Coronvirus: Usain Bolt's cheeky message on social distancing

Usain Bolt has a funny take on the social distancing message.

​Usain Bolt has encouraged social distancing with one of the cheekiest but effective social media posts yet during coronavirus-enforced restrictions.

Bolt's Happy Easter post has a photo of him easily winning the 100m final at the 2018 Beijing Olympics.

Bolt had a clear margin over his rivals, breaking the world record with a time of 9.69 seconds.

Such was his domination over the field, Bolt even turned to look back at his rivals over the final 20m and crossed the line sideways.

His Twitter post has the caption: Social Distancing, with the hashtag of Happy Easter.

In reply, New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey posted a photo of Bolt crossing the finish line with no rivals in sight and captioned it: Self isolation.