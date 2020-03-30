Paralympic skier Adam Hall stays State-side as Covid-19 spreads

Top flight Kiwi skier Adam Hall has opted to stay in the United States as Covid-19 continues to spread.

He's in lockdown at his Colorado property in a "pretty small mountain town" as the number of deaths in the United States surpasses 2400.

The day the pandemic was declared the double-Paralympic gold medallist was in transit in New Jersey, on his way to Europe to compete in the final rounds of the skiing World Cup.

He was able to turn around and make it back to Colorado within 24 hours.

"This is probably the most dramatic thing that's happened world-wide in sport," he said.

"All sports have been cancelled... it's been pretty crazy."

His wife Elitsa - also a Paralympic skier - is American, so the duo have been able to set up a good base in the States.

GETTY IMAGES Adam Hall won the Para Athlete/Team of the Year Halberg in 2019.

"It's not been too stressful or too worrying," he said. "Things are a little bit easier to hunker down here and really just see what happens in the next wee while.

"I think no matter where you are in the world, it's a pretty similar situation."

While resorts in Colorado have been closing for the season because of Covid-19, Hall was able to get in one last run last week at a private ski field, before that too was closed.

MARJORIE COOK Elitsa Hall and Adam Hall are "hunkering down" in Colorado.

"Everyone around the world is adapting their training regimes," he said.

"It's just about staying put and popping your head out the door for a bit of fresh air."

Hall has spent the last 15 winters training in the United States and was planning on returning to New Zealand in May for the domestic snow-sports season, but that has been put on hold for now too.

KATHRYN GEORGE, AARON WOOD/STUFF Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19 (video published in March).

"A lot of the [Covid-19] cases have been of people who travelled. We didn't want to be one of those statistics," he said.

"We'll see how the New Zealand domestic season pans out, and if it does, how it looks."

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now postponed to 2021, it also puts the Winter Olympics in 2022 Beijing into question.

The Winter Olympics are due to be held less than nine months after the Tokyo games.

"It's just a waiting game for everybody and hopefully everybody is doing the right thing.

"This is a lot bigger problem than sport."

Hall has spent the last few months pre-lockdown in the United States, preparing for the "pinnacle events" in Europe.

But as everyone is now in lockdown, all the elite athletes will be in the "same boat".

"It's not like somebody has the upper hand against anyone else," he said.

"Going forward... those with the most strategic planning... will come out with a better hand."

Hall said adaptive athletes have to deal with challenges everyday, and this is just another one.

"Everyone's looking at this day by day... and hour by hour. You've just got to be adaptable... just go with the flow a little bit," he said.

"Being an adaptive athletes, or somebody who has had to overcome any challenges... it's a daily challenge to do that."

Hall has spoken to a few other athletes. Many, he said, don't have the same "freaking-outness" as others.

"[The Covid-19 pandemic] is just an extra thing that's thrown your way," he said.

"You get different things throughout your life you overcome.

"Hopefully it will inspire others to stay cool, calm and collected and you'll get through it."