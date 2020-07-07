Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes signs richest deal in sports history

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes which, news reports claim, is worth over half a billion dollars, making him the richest sportsperson in the world.

The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to make sure they kept Mahomes around as long as possible, and now they have him under contract through 2031 in what Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt calls a “significant moment”.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Hunt said in a statement about the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years.

AP Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind Super Bowl win earlier this year.

“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognised and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.''

The Chiefs had the 2018 NFL MVP under contract for the next two seasons but that wasn't nearly enough.

“Here to stay,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to US $503 million, which outdoes the previous highest sports contract of all-time – baseballer Mike Trout’s 426.5m deal with the Los Angeles Angels, signed last year.

Mahomes’ mega-deal reportedly includes $477m in guarantee mechanisms and the ability for him to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised.

The Chiefs already had picked up their fifth-year option in April on Mahomes, who had been due to make $825,000 on the final year of his rookie contract this season, to keep him around at least through 2021. General manager Brett Veach said this deal has been a priority for quite a while and thanked Mahomes' agents, Chris Cabott and Leigh Steinberg.

Getty-Images Patrick Mahomes was this year’s Super Bowl MVP.

“His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding,” Veach said of Mahomes. “We're going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that. He's obviously an integral part to our success and we're thrilled he's going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time.”

Mahomes threw touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives in rallying the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years and the first for coach Andy Reid. That Super Bowl comeback performance earned Mahomes the MVP award and only cemented his status as the face of the Kansas City franchise.

Reid said the best part is that Mahomes is still early in his career. Mahomes won't turn 25 until September 17.

“He's a natural leader and always grinding, whether that's on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best,” Reid said. “He's a competitor and his team-mates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organisation and we are blessed he's going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

Getty-Images The professionalism of Patrick Mahomes makes the whole Chiefs organisation better, according to coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs traded up to select Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 draft, and he spent one season learning the ropes under Alex Smith before getting the starting job.

Mahomes proceeded to shatter just about every franchise passing record while winning the league MVP award, and he had the Chiefs within overtime of landing in the Super Bowl that season. He also was The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He dealt with numerous injuries this past season, including a dislocated kneecap on a seemingly innocent quarterback sneak that left him sidelined for a couple of games. He came back to lead the Chiefs to a long winning streak that culminated with a series of come-from-behind wins in the playoffs, including their second-half rally in the Super Bowl.

He is 24-7 as a starter, completing 65.9 per cent of his passes with 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions. Mahomes is 724 of 1099 for 9412 yards passing, averaging 303.6 yards per game with a 108.9 career quarterback rating. He also has run 110 times for 500 yards with four TDs.

He has led the Chiefs to back-to-back AFC championship games. In the postseason, Mahomes is 115 of 184 for 1474 yards with 13 TDs and only two interceptions with a 106.6 rating.

- Additional reporting by Stuff