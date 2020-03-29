Nick Willis on life in the coronavirus lockdown: 'Fresh air, family bonding the keys'

Nick Willis: '"It's about getting fresh air, getting off your devices and getting your heart-rate going.'

For Nick Willis life in the coronavirus lockdown bubble is not a lot removed from what his day-to-day existence might be like if the world wasn't being ravaged by a rampant killer virus.

For this Kiwi middle-distance running legend the compromises and sacrifices required at a time like this are easy. He's able to take them in his metaphorical stride.

But the dual Olympic 1500 metres medallist appreciates for most of his fellow New Zealanders that is a long way from the case and he has some sage advice for them in these trying times.

Let's call it "Nick's Guide to Surviving the Coronovirus Lockdown" and smash on with it. Remember this guy is on track to attend his fifth Olympics in Tokyo (now) next year and is already preparing for life after his storied career by coaching a group of over 100 running wannabes.

He's made fitness his life's work. And he knows what he's talking about.

"Getting outside is the No 1 most important thing, whether it's in your garden or going out for a walk or a run," the 36-year-old Michigan-based athlete said from his coronavirus "bolthole" in beautiful Lake Hawea, just out of Wanaka. "It's about getting fresh air, getting off your devices and getting your heart-rate going as well.

"You don't have to hammer it. You want your immune system well balanced, which means not over-exerting yourself. But I'd encourage people to get out for at least 30 minutes' exercise a day. And if people want to give running a go, don't go charging in too hard. There's plenty of time for a slow and steady approach."

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF Nick and Sierra Willis with son Lachlan: 'There's an opportunity to spend quality time with the family.'

Oh, and eat healthy, urges Willis. "Eating badly and staying inside, it's easy to get depressed quickly," he adds. "Even if you've got a teeny-tiny backyard, there are a million routines on Youtube you can do pretty much on the spot. You've got to develop disciplines and routines."

Willis, who is locked down with wife Sierra and children Lachlan, 6, and Darcy, 2, is a firm believer there is an upside to what we're all going through right now.

"It could help strengthen marriages and family units," he says. "Strong marriages and relationships between parents and kids are the backbone of society. I'm not saying I'm glad this has happened … but if you're going to take one thing out of it, this is an opportunity to work on those.

"Plus, I'd recommend board games over video games."

For the record Willis is not distraught over the postponement of the Olympics until 2021. He saw it coming a while back and still hopes to make a fifth Games appearance his career swansong, just as a 38-year-old now, instead of 37.

He believes the looming Olympics have given him "an extra lease of life", feels fitter this year than he was last and says post-coronavirus he'll think about assessing the realities of another 12 months running the four-lapper. "I don't really want to go down that path yet in my mind. I'll take it step by step and make that decision when I have to," he says.

Meantime life in lockdown continues relatively normally for the running man.

"The idea of being isolated from community is not new to us. We go to training camps in Europe and don't know anybody. Our family is well equipped emotionally to handle this.

GETTY IMAGES Nick Willis en route to another national 1500m title in Christchurch before the season got shut down.

"I can run out of my house and head into the trails and not see a soul on a two-hour run. I can't have training partners or my wife driving along next to me, and can't access the gym. But this time of the year is all pretty much volume, and this is as good a place as anywhere.

"We're also trying to utilise this time to help people. We've got 115 people we coach online stuck at home who can't be part of running groups. We're reaching out to those we care about who may not have quite the social network in their midst."

There was a moment where they contemplated dashing back to their Michigan home but decided, "let's just knuckle down here, and make this our bolthole. There are billionaires flying into Queenstown to get away from this and we're already here, so we're pretty fortunate".

The shame of it all for Willis is the Kiwi domestic season had shown his competitive instincts still burned bright. He won all three of his 1500m races, the last two going to the wire.

"I was up front and had purpose, trying to earn qualifying points by winning races and getting decent times, and achieved those goals. It was fun, just being back where it all started, and hopefully helping some of the younger kids get dragged through as well."

As for the Games' historic postponement, Willis says it's worth stepping back and understanding the "moment" we're all in.

"When we reflect back in 20 years' time this will be a major piece of world history … everything is shutting down, sport itself has shut down, and it's put things into perspective. Though people are losing their lives, their jobs, for those of us fortunate to have our health and still be able to pay bills there's an opportunity to focus on what's important, spend quality time with the family and get our priorities back in order."