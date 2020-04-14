Tiny Wellington surfer Tiger Castro's coronavirus lockdown video hit

Young Wellington surfer Tiger Castro gets in some training during lockdown with the help of his father Duda.

A five-year-old Wellington surfer has stormed the internet with his backyard training during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tiger Castro is seen being pulled through a "tube" made by a garden hose in a video clip that is closing in on one million views on the official World Surf League account.

Father Duda says the family have had to make the most of what's available during lockdown.

For Tiger, who loves surfing at Wellington's Lyall Bay, that meant improvisation.

His board was placed on a trolley and he showed his balance as he was pulled towards his father who was relaxing in a deck chair with a beer.

While some surfers have controversially flouted the bans, youngsters like Tiger are still managing to find some fun at home.

"We miss surfing! The weather has been pretty good so we decided to do some 'surf' activities with our kids," Duda said.

They entered the clip into the World Surf League's "home break challenge" which has been set up with the sport largely on hold during the global pandemic.

"Keeping kids stoked during quarantine, that's what being a surf dad is all about," the WSL said of the Castro's entry.