The hockey fallout continues: Katie Glynn joins Great Britain as assistant coach

Yet another departure from Hockey NZ with CEO standing down.

Two weeks after leaving the Black Sticks camp, Katie Glynn has joined former NZ coach Mark Hager in the Great Britain women’s hockey set-up.

Her new job as an assistant coach to Hager has been announced just a day after the news that Hockey NZ chief executive Ian Francis is leaving the organisation, continuing a turbulent time for the code.

Glynn is taking on the same role she had with the Black Sticks women, who have recently been hit with the retirements of long-time players Gemma McCaw and Brooke Neal.

Getty Images Katie Glynn recently parted ways with the Black Sticks from her role as assistant coach.

Glynn was a highly successful player for the Black Sticks, amassing 134 caps and scoring 77 goals before retiring because of injury in 2015. She was an assistant coach for a year before quitting.

"The role is an amazing opportunity for me to work with world-class athletes and staff that have been successful on the world stage," Glynn said in Great Britain Hockey’s announcement.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Katie Glynn celebrates scoring a goal against India in 2012.

"I have enjoyed coaching against the squad and have always admired the way they play the game. It is a great privilege to join the group and I am really looking forward to adding what I can to continue to progress the squad."

Hager left the Black Sticks in January 2019 amid controversy after accidentally sending an email critical of some Black Sticks players to all the players, rather than just the support staff member as he intended.

There were also complaints about the team environment, but Glynn was one of seven former players to write a letter of support for him, saying they strongly rejected allegations around a "negative environment” and claims of players being mistreated.

Getty Images Mark Hager's departure from Hockey NZ has been followed by a string of other high profile defections.

An independent review into the Black Sticks women's team environment under Hager was completed but the release of it was poorly handled when Hockey NZ failed to reveal all of its details in 2019.

Hager has welcomed Glynn’s arrival in the UK.

“I’m delighted to have Katie on board, and she will bring the attacking flavour that we’re looking for.

“Over the last 18 months with New Zealand she has shown an ability to help develop quality goalscorers and to create and maximise attacking opportunities. I’m looking forward to working alongside her as a coach for the first time, I’ve admired what she’s done as a coach at both youth and senior level.

“Her personality will allow her to develop strong relationships, while challenging all to aspire to the high levels required at international level, and I know the staff and players are looking forward to working with her on the journey ahead.”

Francis, who has been in the role for more than four years, was due to stand down earlier in the year but was asked to stay on, by the Hockey New Zealand board, to manage the sport through the initial challenges of Covid-19.