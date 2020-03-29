Olympics: Black Sticks rising star Sam Lane puts Tokyo 2020 delay in perspective

Black Sticks young-gun Sam Lane is becoming used to the waiting game.

Two years ago, his hopes of playing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games were dashed due to a serious knee injury, which required two surgeries and 12 months on the sideline.

Now, he'll have to wait until next year to feature at the Olympics for the first time after Tokyo 2020 was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rather than get despondent, the youngest member of the Black Sticks men's squad at 22, is remaining philosophical.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT New Zealand's Sam Lane eludes Argentina's Federico Monja during their Pro League match in Christchurch in February.

"It's kind of nothing compared to what many other people are going through [with Covid-19].

"At the end of the day we're just players and all we do is run around with a hockey stick and chase after a little white ball. I think putting that in perspective, compared to many other people in the world, we're pretty lucky."

Representing New Zealand at the Olympics had been Lane's dream for the past eight years, but he has time on his side.

With Tokyo 2020 pushed back until the second quarter of next year, several Black Sticks veterans will be another year down the track in their careers. Some might lose form or fitness and be overtaken in the pecking order.

The Black Sticks hadn't finalised their Olympics squad, before the coronavirus outbreak caused havoc around the world. Striker Lane, who has gained 65 caps since debuting in 2016, would have been a near certainty to attend his first Games.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Black Sticks striker Sam Lane celebrates scoring a goal against Argentina in Christchurch in February.

In New Zealand's last match in February, he struck twice against Argentina in Christchurch in what could be the Black Sticks' final outing for a while.

Had the global health crisis not hit, the Black Sticks would have just completed Pro League games in Netherlands and moved onto Germany.

"The Olympics is just huge for hockey. I've been looking at this for a very long time. I also had the Commonwealth Games taken away from me through injury, so this meant a little bit more to me.

"It's not just the hockey team, I think everyone is just going to have to grow and as New Zealanders we deal with adversity not too badly, so I think if anything it's probably almost a strength for us."

Lane was determined to make the most of the unprecedented situation facing athletes worldwide. When the Black Sticks eventually come back into camp he wanted to be at his best conditioning-wise.

Auckland-based Lane had returned to his family home in the South Canterbury town of Temuka for the four-week lockdown. ​

He was being creative with his training, using his father's gym equipment and a resistance band to carry out his planned programme. With the hockey turf off limits, he was using the backyard to work on his dribbling skills.

"It's a bit hard when you're a striker and you just want to shoot all day."

Lane believed the standard of hockey at the rescheduled Olympics would be extremely competitive. Had Tokyo 2020 gone ahead, starting in July, preparations would have been severely disrupted for players and teams in the midst of Covid-19.

"When the team does go [to the Olympics], all the best teams are going to be there and everyone is going to be peaking.

"There's really going to be no excuse and if you can topple the other opposition, the best in the world, when they are at their best, then it's going to be a pretty cool memory to have if the boys can do it."

After a trying 2019, the Black Sticks men had produced some encouraging results to start the year, beating Argentina, Spain, and Great Britain in a shootout.

Lane felt they were tracking in the right direction for the Olympics before the pandemic.

"Last year we definitely struggled against all these teams, but this year we were starting to beat them and we were learning how to win and were feeling really good.

"We didn't even have our best team out on the field by then as well. We were looking pretty good. To take a little bit of a step back is a bit of shame, but I think we'll bounce back stronger."