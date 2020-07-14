New Zealand touted as option for NFL as coronavirus escalates in United States

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is on the move to the New England Patriots for the next season.

New Zealand’s return to sporting action has one United States sports writer dreaming of the National Football League being played here.

The NFL season is set to start in September but the escalating coronavirus pandemic there is placing questions marks over that and other sports as they try to find some sort of normality.

During a chat on The Bill Simmons Podcast, senior ESPN writer Mina Kimes cheekily raised the prospect of the NFL flying their teams to New Zealand because of the relative Covid-019 free situation here and no restrictions on sporting crowds that have seen large attendances at Super Rugby.

"What have you heard of the NFL having their season in like New Zealand or something?" Kimes was asked of her surprising suggestion.

"No, incredibly irresponsible speculation by me," she admitted.

Simmons, host of the popular podcast, took up on the “great” idea though he didn’t believe it would pan out.

"I feel like New Zealand would reject us, though it'd be the greatest advertisement for New Zealand, which is gorgeous," he said.

"That could be the NFL in New Zealand, Kiwi football."

New Zealand is the envy of the sporting world and there have already been some other bold suggestions to take advantage of the Kiwi situation.

Australian rugby league’s State of Origin has reportedly eyed Eden Park as an option if crowd restrictions continue across the Tasman.

Similarly, New Zealand has been touted as a potential venue for the trilogy heavyweight world title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The UFC have also spoken of New Zealand as an avenue to get crowds back around the cage.

American baseball teams have been in contact with the Auckland Tuatara about getting development players involved on their roster to keep them active.