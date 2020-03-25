Olympic Games postponement met with relief by New Zealand athletes as they prepare for lockdown

Polevault star Eliza McCartney says the feeling in the general sporting community at the news of the postponement of the Olympic Games is one of relief.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday the Tokyo Games, due to get underway on July 24, will be postponed to a date no later than summer 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on world sport.

It was a conclusion most had reached weeks ago, but the IOC isolated in its resolve to push ahead.

GETTY IMAGES Rio Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney says New Zealand athletes are relieved to finally have some clarity around the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Olympic officials had been up until last week adamant the Games would still go ahead as planned. They relaxed that stance slightly at the beginning of the week, with IOC boss Thomas Bach raising for the first time raising the possibility the Games could be postponed, but he insisted it would take another four weeks to hash out.

Caught in the middle of it all were the athletes, who were forced to continue on with their Games preparations in the face of ever-shifting qualification events, along with public health measures and travel restrictions that were changing by the day.

McCartney says the news of postponement on the eve of New Zealand going into lockdown, which would have thrown the training plans of Olympic hopefuls into further disarray, will ease a lot of anxiety and tension in the athlete community.

"I think there is a general feeling of relief from having clarity. I know there are a few athletes that are disappointed and not sure what that means for them, because they're in very different situations. But overall, people knew it wasn't going to happen as planned and I know a lot of athletes were getting frustrated with not being told anything," the Olympic bronze medallist says.

"I know for some people it might be tough looking at another 12 months, but at least we have a decision now and we can plan from there."

EAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/AP International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had been dragging the chain on a decision on delaying the Olympic Games.

The delay has eased the pressure on McCartney, who was facing a race against time to get back into competition mode and meet the qualifying standard for Tokyo.

For the past year and a half the 23-year-old has had to put her Olympic preparations on hold while battled on-going Achilles tendon and hamstring injuries. It wasn't until late last year she finally had an answer for her devastating run of injuries after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition which affects the tendons. Essentially, what was happening in her body was whenever microtrauma occurred, her immune system would go into overdrive and set off an inflammatory process.

McCartney was forced to sit out the New Zealand domestic season over summer while she overcame her latest Achilles injury, and had only just returned to running at full flight in recent weeks. She had been targeting the May-June competition window to make her comeback and hopefully meet the qualification standard for the Olympics. The postponement now allows McCartney to ease back into competition.

"It does give us time to work out and prepare what we're going to do ahead of next year," she says.

"We've just got to wait and see what the new qualification process will be, what the qualifying period will be and what competitions we can go to. That will be a while away, as it is quite a process to sort out. But for now I'm just hunkering down for winter training, which I haven't done for quite a while. I think it will be beneficial for my body to be able to get some consistent training.

PHOTOSPORT Eliza McCartney has become accustomed to dealing with delays and complications over the past year and a half.

"Because I have struggled with injuries in the past couple of years perhaps this is an opportunity to strengthen and rehab in a way that could be more sustainable, so there's always positives to look for."

There is some frustration for McCartney, however, that just as she was beginning to get herself in a position where she could vault again, she will have to go into lockdown.

"[Wednesday] was actually the day we were looking to start vaulting at. Obviously being in lockdown I can't do that, but yeah, hopefully in four weeks, if we do this well, I might be able to start doing some vaulting outdoors."

GETTY IMAGES Eliza McCartney had hoped to return to vaulting this week in training following a lengthy lay-off in injury. Those plans have been put on hold by the lockdown.

"It is a little bit disappointing, but now I know I have a whole year ahead of me to get back into it and I can get back into vaulting in a smooth and easy way, rather than it being a real rush and trying to be competition fit very quickly."