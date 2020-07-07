Government details $80m sport recovery

Will a surge in Covid cases in Victoria affect the timeframe for a Trans-Tasman bubble?

Grant Robertson has announced the first major release of funding from the $265 million sport recovery package announced in the 2020 budget.

The first wave of $80 million helps boost community sport, national leagues and clubs who have been financially hit by Covid-19. $54 million will be distributed in the 2020/2021 financial year.

It also focuses on upgrading toilet and changing room facilities at major venues, and helping those from lower-socio economic communities who may struggle to access sport because of financial hardship.

“All levels of the sector have been affected by Covid-19 and this funding is focused on making sure the sector continues to thrive, while also ensuring New Zealanders can continue to maintain their wellbeing through physical activity.

“This is making sure that people from grassroots sport through the national level, get the opportunity to be involved, to be able to play their sports and play their competitions in a post Covid era.”

Diane Manson/Getty-Images New Zealand Minister for Sport Grant Robertson has released details to boost community sport.

A $68 million fund (Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa) has been established to support community sport. This builds on the KiwiSport regional partnership fund to provide quality opportunities for young people who are missing out, particularly in higher deprivation areas. $34 million is from the sport recovery package with the remaining $34 million from existing Sport NZ baselines.

Sport New Zealand chief executive Peter Miskimmin said this is a doubling of funding for this initiative to help “communities of need”.

This will be delivered via regional sports trusts, which will allow young people “around New Zealand to be active in sport and recreation”, Robertson said. It is also partially funded by Sport New Zealand.

“This is a really important programme in the regions of New Zealand in the schools and for young people to make sure that they can stay active,” he said.

“Many of the people will be targeting through this extension are people who have not been able to participate and sport and active recreation since Covid-19.”

Sport Wellington CEO Phil Gibbons said the organisation is working with Sport NZ on guildelines to deliver Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa.

“The magnitude of these investments is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before; and the focus on reducing inequality so that all people can experience the benefits of physical activity is an incredible opportunity that Sport Wellington are proud to be part of,” he said.

“The past few months have been difficult for the sector; with many individuals, families, organisations and communities being impacted. This funding is a chance for us to ensure that the system that recovers is one that is inclusive and accessible for all.”

A $25.4 million fund is available to Sport NZ’s national sporting partners to integrate sustainable practices.

Among that is a $5 million fund to help run premier national leagues affected by Covid-19. This includes hockey, rugby league, football, netball, rugby, bowls, softball and ice hockey.

Almost $500,000 has been allocated to run both the men’s and women’s national basketball leagues, While rugby league has received nearly $600,000 for its men’s and women’s national leagues.

Hockey received $198,000 and ice hockey received $70,000.

Photosport The men’s and women’s national basketball leagues will receive close to half a million dollars under the government’s sport recovery package announced on Tuesday.

Community clubs who are struggling economically will also be able to apply for a grant under the $10 million allocated for community resilience.

Robertson said clubs can apply for grants valued between $1000-$2000 to help cover operating costs including paying for rent and rates.

“ We're expanding the criteria of that a little so that grassroots sporting clubs can meet costs that are emerging now that they do not have the revenue to meet,” he said.

“That might be because they've lost sponsorship, or people haven't been able to pay the membership fees.”

$7.3 million has been allocated to upgrading toilets and changing room facilities at major venues in time for the cricket and rugby world cups.

“We don't actually have that many bathroom and changing facilities for women at a lot of our sporting facilities in New Zealand,” Robertson said.

“Given that we're hosting Women's World Cups, we think it's important that we do that.”

Miskimmin said the commitment to making facilities more accessible to all was part of the wider Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation Strategy launched in 2018.

He said many of the facilities were built in the 1960s “by men, for men” and said a lack of good toilets and changing rooms for girls and women create a barrier to participation in sport and active recreation.

$400,000 has also been allocated to upgrading a snow sport complex at Cadrona to give Olympians and Paralympians a “competitive advantage” he said.

Alden Williams/The Nelson Mail Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin said the organisation is working with other social development agencies on delivering the sport hardship fund.

Funding has also been earmarked to support women and girls, Māori, disabled people and high deprivation communities.

Sport New Zealand has established a $3 million financial hardship fund for those who are unable to access sport and recreation because of financial barriers.

“We have heard a number of stories in the wake of Covid-19 of people who have not been able for instance, to pay membership fees or be able to afford to travel to tournaments... ,” Robertson said.

“The $3 million fund ... will be specifically targeted at making sure we have those people able to participate.”

Ashleigh Baker, Sport Wellington’s Healthy Lifestyle manager, said everyone deserves to participate and engage in sport, regardless of socio-economic status.

“ ... we work closely with families to improve their wellbeing through physical activity. These are families who traditionally miss out due to financial hardship or other barriers,” she said.

“We see the stark inequities in our region relating to access on a daily basis. That’s why we’re thrilled to learn Sport NZ are prioritising initiatives that focus on those most in need of support ...“

Miskimmin said Sport NZ is working with other social development agencies to help make the financial hardship fund accessible to those who need it. He said the organisation will continue to look at the cost of accessibility to sport through “future planning work”.

He said sport at all levels is worth protecting and that is reflected in the $80 million announcement on Tuesday.

He said New Zealand is leading the world with both community sport and professional sport running again post Covid-19.

“We are the envy of colleagues around the world,” he said.

supplied Women in Sport Aotearoa chief executive Rachel Froggatt said it’s positive to see the government’s commitment to supporting women and girls in sport.

Women in Sport Aotearoa CEO Rachel Froggatt said it’s positive to see the government continuing to support women and girls in sport.

“Notable inclusions in today’s announcement are a specific focus on female tamariki and rangatahi in the application of the new ‘Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa’ fund and also a commitment to ‘World Cup Ready Accessible Facilities’,” she said.

“The hosting of three Women’s World Cup events in the next three years has provided the catalyst needed to begin the process of ensuring that existing stadia and training facilities are permanently upgraded to gender-neutral facilities that will welcome and support a full range of participants well into the future.”

She said it’s important that careful consideration is needed regarding the distribution of funds, to ensure “women and girls gain equitable benefits and support during COVID-19 recovery”.

Some funds will be available to national sports organisations in July, while the rest will be available by the end of August.