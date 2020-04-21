Coronavirus: More guidance on community sport due this week

The Sports Minister said he was one of many fans across the country missing live sport.

National sports organisations will receive advice regarding community sport this week as the country prepares to move to Covid-19 level three.

Stuff understands Sport New Zealand will be communicating with sports bodies on Wednesday regarding restrictions to sport under various Covid-19 levels.

More specific information is due to be released to sports bodies on Friday, Stuff understands.

Sport NZ will give guidance around community sport later this week.

It is understood Sport NZ is encouraging sports bodies to make decisions relevant to their codes rather than it giving specific guidelines for each sport.

Sport NZ is working with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the Ministry of Health on the guidelines.

Tennis New Zealand has already spoken with Sport NZ about how the sport could proceed.

Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson spoke with Sport NZ on Tuesday and has sent through a "modified" proposal of how tennis could work under level three.

"We want people participating in tennis as soon as possible within the health guidelines," she said.

The organisation already has a "contact tracing mechanism" and stringent health and safety parameters in place, along with a list of guidelines for each Covid-19 level on its website.

"We want to do the right thing. We don't want to be pushing boundaries to create risk, but we are a non-contact sport," she said.

Golf New Zealand was expected to release its guidelines last weekend, but as of Tuesday it was still unclear on Tuesday if golfers could take to the course under level three, even though National MP Chris Bishop said people would be able to play golf, with clubs to put proper health precautions in place.

Late last week Sport NZ released some guidelines outlining restrictions under the different Covid-19 levels.

STUFF Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson hopes the sport can resume under Level 3.

While no sport can be played under level four, looser restrictions to play sport within a bubble is allowed under Level 3.

The guidelines state no contact sports can be played outside bubbles in level three, but "low risk" training with bubble members can resume.

Non-contact sports within a bubble can be played, including backyard cricket or football.

Restrictions on travel have also been loosened, with access to regional beaches and parks lifted.

The guidelines say more work needs to be undertaken on the resumption of contact sport at level two.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson said on TVNZ's Q&A programme on Monday that work by government officials is under way to ensure "some forms" of competitive sport can resume once the country goes into level two.