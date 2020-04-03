Rowing Olympic medallist Eric Verdonk dies following cancer battle

Eric Verdonk pictured after receiving Sportsperson of the Year at the Sport Waitakere Excellence Awards in 2012.

New Zealand rowing has lost a "world-class mentor, coach and all-round gentleman" with the death of Eric Verdonk.

The rowing icon, who claimed a bronze medal in the single sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, lost his battle with cancer on Friday morning.

Verdonk, who was 60, was a popular and active figure in the Auckland rowing scene.

John Selkirk Beijing 2008 bronze medal winner Mahe Drysdale is congratulated on his arrival back to New Zealand by 1988 bronze winner Eric Verdonk.

A veteran member of the North Shore Rowing Club, he was described as having a "life long passion for rowing".

"A character of immense resilience, determination and courage, Eric's legacy will forever be etched in North Shore and the NZ (sic) rowing communities history," a club statement read.

Verdonk was the head coach at Takapuna Grammar School Rowing Club and was still competing in masters events as recently as last year.

"Eric was a world-class mentor, guide, coach and all-round gentleman who brought the PRIDE (sic) back to Takapuna Grammar School Rowing Club and although he will be deeply missed by all his legacy will live on," the club wrote in a statement on social media.

Verdonk is survived by his wife Mandy, daughter Sieska and son Hugo.

"Our beloved husband and father passed away early this morning. He fought the good fight and as Eric often said 'I'm doing the very best I can', and he did. He is now at rest in Gods loving arms. We love you," a family message posted to Verdonk's Facebook page read.

Born in Taihape in 1959, six years after his parents immigrated to New Zealand from Holland, Verdonk would go on to attend Westlake Boys' High School where he would start his rowing career.

Verdonk went close to repeating his bronze medal effort four years later at the Barcelona Olympics, finishing fourth in the 1992 single sculls final.

Another bronze medal came for Verdonk at the 1991 World Championships.

His first major international single sculls success came with a bronze medal at the 1986 Edinburgh Commonwealth Games.

Remarkably, he only moved into serious competition in the single scull around the age of 27.

Other international success came at the prestigious Henley Diamond Sculls where he finished first and second.

Verdonk, a Maadi Cup winner with the Westlake Boys' High School eight in 1976, dominated the domestic single sculls scene for more than a decade.

His seven national titles broke the New Zealand record for the most consecutive single sculls victories between 1987-93.

In total, he won 15 national titles, including six in the double sculls.