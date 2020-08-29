Young mum-of-two breaks NZ powerlifting records months after suffering stroke

Ashleigh Hoeta recently smashed all New Zealand weightlifting records just five months after having a stroke.

The mum-of-two had also torn her rotator cuff in her shoulder in June and had only been doing the sport for 12 months.

“I really wanted to compete so a month-and-a-half out I made the decision to and yeah, I took it out,” the Taranaki woman said.

“It wasn’t until I got home with my kids that I broke down because it’s not every day you’re lying in a hospital bed in March and five months later you’re the best in New Zealand.”

Hoeta broke the records at the International Powerlifting New Zealand Nationals in Hamilton on August 22.

Brody Dolan/Stuff Hoeta, holding up one of her many medals, is trying to get to the top of the game and make her dad, who is sick with emphysema, proud before he gets worse.

The squat record in her category was 130kg and Hoeta did 240kg, the bench was at 85kg, she did 110kg, and the deadlift was 160kg, she did 230kg.

In her one year of being in the game Hoeta said she had increased her lifting capacity by 175kg.

An increase of such magnitude is recommended to be done over roughly 10 years.

But Hoeta doesn’t have that sort of time.

Her dad, Ashley, is sick with emphysema, and she wants to get to the top before he gets worst.

Her dad is her biggest supporter and first port of call after every competition.

Not far behind him in the fan club are her two children three-year-old Alaura-Jade and two-year-old Elijah.

“I called my kids after I broke the records and my daughter said to her brother ‘Mummy did it, mummy bringing home another a medal’ and I cried my eyes out.

“Every time I bring home a medal they love to run around and wear it.”

Brody Dolan/Stuff Hoeta's dad and her two kids Alaura-Jade and Elijah are her biggest supporters.

She was meant to have six months off after her stroke, but there’s a world record coming up in November she wants a crack at.

“I’ve got 12 weeks to train for it. It’s a squat which is 255kg, so it’s only an extra 15kg than what I've done.”

Other than that, Hoeta said she doesn't really have any goals.

“Just to break heaps of records.”