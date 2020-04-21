Home Advantage: Seven-time national champ Billy Stairmand urges surfers to stay course

Surfing is the latest sport to offer some expert sport coaching tips for lockdown in a new video series from Sky Sport Next, the NZ Sport Collective and Stuff. Today's video (watch above) comes courtesy of top Kiwi surfer Billy Stairmand.

Billy Stairmand announced himself on the world surfing stage in 2011, when he beat Kelly Slater in a heat at the prestigious Telstra Drug Aware Pro in Margaret River, western Australia. Having first won the New Zealand title in 2010, he is now a seven-time national champion, sits 36th in the World Surf League qualifying series and has provisionally qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. We caught up with him to talk all things lock down and Olympics.

Seven-time national surfing champion Billy Stairmand knows what it's like to not be able to do what he loves most.

"I've had a few injuries in my time and it sucks not being able to surf. In fact I'm currently coming back from a knee injury so I know that makes this kind of easy for me to say – but please stay out of the water until level 4 ends!"



Stairmand has been working hard to rehab his knee over the last few weeks, and is looking forward to being able to surf again next week.

"I am super excited to be able to get back in the water soon. Surfing is more than a sport to me, and to a lot of surfers. It's a big part of our lifestyle and contributes massively to our physical and mental health. I really just want to ask everyone to be patient, stay the course and don't surf until we move to level 3 next Tuesday."

With excitement building for surfers around the country, surfing safely and keeping physical distancing rules in the water as well as out will be paramount.

"About 70,000 New Zealanders surf at least weekly, so I'm sure they will all be amped to get back in the water next week, and so they should be", says Stairmand.

"Please stay safe, surf within your limits and keep your distance from those outside your bubble – so we can all enjoy the stoke of surfing again, safely."

GETTY IMAGES Having first won the New Zealand title back in 2010, Billy Stairmand is now a seven-time national surfing champion.

Q: Hi Billy. First off, how has Covid-19 impacted you?

A: Well it's been a huge blow having the season paused for a few months. I love to compete so much so it's been hard not knowing where and when we will be able to put the rash shirt back on. But I've been staying super positive and motivated, especially as I recently injured my left knee so I've been using lockdown as an opportunity to rehab and a chance to get my body in the best shape possible.

Luckily there weren't too many big events over the past month, except the Piha Pro – I was amped to compete in a huge event in front of an amazing New Zealand crowd, so that cancellation was gutting. After that, my next event probably would have been end of June in South Africa, so for me having the injury right now is probably the best timing if ever there is a good time to be injured.

Q: How have you been spending your time in isolation?

A: I've actually been really enjoying my isolation at home. My wife and I have a really good routine going – training a lot, and learning new things everyday. I started to play guitar which is something I always wanted to learn. We have been gardening, trying to grow some hearty veggies, and doing a lot of stuff around the house that I should have done ages ago!

Q: What does the Olympics being postponed mean for you?

A: Well I get to hold on to my provisional qualification, so that's the main thing for me personally! Yeah I think the postponement of the Olympic Games is a really good decision by all parties. The safety of the athletes, the organisers, the workers and all the spectators is the priority. Again, for me it's good timing. It gives me more time to rehab my knee and also get more prepared physically and mentally. Its all new to us as its a new sport in the Olympic Games so I think the extra time to prepare both physically and mentally will be more help than hassle.

Q: Outside of the World Qualifying Series (WQS), are there any other target events for you in preparing for the Olympics?

A: Yeah the World Surfing Games were meant to be in El Salvador in May. Its still a little up in the air about if and when they will be rescheduled to, but I will be prepared and ready whenever that may be. Surfing NZ have just named a training squad which I'm part of and we're going to do some online catch ups and training, until we're allowed to get together in person for a training camp, so that's cool.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Top New Zealand surfer Billy Stairmand can't wait to get back in the water when the level 4 lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Q: What do you enjoy doing outside of surfing?

A: I love to play a lot of other sports. I love basketball and I'm in a basketball team even though I'm a midget! I also play a lot of golf. I think golf mentally is very helpful, as you have to really focus on so many different things and hold that focus for a long time. So I enjoy a hit of golf. I skateboard and snowboard as well. You could say I'm a bit of a sports fiend!

Q: It sounds exotic travelling the world for work, but it must be tough financially competing on the WQS. How do you support yourself and your family?

A: I've worked a few different jobs to help with my WQS and World Surfing Games campaigns, and do a little bit of coaching as well, which I really enjoy. I'm also very lucky to have some amazing sponsors onboard who support me and help me achieve my dreams. Backdoor Surfshop, Curve Accessories, Sharpeye Surfboards, Liive vision eyewear, Reef shoes, Sexwax wax, Skullcandy headphones and most recently I became an ambassador for Giltrap Skoda. So I am very lucky and thankful to have their full support.

Q: Surfing is one of those activities that seems to really hook people, become a passion and a lifestyle as much as a sport. How has the surfing community responded to the lockdown?

A: There has been a lot of chat amongst surfers and social media debates about it. It's a shame surfing is specifically banned at level 4, but it is what it is. The vast majority of surfers seem to have respected that, in the same way that most New Zealanders have accepted all the other restrictions. It's been pretty awesome to see how we've reacted and supported each other as a country. Obviously I'm stoked we can surf in level 3, and keeping it local only seems sensible. I'm pretty sure all the surfers out there are as keen to get back in the water as I am. For now that it's important we all stay home and keep practicing social distancing. The safety of our families, friends and our country should come first before a surf I think but yeah I am excited and frothing to get a surf in when we can.