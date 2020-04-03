Why the Radio Sport silence must be filled in New Zealand's sporting landscape

Radio Sport has shut things down, leaving a big gap in the sporting conversation throughout the week.

Former New Zealand Herald editor-in-chief and leading media commentator Gavin Ellis says Radio Sport's demise has left a significant gap in the Kiwi broadcasting landscape that needs to be filled in some form or other.

Ellis, wring in his 'White Knight News' blog on media, challenges Radio Sport's parent company NZME to do the right thing in the absence of a commercial alternative and hand the frequency on to a successor capable of fulfilling the need for sporting audio content. He nominates Sky Sport as the most likely company capable of stepping into the vacuum.

"The demise of Radio Sport leaves a gap that must be filled," wrote Ellis of Monday's sudden announcement the station was closing down. "If no other broadcaster steps up to the plate to provide a purpose-built radio sports service (unlikely), NZME should be required to relinquish the Radio Sport frequencies.

"They should be offered, at minimal cost, to Sky TV so that Sky Sport commentaries can at least be simulcast. That would be better than nothing."

Ellis also questions the timing of NZME's decision to close down Radio Sport and to effectively blame the Covid-19 pandemic for its demise.

"There is no doubt that media companies – like all New Zealand commercial enterprises – will be hard hit by the Coronavirus crisis. However, the skids were under Radio Sport before the first case was reported on our shores," he wrote.

"More than five weeks ago, before major leagues announced suspension of their seasons, NZME announced it had chosen not to renew the rights to broadcast live commentary of New Zealand Cricket's domestic and international matches played in New Zealand next summer. That suggests that, at the very least, the future of the network was being questioned."

Ellis backed that up by clarifying he had no problem with NZME making a strictly commercial decision about the viability of an under-performing part of its business,

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Radio Sport has been taken off air indefinitely.

"Yes, [Covid-19] will have been a factor, but other forces must also have been at play. To suggest that the network is a victim of the virus looks like spin."

Former NZME head of sport Trevor McKewen, who held a similar role previously at Stuff and also worked in sport at Mediaworks, said he had not been surprised by Radio Sport's axing as the same issues had been around when he worked there from 2016-18.

"it's a small audience and very, very difficult to monetise," he said of Radio Sport's audience share which hovered at or below the 2 per cent mark.

"Sport brings in phenomenal numbers for websites and everybody around big events, but it's always struggled from way back to get advertising around it.

PHOTOSPORT Cricket was the first thing to go for Radio Sport, before the entire business shut down.

"[Radio Sport] had its struggles for a long time and I wouldn't have been surprised if it had gone under pre-Covid. What Covid has been is the killer blow on its way down."

But McKewen is adamant sport requires some sort of audio platform servicing the masses and supports Ellis' notion that Sky Sport might be the most appropriate guardian of that.

"The vision could be Sky leads a collective of media companies that survive this to ensure sports still get covered. It's not a new thought – it used to be called NZPA. This would be a collective in multi-content form driven by the company most committed to sports out of all of them in Sky. And it could start with that frequency being handed over.

"If we're going to debate The Listener, let's debate how sport should be looked after. When we come out the other side of this what resources are going to be in place to bring back sport in a better way, and in way that helps heal and rehabilitates the community.

"I hope sport doesn't get lost in the debate around arts and culture because think its got the strongest case of anything as a vehicle to help heal our nation."

McKewen said Radio Sport's demise takes away much of the "conversation and chatter" between the 80 or 90 minutes of matches and this threatened to have wider spinoffs.

"If the conversation during the week subsides, along with the calling of the game, it's got to impact on teams like the Warriors, the Blues, the Breakers, the Phoenix. The season members will lose their interest. It's what they thrive on.

"It could have a huge impact on the sports bodies, and on broadcasters too. Radio Sport going by the wayside hurts Sky and Spark too. It's one less voice out there driving interest in sport.

"The fear is people learn new habits while sport is shut down," he added. "There's a risk in that if you look at how that plays out more widely on the health system and on teaching kids important things through team sport. There is a lot at stake, probably more in the participation area than in the glitzy high-performance game.

"We've got to have something. What it is can be debated but it can't just disappear because sport is too important to New Zealand."