Shot put champion Valerie Adams urges Kiwis to get themselves a lockdown routine

Dame Valerie Adams say it's important to be organised while in lockdown.

Two-time Olympic shot put champion Dame Valerie Adams is urging fellow Kiwis to get themselves a routine to help them through life in lockdown.

Adams has put together a video message, via the New Zealand Olympic team's social media channels, to encourage Kiwis in their coronavirus-enforced solitude.

The 35-year-old, who is hoping to bring the curtain down on her storied career at next year's postponed Olympics, delivered a "we can do it" message along with some helpful advice to her nation as it works towards the first week of a designated month in alert level 4 lockdown,

"One of my tips I have kinda tried out the first week is to write a routine down on a day-to-day basis on a whiteboard for myself and [daughter] Kimoana to follow as much as possible," said Adams who has won four world titles and two Olympic gold medals in the shot put.

Your Monday Motivation: pep talks with Dame @ValerieAdams84

Find your routine, write it down, be grateful for all the essential workers, and if you don't like her outfit then "oh well" 😂

Coming to you every Monday in isolation.#WeAreTheNZTeam #KoTatauTeKapaOAotearoa pic.twitter.com/LF44bu1unE — NZ Olympic Team (@nzolympics) March 29, 2020

"This week what I'm trying to focus on is keep to the routine and also be flexible a bit. I do have a one-year-old as well so I've got to work at that.

"Most importantly, relax a little bit at the same time because you are at home and this is a very different situation for everybody."

Adams ended her message with a shoutout to those going the extra yards through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Massive ups to supermarket workers, health workers and everybody out there in essential services. God bless you and let's do it," she concluded.

Adams hopes to attend her fifth Olympics in Tokyo after qualifying for the Games during the New Zealand domestic season. She has recently returned from nearly two years off after having her second child.