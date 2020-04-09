Coronavirus: Taranaki bowling and golf clubs forced to watch the grass grow greener

Kaitake Golf Course greenkeeper Dominico Squatriti is unable to maintain the greens on the golf course his house backs on to.

Dominico Squatriti​ is spending the lockdown watching the grass grow... and grow and grow.

The Taranaki greenkeeper lives next door to the Kaitake Golf Club where he is employed to keep the greens of the rural course in top order.

But because his isn't recognised as an essential service during Covid19 alert level 4, Squatriti must keep on his side of the fence and away from the course.

He is among hundreds of greenkeepers employed by golf clubs and bowling clubs who are unable to work until the Government lifts the Covid 19 restrictions.

"The day before the alert level 4 was announced I mowed the greens and sprayed a plant regulator to suppress grass growth, as well as fungicide," he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Taranaki Greenkeepers Assn president Gary Lilley is frustrated bowling greens cannot be maintained during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It's worked a bit, plus we haven't had a lot of rain, so the grass is not long."

The main issue is new green growth, he said.

"Once the rain arrives the grass will bolt.

"If the grass gets too long it's going to take a long time to get it back to a manageable state."

The grass becomes coarse if not regularly mown to a 3mm height 3-4 times a week, he said.

"It's a problem for everyone in our sector and I'm no more special than anyone else."

There are 390 golf clubs,106,000 registered club members, and 115,000 registered casual players in New Zealand.

The lockdown meant the small club near Oakura, south west of New Plymouth, would receive no income from green fees, match fees or bar takings for a month or more.

"It only takes 3-4 hours to mow the greens, I'm on my own so there is no risk of being in contact with others.

"The flags are all in storage so there would be no handling, and once I finished mowing I'd wash the mower in hot soapy water."

Taranaki Greenkeepers Association president Gary Lilley said the restrictions would cost bowling clubs "hundreds of thousands of dollars overnight" if a fungus wiped out the playing surfaces.

"It's very frustrating not being able to maintain the greens," he said.

Lilley said the main work of mowing and spraying fungicide can be achieved by one person.

"They can lock the gates and they are able to work on their own," he said.

"We've got some of the best greens in the country, and it's silly we are not allowed to maintain them."