Coronavirus: With Level 4 lifting, National MP Chris Bishop tells golfers it's all go

Golf could resume as early as next week, after the Government on Monday said New Zealand would move to Level 3 in a week's time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand would go to Covid-19 Level 3 at midnight on Monday, April 27.

Sports and recreation were looking to a decision on Wednesday to provide certainty around their activity at Level 3.

But National MP Chris Bishop told golfers on Monday to get ready to get their clubs out.

He told the Kiwi Golfers Facebook page he had "the word from the government".

"Yes people can play golf at level 3, but golf courses must put careful measures in place," he said.

"They cannot have people enter the clubhouse or pro shop. No food or drink can be consumed on premises (e.g. the clubhouse). Bookings must be made online or over the phone. Any shared equipment (like rakes and flags) should be removed.

"If people are playing with others from outside their extended bubbles they must maintain 2 metres separation at all times."

Minister of Sport Grant Robertson said last week there "isn't the scope" for professional sport to start up again.

GETTY IMAGES Netball looks like being a non-starter at Level 3.

"Clearly myself as a sports fan and many others around the country would love to see that take place but it certainly won't be happening at Level 3," he said.

Stuff understands sports and recreation activities will increase under level 3, but there are complexities across a wide range of activities, which are still being worked through.

Community sport and recreation has sought a clarity from Wellington, with a decision is expected on Wednesday morning.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Surfing is expected to return, once Level 4 is lifted.

Whatever stance the Government takes, it will be under strict regulations and guidelines.

Most complex are water sports, and robust activities such as tramping and mountainbiking, all of which involve some level of risk.

Surfing, fishing off the shore or wharf, and day-tramping will be permitted. Boating, including yachting, will likely be not allowed under Level 3.

Level 3 regulations not an invitation to break current lockdown Grant Robertson warns

Social golf is at the other end of the scale, where isolated play - for example - could be permitted, or play with members of the same bubble.

​Golf is one of the most popular recreational activities in New Zealand, with more than 500,000 people playing the sport in the last 12 months, though participants tend to be in the older age groups, so more at risk from Covid-19

With relaxation of essential travel restrictions to the banning of inter-regional travel, sport and recreation could start to sprout.

The Level 3 guidelines for sport and recreation on the government's Covid-19 website say the public can participate in activities within their bubble and when equipment is not shared.

Under Level 3, snow enthusiasts might not be able to hit the slopes. Snow Sport NZ said last week its athletes will remain training "on-land" at home until the all-clear is given.

GETTY IMAGES It's likely yachties will have to wait a little longer.

Major team sports will not be allowed under Level 3, nor would netball.

New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters said last week the organisation was seeking clarity about what the sport might look like under Level 2.

He said contact sports have "different dimensions" to individual, non-contact sports.

Social distancing - which is still required at Level 2 - would be difficult to implement on the field.

SUPPLIED New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will remain grounded at Level 3.

New Zealand Cricket's project lead Martin Snedden said on Friday that he is working with the four other major team sports to see what can be done.

"We are hopeful that community sport in particular will get the green light sometime towards the middle or maybe the late part of winter," he said.

"We need to ... ensure that we all work together if we can to ensure that the winter sports can run truncated seasons at that time.

"We've reached out to the team sports and said, 'let's get into a really good conversation about this', because cricket wants to see those other sports being able to do something if they can."