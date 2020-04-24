Coronavirus: Super Rugby and ANZ Premiership Netball are a chance to return under Covid-19 level two

Minister of Sport Grant Robertson said work is underway to get professional sport back up and running.

Super Rugby and the ANZ Netball Premiership could return under Covid-19 level two.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said at a media briefing on Friday that the return of professional sport under level two could be likely.

Major sports bodies - including New Zealand Rugby and New Zealand Netball - are looking at options of how the competitions might run within current health guidelines. Football New Zealand is also awaiting guidelines as contact sport is ruled out at level three which comes into effect on Tuesday.

"Sport New Zealand has been working with the major sporting codes on designing a potential way it could occur," Robertson said.

Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation, said work is underway to get pro-sport, including Super Rugby, restarted

"Clearly it would have to be cognisant of the rules of level two."

Health guidelines under level two include social distancing and no mass gatherings.

"If there is professional sport to be played, it will be largely at empty stadiums," Robertson said.

"But we also have to make sure that the bubbles created around teams and the people around teams, that those bubbles are safe."

Travel may also inhibit the resumption of professional sport under level two.

Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin says professional sports will have to meet guidelines before being allowed to resume play

"I hasten to add this all has to be done in a way that upholds our public health guidelines, so that's why that work is being done now," he said.

Sport New Zealand CEO Peter Miskimmin was "encouraged" by the amount of work sports bodies have put in to get the pro-sport leagues going. But he said the competitions won't happen if guidelines aren't met.

"We are working and hoping that we can find a way through to allow those sports to get up and going, but they won't unless they meet those requirements," he told RNZ.

He said the organisation is not prioritising professional sport over community sport.

"That is one aspect we are working on. A major focus for us is making sure that New Zealanders can be physically active at this time and they can get back to the act of recreation and sporting interests as we move through the levels," he said.

"What level three does provide is a little bit more opportunity, still within those restrictions.

"This is about making sure that New Zealanders can get the maximum benefit from being physically active, so I would not categorise that our focus has been only on professional [sport]."

New Zealand Rugby said in an email to Stuff that it was promising to hear the Robertson's words on Friday and the organisation hopes to have an update early next week.

"We look forward to working through the detail with Government," it said.

Netball New Zealand said it's continuing to work with Sport New Zealand and "key partners" in regards to how the different alert levels will impact on the sport's return to play.

Football New Zealand CEO Andrew Pragnell is expecting a decision from the Government about level two in the next week or so.

He acknowledges New Zealanders have done well in "crushing" the Covid-19 curve, but consideration needs to be taken regarding the overall benefits of sports participation.

"The Government is looking at the benefits of sport... and with a lot of kids inactive... all those considerations have to be weighed up," he said.

All football has been put on hold until at least Queen's Birthday weekend, and the season will be reshaped if football does get the go-ahead.

A decision will be made in the coming weeks, but community sport will be prioritised, Pragnell said.

"Whatever we see from a football season there will be some modification, irrespective," he said.

"There's going to be a new normal... [even] under level one, so there's going to be a lot of modifications and adaptations made."

- Stuff and RNZ