Brown made the senior men's team in 2019 and travelled to South Korea.

He was also a mentor and a coach to younger players.

Watson said while there had been a lot of talk about Brown's athletic prowess, he was also "one of life's really genuinely lovely guys".

He was a member of a very close family, she said.

"He always had a smile on his face ... I can't stress enough what a lovely, respectful guy he was."